Times … and dates: March 10 to March 17, 2022

Ongoing

TVHS expands hours

The Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket will be open for the spring season on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for exhibit tours of SPIES! and Chicken Hill and gift shop now through May 7. For more information, call 751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

Suffrage exhibit in Port Jefferson

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson celebrates Women’s History Month with an exhibit on the second floor titled Celebrating Women’s Suffrage and the Timeless Connection of Nan Guzzetta. The exhibit runs through March 31 daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. For more information, call 802-2160.

Thursday 10

Virtual Lunch & Learn

Join the Huntington Historical Society for a virtual Lunch & Learn at noon. Enjoy your own lunch from the comfort of your home as presenter Sabrina Thomas discusses her book, Scars of War: The Politics of Paternity and Responsibility for the Amerasians of Vietnam. Presentation will last 45 minutes with time for commentary and Q&A from participants. Free. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Thankful Thursdays

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will kick off the first of a series of Thankful Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reichert Planetarium. The evening will feature a family-friendly planetarium show titled Stars: The Powerhouse of the Universe narrated by actor Mark Hamill. After the show, astronomy educators will invite visitors to look through telescopes at the night sky – weather permitting. The event is free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Friday 11

LITMA Contradance

After a two-year COVID hiatus the Long Island Traditional Music Association (LITMA) resumes its contradances at the Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 7:30 p.m. with basic instruction at 7:15 p.m. Featuring Chart Guthrie calling and live music by the Dance All Night band. $15 per person, $10 members, children under 16 free with paid adult. For more information, call 369-7854.

Wintertide Concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide Concert Series with a performance by Andie Juliette Fortier from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 802-2160.

Saturday 12

Go for the Green 5K Run

The Rotary Club of Smithtown presents the 27th annual St. Patrick’s Day “Go For The Green” 5K Run at 9 a.m. and 1 Mile Family Fun Run at 9:30 a.m. in memory of rotarian Dick Beggins. The race kicks off at the Smithtown Elementary School, 51 Lawrence Ave., Smithtown. Register online at facebook.com/SmithtownRotary5KRun.

Irish Luck on the Farm SHS

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown will present Irish Luck on the Farm from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Celebrate Irish heritage with a day on the farm! Enjoy a walk-through petting zoo, a traditional Irish step dancing performance, a limerick contest and more. $5 per person. Registration is required by calling 265-6768 or by visiting www.smithtownhistorical.org.

Second Saturdays poetry

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays Poetry Reading virtually from 11 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Nassau County Poet Laureate Evelyn Kandel. An open reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 655-7798. Participants can access the program at https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/.

Atelier art reception

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #15, St. James invites the community to an art reception for its Middle & High School Exhibition, a juried show for art students ages 12 to 18 years, in Atelier Hall from noon to 2 p.m. The exhibit runs through April 10. For more information, call 250-9009 or visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

St. James St. Patrick’s Day Parade – This event has been postponed to April 2

Join the St. James Chamber of Commerce for the 38th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade kicking off at 1 p.m. The parade will head down Lake Avenue from Woodlawn to Railroad avenues and will feature piper bands, marching bands, Scout troops, dance groups, floats, fire trucks, antique cars, and more. For more information, call 584-5200 or visit www.stjameschamber.org.

Fish Hatchery lecture

Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor continues its lectures series for adults and young adults with I’m Not Cold-Blooded, I’m Ectothermic at 6 p.m. What’s the difference between an ectotherm and an endotherm? The Hatchery is home to dozens of fascinating creatures. Come learn about the wondrous wildlife you can find right here in New York. $20 per person, $10 members. Registration is required by calling 516-692-6768 or visiting www.cshfishhatchery.org.

