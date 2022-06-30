Times … and dates: June 30 to July 7, 2022

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 57th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival continues at the Chapin Rainbow Stage at Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington this week with the Huntington Men’s Chorus on June 30, the L.I. Dance Consortium “A Celebration of Dance I” on July 1, Cabaret Night with Anthony Nunziata on July 2, The Mikado; A Long Island Fantasy on July 3, and Huntington Community Band on July 6 and Alsarah & The Nubatones on July 7. All shows start at 8 p.m. Bring seating. Free. For more information, visit www.huntingtonarts.org.

Thursday June 30

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

Fr. Thomas Judge Knights of Columbus celebrates its 29th annual St. Anthony’s Family Feast and Festival at Trinity Regional School, 1025 Fifth Ave., East Northport tonight, July 1 from 6 to 11 p.m. and July 2 from 3 to 11 p.m. Featuring rides, games, food, craft beer, live music, circus shows and Saturday fireworks. Special attractions include the Royal Legacy Circus, Scotto’s Carnival Stage, a Zeppole eating contest on June 30 and a St. Anthony statue procession on July 2. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. Call 262-1891 or visit www.newtonshows.com.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents an evening lecture titled Gentleman Bankers from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Guest speaker Dr. Susie J. Pak will discuss J.P. Morgan and the world of investment banking in the early the 20th century. Tickets are $10 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Music Made in America concert

The Northport Community Band kicks off its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Music Made in America at 8:30 p.m. featuring scores by Hamilton, Sousa, Armed Forces Salute and more. Pre-concert by Island Winds Chamber Ensemble. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Friday July 1

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by The Dead Ahead Band featuring the music of the Grateful Dead, Allman Brothers and more at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Musical Moments in Kings Park

The Kings Park Civic Association kicks off its 2022 Musical Moments series tonight at Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park at 7:30 p.m. with the Hoodoo Loungers (New Orleans Mardi Gras). Bring seating. Call 516-319-0672.

Saturday July 2

St. Anthony’s Feast and Festival

Nature Walks

The Town of Brookhaven will host a nature walk at West Meadow Beach, Trustees Road, Stony Brook at 10 am. and at Cedar Beach, 200 Harbor Road, Mount Sinai at 2 p.m. Explore the unique ecology of the beach and salt marsh and learn about the different and overlapping ecosystems of flora and fauna, and the habitats that comprise these beautiful places. Please wear closed, comfortable shoes. Free but registration is required by emailing [email protected]

Independence Day concert

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for an concert titled Independence Day on the Gold Coast by members of the Long Island Chamber Music in the Vanderbilt Mansion courtyard from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The evening will feature a musical celebration of American composers spanning the Gilded Age of the late 1800s to the Jazz Age of the early 1900s. BYO chairs and picnic. $30 per person, $25 members. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

As part of the 2022 Douglas Elliman Summer Music Series, the Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook welcomes Vince Giordano and The Nighthawks in concert at 7 p.m for an evening of classic jazz. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students, $20 children, children 5 and under free. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Sunday July 3

Holbrook Car Show

Holbrook Commons, 480 Patchogue Holbrook Rd, Holbrook will host the 2nd annual Holbrook Commons Car Show by Native Ceuticals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Entry fee will be $5 with all proceeds going to charity.

Hoyt Farm concert

Hoyt Farm, 200 New Highway, Commack continues its free Sunday concerts with X-Session at 7 p.m. Bring seating. NOTE: Smithtown resident stickers required to park on property. Call 543-7804 for further information.

Fireworks in Port Jefferson

The Village of Port Jefferson will hold a fireworks display tonight at 9 p.m. from West Beach (residents only). Also viewable from Cedar Beach, 244 Harbor Beach Road, Mount Sinai. Call 473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Monday July 4

Fourth of July Parade

Grab yourself a lawn chair and head down to Main Street so you don’t miss a moment of the Port Jefferson Fourth of July Parade on July 4 at 10 a.m. Fire trucks, dancers, bagpipe players, classic cars and more. The event is sponsored by Port Jefferson Fire

Department. Rain date is July 8. Call 473-1414 for further info.

Celebration of Hometown Heroes

VFW Post 6249, 109 King Road, Rocky Point and the Rocky Point Sound Beach Chamber of Commerce present A Celebration of Hometown Heroes at 11 a.m. Followed by a live reading of the Declaration of Independence. Refreshments will be served. Call 729-0699 or visit www.rpsbchamber.org

Fireworks at Bald Hill

Celebrate Independence Day at the Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville with live music from Solid 70s and The Chiclettes starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at 9:15 p.m. Questions? Call 648-2500

Tuesday July 5

Concerts in the Courtyard

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Road, Northport will host an outdoor concert in the courtyard featuring the Just Sixties band at 7 p.m. Come enjoy the biggest rock, pop, and folk hits from one of the most important periods in music history. Rain date is July 6. No registration required. Call 261-6930.

