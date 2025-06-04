Times … and dates: June 5 to June 12, 2025

Thursday June 5

Kings Park Blood Drive

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta, in conjunction with St. Joseph Church in Kings Park, will host a blood drive at St. Joseph Church’s Travis Hall, 59 Church Street, Kings Park from 1:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Free parking is available in the lot off Old Dock Road. For more information, call 631-854-3900.

North Shore Art Guild Reception

Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 East Broadway, Port Jefferson will host an opening reception for the North Shore Art Guild’s exhibition, Artistic Odyssey, at the Second Floor Gallery from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All are welcome. 631-802-2160

Atelier Art Reception

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, St. James will hold an opening reception for their 2nd annual Atelier Showcase in Atelier Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. featuring current students and their instructors. The exhibit runs through June 26. 631-250-9009

The Parlor of Mystery

Theatre Three, 412 Main St. Port Jefferson presents an evening of magic and wonder with The Parlor of Mystery at 8 p.m. This captivating show promises an unparalleled experience that combines mind-bending illusions, jaw-dropping magic, and side-splitting comedy. Featuring Bob Baker, Carl Mercurio and host Mike Maione. Tickets are $40. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Friday June 6

Celebrate St. James Game Night

Join Celebrate St. James for Game Night at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. $10 adults, $5 children includes board games, pizza and refreshments. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org. 631-984-0201

Saturday June 7

Suffolk County Police vehicle auction

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section has announced that it will hold an auction at the department’s impound facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on June 5 and June 6 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction on June 7. Approximately 85 lots will be auctioned off including sedans and SUVs. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is. For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit www.suffolkpd.org and click on Impound Section and Vehicle Auctions.

St. James Strawberry Festival

St. James Episcopal Church, 490 North Country Road, St. James will host their annual Strawberry Festival from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Featuring raffle baskets, baked goods, garden table, lunch, jewelry table, antiques, Books & Things, Grandpa’s Garage, children’s activities, church and cemetery tours, animal rescue groups, strawberry treats, jams and more. 631-584-5560

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road Huntington for a Nature on the Move hike from 9:45 a.m. to noon. The group will maintain a slow to moderate pace for 4 miles while observing and discuss fields and woods in the park. Adults only. $4 per person. Reservations required by calling 631-423-1770.

Butterfly and Bird Festival

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for their annual Butterfly and Bird Festival to celebrate the opening of the Butterfly Vivarium from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with wildlife presentations throughout the day, craft vendors, food trucks, and musical performances. $25 per carload. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Lavender Festival

Waterdrinker Farms, 663 Wading River Road, Manorville presents a Lavender Festival today and June 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring over 40 local vendors, lavender photo ops, barnyard animals, games, live music and food trucks. Tickets at the gate are $20 per person, children ages 2 and under free. www.water-drinker.com

Wet Paint Festival

Gallery North presents their 21st annual Wet Paint Festival at the Merritt Hawkins Homestead and Nassakeag Elementary School grounds, 490 Pond Path, Setauket today and June 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Observe artists painting plein air, take part in guided tours, and enjoy live music, food and children’s activities. Free. 631-751-2676

Walking History Tour

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead presents a Walking History Tour titled “Medicinal Plants at Hallockville from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Come walk around the Hallockville campus and see what’s growing in the gardens, in nooks and crannies and even in pathways. What may be considered weeds by most may actually have beneficial purposes. Visit the herb gardens and learn their uses. Led by Certified Nutritional Counselor Toni Kaste. Free for members, $10 for non-members. Registration required at www.hallockville.org.

Art in the Parking Lot

Art League of Long Island, Deer Park Ave., Dix Hills will host an Art in the Parking Lot event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Now in its 55th year, more than 50 artists and craftspeople will show and sell original works of art and handmade crafts such as paintings, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, woodwork, glasswork, photography, fiber art, wearable art and more. Live music will be performed from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. by Ella Beiser. Rain date is June 8. www.artleagueli.org.

Craft Fair Weekend

Join the Shoppes at East Wind, Route 25A, Wading River for a Craft Fair today and June 8 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop from local craft vendors as well as all The Shoppes have to offer. Bounce House and Carousel are open and other activities for kids. 631-846-2372 or visit eastwindlongisland.com

Northport Maritime Day

Northport Village Park and Dock will host the annual Northport Maritime Day and Blessing of the Fleet from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 100 vessels will parade past the Village Dock at 11 a.m., boats will be available to tour at noon, and there will be plenty of activities, booths and exhibits along with music and food to enjoy throughout the day.

Historic Barn & Garden Tour

Step back in time with the Three Village Historical Society at their Inaugural Historic Barn & Garden Tour, a unique journey through the timeless beauty of the Three Village area, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover four beautifully preserved barns, six breathtaking gardens, and the rich stories that bring our local history to life. Held rain or shine. Tickets for this self-guided tour are $50, $40 members at www.tvhs.org.

