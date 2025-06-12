Times … and dates: June 12 to June 19, 2025

Thursday June 12

Stony Brook Village Walking Tour

Ward Melville Heritage Organization presents The Tales Untold Walking Tour today and June 13 at 11 a.m. and again at 3:30 p.m. Take a journey back in time and uncover the untold stories of the historic women of Stony Brook. You may have visited these landmarks before, but you’ve likely never heard the inspiring tales of the extraordinary women who helped shape this community. This hour-long walking tour will begin at T. Bayles Minuse Mill Pond Park and take you to other historic village landmarks, revealing tales you’ve likely never heard before. Tickets are $15 per person. To register, call 631-751-2244.

Sts. Philip & James Family Festival

Saints Philip & James R.C. Church, One Carow Place, St. James will hold their 28th annual Family Festival today and June 13 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., June 14 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and June 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. This family friendly annual festival features exciting carnival rides for all ages by Newton Shows, delicious festival eats and carnival treats, games and prizes, and fun for the entire family. Free admission, pay-one-price rides or individual rides. 631-584-5454 Discounted POP bracelets available at www.newtonshows.com.

Goat and Alpaca Yoga

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a 45 minute session of yoga with friendly, interactive goats and alpaca near the Frank Brush Barn 2 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and again from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m courtesy of by Steppin’ Out Ponies and Petting Zoo. The classes continue on June 23, July 7, July 23, Aug. 5, Aug. 18 and Sept. 11, weather permitting. Tickets are $35 per person via Eventbrite.com. Please bring a mat & towel. For more information, call 631-265-6768.

Pete Mancini in Concert

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport in collaboration with the Northport Arts Council welcome Pete Mancini in concert at 7 p.m. The show will focus on hit songs from the Laurel Canyon era. Open to all. To register, call 631-261-6930.

Sounds on the Sound

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce presents Sounds on the Sound, a sunset cruise on the Port Jefferson Ferry, 102 West Broadway, Port Jefferson, featuring a concert by the Just Sixties Band from 6:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. $40 general admission includes one drink ticket for wine, beer or featured cocktail. For ages 21 and over. To order, call 631-473-1414.

Friday June 13

Sts. Philip & James Family Festival

Stony Brook Village Walking Tour

Hallockville Spring Tea

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead will hold their annual Spring Tea at 1 p.m. Join them for a lovely afternoon of delectable savories, sweets, and assorted teas in the historic Naugles Barn. This year’s speaker is professor and former board member Susan Babkes who will explore the role of women in the American Revolution. Reserved seating, $45 per person. To register, visit www.hallockville.org. 631-298-5292.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Grounds and Sounds Cafe, UUFSB, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a concert featuring Bob Westcott and the musical duo Princess Peapod, The evening begins with an Open Mic at 7:30 p.m. (signup at 7 p.m.); the main act goes on at 8:15 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. For more information, call 631-751-0297.

Saturday June 14

Sts. Philip & James Family Festival

Pet-A-Palooza at Little Shelter

Rocky Point Strawberry Festival

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point presents their annual Strawberry Festival from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with craft vendors, delicious food and desserts, bbq, bake sale, huge Tag Sale, gift basket raffles, and children’s games and activities. 631-744-9355

Hallockville Barn Sale

Join Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead for a day of treasure hunting at their Barn Sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You’ll find lots of items to choose from—antiques, home goods, tools, books, vintage treasures, and much more. All proceeds support Hallockville’s educational programs and historic preservation efforts. 631-298-5292

Kings Park Day

Kings Park Chamber of Commerce will host the 47th annual Kings Park Day street fair with rides, games, music, live performances along Main Street and over 100 local food trucks, crafters, artists, and vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the municipal lot 2 Main Street, Kings Park. Find gifts for Father’s Day, vast array of food trucks, children’s activities, crafts, clothing, seasonal decor, and artisanal foods. 631-885-1267, 631-269-7678

Foodie Fest and Craft Fair

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai hosts the 2nd annual Foodie Fest and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join them for a fun day of shopping, supporting local businesses, and community spirit! 631-403-4846

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $9.31 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Community Blood Drive

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station will hold a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All donors will be entered into a raffle to win one of four free tickets to their annual family carnival which will be held from July 23 to July 27 this year, a $25 value. Call 631-473-1224 for more info.

British Car Show

In conjunction with their current exhibit, Getting There, the Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook presents a British Car Show in their parking lot from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a stunning collection of both classic and contemporary vehicles. Rain date is June 15. 631-751-0077.