Community Band concert

The Smithtown Community Band kicks off its 36th annual summer concert season at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Brush Barn, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. This year’s theme is American Pop Culture: A Journey Through Time featuring music attributed to popular books, movies, video games, television, advertising and Broadway shows of the 20th and 21st century. Free. Bring seating. Call 265-6768 for more info.

Wednesday July 6

Estate Walk & Talk Tour

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport offers Estate Walk & Talk tours at 11 a.m. and again 12:30 p.m. Come for an intriguing walking tour of the Vanderbilt Estate with knowledgeable Museum educators. Learn about the history of the Eagle’s Nest estate; Warren & Wetmore’s design and exterior architectural details of the 24-room Spanish Revival mansion; and the striking ironwork of Samuel Yellin, considered the greatest iron artisan of the early 20th century. Tickets, which include general admission, are available for purchase only at the door: Adults $16, seniors/students $15, children under 12 $13, and members free. Visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org for more information.

‘Young at Heart’ concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook will be highlighting Big Band Jazz in July as the popular Young at Heart daytime concert series continues this afternoon at 1 p.m. The concert is co-sponsored by the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. The band will feature the Young at Heart Trio, with Jazz Loft Founder Tom Manuel on cornet, Steve Salerno on guitar, and Keenan Zach on bass. Tickets are $10. To order, call 631-751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Summer Concert Wednesdays

The Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber of Commerce kicks off its Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Port Jefferson Station/Terryville Chamber Train Car Park, Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 6 to 8 p.m. with SouthBound (Veterans Night). Call 821-1313 or visit www.pjstchamber.com.

Terryville Carnival

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station invites the community to its annual family carnival tonight, July 7 and 8 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 9 from 5 p.m. to midnight, and July 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy rides, games and carnival food. $25 entry fee includes all rides. Call 473-1224.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by the The Famous Dr. Scanlon Band. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday July 7

Terryville Carnival

See July 6 listing.

Inside/Out art reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an opening reception of its Inside/Out group exhibit featuring the works of over 50 local and regional artists from 6 to 8 p.m. Call 751-2676.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with the Just Sixties Band. Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson kicks off its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Beach Boys tribute band Endless Summer at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Community Band concert

The Northport Community Band continues its summer concert series at the Robert W. Krueger Bandstand in Northport Village Park tonight with a concert titled Holiday Make-up Celebration at 8:30 p.m. Pre-concert by the NCJO Big Band. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. Call 261-6972 or visit www.ncb59.org

Film

‘Leave it to Beavers!’

The Four Harbors Audubon Society continues its First Friday Movie Night series with Nature’s documentary Leave it to Beavers at the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown on July 1 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Discover why this curious animal is so important to our landscapes and ecosystems.Unfortunately, it hasn’t received much recognition for that accomplishment until now. A growing number of scientists, conservationists and grass-roots environmentalists have come to regard beavers as overlooked tools in reversing the effects of global warming and world-wide water shortages. A discussion will follow. Free but registration is required by calling 766-3075.

Theater

‘Kinky Boots’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world—everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. Presented with unflinching honesty, the play perfectly balances the struggles of life while celebrating all that is “truly brilliant” in living each day. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Aug. 28. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Troilus and Cressida’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Troilus and Cressida from July 1 to 24 (excluding July 15 and 22) on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Spring Awakening’

Up next for Star Playhouse at Suffolk Y-JCC’s Stage 74, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack is Spring Awakening, the Tony Award-winning rock musical adaptation of the seminal play about the trials and tribulations of growing up, on July 30 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and on July 31 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Tickets are $20, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 x-136 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Vendors Wanted

◆ The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River has vendor opportunities available for its upcoming outdoor Farmer’s Markets on July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept.17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 631-929-3500 x708 for an application.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks glass enthusiasts (both sea glass and historic glass) and vendors to be a part of it Suffolk County Seaglass Festival on Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fee for vendor participation is $50 and entitles you to a 72” banquet table for displaying your items. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org for an application or call 631-367-3418.

◆ Nesconset Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its Nesconset Day street fair along Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 631-672-5197 or email [email protected]

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only). Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application or get more info.

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oc. 2)). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application to reserve a space.