Native Plant Sale

In conjunction with the Historic Barns & Gardens Tour, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will hold a Native Plant Sale on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with an assortment of native shrubs and herbaceous perennials, some of which are deer and/or shade resistant, along with educational exhibits, live music, and activities for kids. Rain date is June 8. www.4HAS.org.

Sherwood Jayne House Tours

Sherwood-Jayne Farm House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket will be open for tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., courtesy of Preservation Long Island. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

The Town of Huntington and the Town of Huntington LGBTQ+ Task Force will host a Pride Flag Raising Ceremony on the steps of the Heckscher Museum of Art in Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington, at 1 p.m. The ceremony will include a performance of the national anthem by Josie Sullivan of Huntington High School and the debut of a special exhibition, All of Me with All of You: LGBTQ+ Art Out of the Collection, at the Heckscher Museum. Held rain or shine. 631-351-3018

Whales & Ales Fundraiser

Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for their annual Whales & Ales fundraiser from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Experience a variety of local craft brew and food tastings, brewer talks and lively sea chantey performances, make scrimshaw crafts and more. Tickets are $45 per person, $35 members. First 150 attendees to receive a commemorative tasting cup. VIP tickets also available. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.

Studio 268 Art reception

The community is invited to an opening reception for The Paintings of Lyla Petroske at Studio 268, 268 Main St., Setauket from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The exhibition will be open to the public every Sunday in June from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All proceeds from the show will be donated to Long Island Cares, Inc., The Harry Chapin Regional Food Bank. 631-220-4529

Mount House Summer Soirée

Join the Long Island Museum for an enchanting Summer Soirée fundraiser on the grounds of the historic home and art studio of William Sidney Mount, featuring an evening of live music, cocktails, and delectable food catered by Bliss Restaurant starting at 5 p.m. Enjoy exclusive tours of Mount’s home, offering a rare glimpse into the life and work of one of America’s most celebrated 19th-century artists. Tickets are $125. To register, visit www.longislandmuseum.org.

Sunday June 8

Lavender Festival

See June 7 listing.

Wet Paint Festival

See June 7 listing.

Craft Fair Weekend

See June 7 listing.

Ronkonkoma Blood Drive

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church Parish Hall, 800 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma will host a blood drive from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Call 631-737-4388 for more information.

LI Moose Classic Car Show

Baiting Hollow Church, 2416 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow hosts the 25th annual Long Island Moose Classic Car Club Car Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with entertainment, refreshments, raffles, DJ and vendors. $5 for spectators, kids under age 12 are free. Rain date is June 15. 631-831-3547

Pottery and Craft Fair

Join the Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, 2 Flowerfield, St. James for their Annual Outdoor Pottery and Craft Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for one of a kind hand-made pottery by members, jewelry, oil paintings, wood working, candles, wire botanicals, needle craft and more along with raffles, live music, and refreshments by Level Up Kitchen. The Gallery will also be open showcasing the works of Astrid Wimmer. 833-THE-BRICK, www.thebrickstudio.org

Mount Sinai Blood Drive

Port Jefferson Moose Lodge 1379, 37 Crystal Brook Hollow Road, Mt. Sinai will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments preferred. Refreshments will be served. 1-800-933-2566

Farmingville Street Fair

Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce presents the 13th annual Farmingville Street Fair at 1075 Portion Road, between Leeds Blvd. and Warren Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring hundreds of vendors offering a variety of crafts, toys, jewelry, clothing, accessories along with live music, classic cars, bounce structures, beer garden, food, and more. 631-317-1738

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $9.31 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Duck Pond Day

The annual Duck Pond Day returns to the downtown Historical district of Wading River at the Wading River Duck Ponds, 2034 North Country Road, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Come join this fun-filled street fair that celebrates the community. Featuring over 80 vendors, live music and food trucks. Free admission. 631-886-2559

Long Island Pride

The Village of Huntington will host the 35th annual Long Island Pride Celebration kicking off with a parade at noon led by Grand Marshal Ryan Cassata. Participants will march down Main Street all the way to the intersection of Main Street and Prime Avenue, with a festival and concert featuring 5 hours of nonstop entertainment, vendors, family zone, beer & wine garden and much more. www.lipride.org

Robbie Hart in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Robbie Hart from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

LIGMC Concert

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Broadway – Our Way,” featuring generation-spanning musical theater favorites at 5:30 p.m. (immediately following Long Island Pride) at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 12 Prospect St., Huntington. Tickets are $25 at www.ligmc.org/concerts and at the door.

Monday June 9

TVHS Lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues their lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 7 p.m. Dr. Megan Rhodes Victor will present “Why should we then Be daunted?: Molly Houses and the LGBTQ+ Community of the Eighteenth-Century English Colonial World” followed by a Q&A session. Free. To RSVP, visit www.tvhs.org. 631-751-3730

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Civic Association Meeting

Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. On the agenda will be ECLI VIBES, a nonprofit victim service agency dedicated to empowering and uplifting survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking, and abuse. For more information call 631-744-6952.