Second Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church, 61 Main St., Stony Brook presents at Poetry Reading via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Featured poet will be Sheri Lynn. An open reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Sherwood-Jayne House Tours

Sherwood-Jayne Farm House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket will be open for tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., courtesy of Preservation Long Island. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

The Brick Artist’s Reception

Join The Brick Clay Studio & Gallery, located at 2 Flowerfield, Suites 57&60 in Saint James, for an opening reception for the works of Astrid Wimmer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wimmer emphasizes clean and honest shapes in her work, ranging from sturdy vessels to delicate bowls. Light refreshments will be served. The exhibit will be on view through June 30. 833-The-Brick

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook continues its Saturdays at Six concert series with the Whitman String Trio. The group was founded at Stony Brook University in 2015 and has been performing professionally throughout Long Island ever since. This group includes Joenne Dumitrascu (violin), Stephen Gorgone (viola), and Craig Mehler (violoncello) performing works by Beethoven and Dohnányi. The program will begin promptly at 6 p.m. Free. 631-655-7798

Northport Pridefest

Village of Northport will present their 3rd annual Pridefest celebration from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Northport Village Park. Attendees can expect to once more enjoy the music, listen to guest speakers, stroll among the vendor tents and visit the Northport Historical Society’s Northport Pride Exhibit. Free. www.northportpridefest.com

LIGMC Concert

The Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus presents “Broadway – Our Way,” featuring generation-spanning musical theater favorites at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 at www.ligmc.org/concerts and at the door.

Tricycle in Concert

The Greater Port Jefferson-Northern Brookhaven Arts Council presents a Spring concert at First United Methodist Church, 603 East Main St., Port Jefferson featuring music by Tricyle — Andrew, Cole and Andie Fortier — at 7:30 p.m. Join them for a night of music, love, family and friends. Advance seating only. Tickets are $30 adults, $20 students at www.gpjac.org.

Sunday June 15

Sts. Philip & James Family Festival

Pet-A-Palooza at Little Shelter

Sound Symphony Concert

Comsewogue High School, 565 Bicycle Path, Port Jefferson Station hosts a concert by the Sound Symphony Orchestra at 2 p.m. Directed by Maestro Dorothy Savitch, the program will feature works by Gershwin, Litzt, Shaw and Stravinsky. Tickets (cash) are $20 adults, $15 seniors, $10 students, free for children under 12 at the door. www.soundsymphony.org

Paul Graf in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents a concert by Paul Graf from 3 to 4 p.m. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

Monday June 16

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Tuesday June 17

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a discussion by Rachel Callard and Elizabeth Hatkin from the Developmental Disabilities Institute who will discuss “Exploring Autism” at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Anne Frank Memorial Ceremony

Join the Town of Huntington for their 14th annual Anne Frank Memorial Ceremony at Arboretum Park, 48 Threepence Drive, Melville from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. with guest speaker and Holocaust survivor Celina Kohn and music by Toby Tobias. In the event of rain, the ceremony will take place at Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main St., Huntington. 631-351-3000

Comedy Night at the Engeman

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its special events series with a night of comedy at 8 p.m. Come have some laughs, enjoy some cocktails and listen to some very funny comedians. Tickets are $45. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday June 18

SHS Lecture

Smithtown Historical Society will present How to Prepare for A Personal Emergency in the Frank Brush Barn, 211 East Main St., Smithtown from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. with Christine Shiebler, Esq. Learn how to store your personal information, organize your financial records and more. Lunch will be served. Free. To RSVP, call 631-979-4300.

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Visiting National Parks

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station presents a lecture, Visiting National Parks, from 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m. Get tips to navigate America’s greatest natural resource with Bill and Caleb Binnie, who have visited more than 270 national parks in 49 of the 50 states. Open to all. To register, call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org.

Hard Luck Café concert

Singer-songwriters Louie Lou Louis, Alex Radus and Tina Ross will share the stage during the Folk Music Society of Huntington’s monthly Hard Luck Café concert series at the Cinema Arts Centre’s Sky Room Cafe, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington from 8 pm to 10 p.m. An open mic at 7 pm, for which sign-up is at 6:30 p.m., precedes the concert. Tickets are $25 ($20 for Cinema Arts Centre/FMSH members) and may be purchased online through the evening of the show.

Thursday June 19

Clean Energy Advantages

Long Island Clean Energy Hub will provide information on free educational assistance and outreach to homeowners, renters, and not-for-profits and small businesses at Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Drop in to discover opportunities to receive free home energy assessments, incentives, and rebates on monthly energy bills. No registration required. 631-928-1212

Film

‘Friday the 13th’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening of Friday the 13th on June 13 a 7 p.m. Terror and suspense abound in this 24-hour nightmare of blood. Camp Crystal Lake has been shuttered for over 20 years due to several vicious and unsolved murders. The camp’s new owner and seven young counselors are readying the property for reopening despite warnings of a “death curse” by local residents. The curse proves true on Friday the 13th as one by one each of the counselors is stalked by a violent killer. This film is widely acclaimed for its horrifying and creative murder sequences. Featuring Zoom Q&A with screenwriter, Victor Miller. Tickets are $16, $10 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Theater

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Midsummer Night’s Dream from June 1 to June 29. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. 516-557-1207

‘Half Time’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 45th Mainstage season with Half Time from May 24 to June 22. The incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at half time for a major basketball team and have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Farmers Markets

Hauppauge

New! The Suffolk County Farmers Market at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge will be open to the public every Thursday at the facility’s north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 2. 631-853-2047

Huntington

Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Southwestern quadrant of Smith Haven Mall parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport on Saturdays from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October 25. 631-403-7711

Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-3730

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