Irish Pub and Trivia Night

The Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport will host an Irish Pub and Trivia Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Join them in celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with a night of live traditional music from The O’McSkis Regulars and reubens catered by Tim’s Shipwreck Diner. Bring friends to compete and win prizes in a general knowledge trivia game. $55 per person, $45 members. To register, call 757-9859 or visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Irish Comedy Night

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents an Irish Comedy Night on Saturday, March 12 at 8 p.m. Join them for a night of laughs with Irish comedians Katie Boyle, Joey Callahan, Sean Donnelly, Meghan Hanley, Mike Keegan, and Ed McGonigal. Tickets are $45 per person, $40 members. Open bar of beer and wine included. For reservations call 724-3700 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday 13

Open House & Tour

Celebrate St. James invites the community to join them for an Open House & Tour of the historic Calderone Theater, 176 2nd St., St James from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come experience their vision and plans to create the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center. Enjoy a Women’s History Month art show, refreshments, music and entertainment. To RSVP, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

RPMP St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Friends of St. Patrick will host the 70th annual Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 1 p.m. Parade route runs along 25A and starts in Miller Place at Harrison Avenue ending in Rocky Point at Broadway with pipe bands, fire trucks, dancers and marchers to lift our spirits. All former Grand Marshals will be Grand Marshals at this year’s parade. For further information, call 473-5100.

Food and Ecology tour

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host a program titled Foraging with the ‘Wildman’ from 1 to 4 p.m. Environmental educator and author Steve ‘Wildman’ Brill and his daughter Violet will give a two-hour foraging tour on estate grounds. A 60-minute indoor presentation in the planetarium will precede the tour, followed by a book signing. $10 adults and children 12 and older, children under 12 free. Register at www.vanderbilt.org.

Monday 14

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Tuesday 15

Anything But Silent event

The Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington continues its Anything But Silent series with a virtual live stream screening of Buster Keaton’s comedy shorts One Week (1920), Cops (1922), and The Electric House (1922) at 7 p.m. with live organ accompaniment by Ben Model followed by a discussion with James Curtis, author of Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life. Fee is Pay-What-You-Can. To RSVP, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Wednesday 16

Chabad Purim Party

Join Chabad of Mid-Suffolk, 318 Veterans Memorial Highway, Commack for a Sushi & Comedy Purim Party at 7:30 p.m. with a Megillah reading, drinks, sushi and comedy. $36 per person. To RSVP, call 543-3343.

Thursday 17

Chai Center Purim Party

The Chai Center, 501 Vanderbilt Parkway, Dix Hills will host a Purim in the Jungle Party with a Megillah reading at 5:30 p.m. followed by buffet dinner, live. music, open bar and a show by Johnny Peers & The Muttville Comix Dog Show at 6:30 p.m. $22 per person. Registration required by calling 351-8672 or by visiting www.TheChaiCenter.com.

Film

‘Dune’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of Dune (2021) starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet on March 14 at 2 p.m. Open to all. Registration is required by calling 928-1212 or visiting www.cplib.org.

‘Refuge’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of Refuge, a story about fear and love in the American South, at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on March 14 at 7 p.m. Guest speakers via live Zoom will be Directors Din Blankenship and Erin Bernhardt, Directors and Chris Buckley and Heval Kelli, subjects in the film. $10 per person at the door. For further information, visit www.portjeffdocumentaryseries. com.

Theater

‘Rock of Ages’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Rock of Ages from Jan. 27 to March 13. The five-time Tony Award®-nominated Broadway musical smash tells the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock ‘n’ roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it’s up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day — and the music. Rock of Ages’ electric score features all your favorite ’80s rock anthems and power ballads, including “Every Rose has its Thorn,” “I Wanna Know What Love is,” Here I Go Again,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” and more! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Marvelous Wonderettes’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents The Marvelous Wonderettes from Feb. 19 to March 26. This blast-from-the-past musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy, four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! Featuring over two dozen classic ’50’s and ’60’s hits including “Lollipop,” “Dream Lover,” “Wedding Bell Blues,” and “Son of a Preacher Man.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Star Playhouse at the Suffolk Y JCCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents The Diary of Anne Frank on March 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and March 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. In this transcendently powerful adaptation, Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination. Tickets are $25 adults, $20 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800, ext. 136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 23rd annual Festival of One-Act Plays, featuring the world premiere of six new works, at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage from Feb. 27 to April. 2. Adult content and language. Parental discretion is advised. Tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.