CAC Movie Trivia Night

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Try to answer 50 questions based all around film, actors and actresses, awards, and everything else associated with the world of film. Challenge like-minded film fans in a battle of wits for cash and other prizes. You can form teams, so bring some friends and work together. Feel free to come alone and play solo as well! Hosted by Dan French. Tickets are $11 per person, $7 members at cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday June 10

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a discussion by Nicole Pocchiare from the Town of Brookhaven Environmental Education section on the issues facing the Long Island coast. at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Decades in Duet in Concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its special events series with a concert by Decades in Duet at 8 p.m. Enjoy six decades of chart-topping duets featuring the music of over forty different artists with Annalyse McCoy and Ryan Dunn. Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday June 11

Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill Tour

Huntington Historical Society will give a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill at 11:30 a.m. Built in 1795, the mill is one of the best preserved 18th-century tide mills in the country. The 1½-hour tour includes a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach. For ages 12 and up. $20 per person, $15 members. Reservations required. 631-427-7045, www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org

HWCLI Job Fair

Farmingdale State College Campus Center Ballroom, 2350 Route 110, Farmingdale hosts the Health & Welfare Council of Long Island’s 3rd annual Nonpjrofit Job Fair from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Meet top recruiters from leading nonprofit, health and human service organizations across Long Island, receive resume and cover letter resources, interview tips and more. Free but registration is required by visiting www.HWCLI.com. 516-483-4794

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Eco Printing Workshop

Huntington Historical Society presents an Eco Printing Workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Artist Oksana Danziger will lead the class in making a scarf using an eco print of leaves and flowers. Fee is $55 per person, $50 embers. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Thursday June 12

Stony Brook Village Walking Tour

Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents The Tales Untold Walking Tour today and June 13 at 11 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. Take a journey back in time and uncover the untold stories of the historic women of Stony Brook. You may have visited these landmarks before, but you’ve likely never heard the inspiring tales of the extraordinary women who helped shape this community. This hour-long walking tour will begin at T. Bayles Minuse Mill Pond Park and take you to other historic village landmarks, revealing tales you’ve likely never heard before. Tickets are $15 per person. To register, call 631-751-2244.

Goat and Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats and alpaca near the Frank Brush Barn on Thursday, June 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. The classes continue on June 23, July 7, July 23, Aug. 5, Aug. 18 and Sept. 11, weather permitting. Tickets are $35 per person via Eventbrite.com. Please bring a mat & towel. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

Sts. Philip & James Family Festival

Saints Philip & James R.C. Church, One Carow Place, St. James will hold their 28th annual Family Festival today and June 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This family friendly annual festival features exciting carnival rides for all ages by Newton Shows, delicious festival eats and carnival treats, games and prizes, and fun for the entire family. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-584-5454 Discounted POP bracelets available at www.newtonshows.com.

Sounds on the Sound

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents Sounds on the Sound, a sunset cruise on the Port Jefferson Ferry, 102 West Broadway, Port Jefferson, featuring a concert by the Just Sixties Band from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. $40 general admission includes one drink ticket for wine, beer or featured cocktail. For ages 21 and over. To order, call 631-473-1414.

Pete Mancini in Concert

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport in collaboration with the Northport Arts Council welcome Pete Mancini in concert at 7 p.m. The show will focus on hit songs from the Laurel Canyon era. Open to all. To register, call 631-261-6930.

Film

NY Dog Film Festival

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the annual NY Dog Film Festival on June 5 at 7:30 p.m. A celebration of the love between dogs and their people, the festival is a two hour medley of animated, documentary, and narrative short films from around the world with a canine theme benefiting local animal welfare groups. Tickets are $16 at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Midsummer Night’s Dream from June 1 to June 29. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. 516-557-1207

‘Half Time’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 45th Mainstage season with Half Time from May 24 to June 22. The incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team and have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Birthday Candles’

Lighthouse Theater Company presents Birthday Candles, a play by Noah Haidle, at St. James Episcopal Church Mills Hall, 490 North Country Road, St. James on June 13 at 8 p.m., June 14 at 3 p.m. and June 14 at 7 p.m. Follow Ernestine Ashworth, who spends her 17th birthday agonizing over her insignificance in the universe. Soon it’s her 18th. Then her 41st. Her 70th. Her 101st. Five generations, infinite dreams, and one cake baked live on stage. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors and veterans. To order, call 516-272-6597 or visit www.lighthousetheatercompany.com/tickets.

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

Farmers Markets

Huntington

Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Southwestern quadrant of Smith Haven Mall parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport on Saturdays from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October 25. 631-403-7711

Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-373

