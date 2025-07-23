Times … and dates: July 24 to July 31, 2025

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 60th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from Wednesdays to Sundays through Aug. 24. The 8-week festival will feature over 40 live performances including dance, theater and music. Bring seating. Free. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org for full schedule.

Thursday July 24

Terryville FD Carnival

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station invites the community to its annual family carnival tonight and July 25 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 26 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy rides, games, music and carnival food. $25 entry fee includes all rides. Fireworks on July 25. 631-473-1224

Art of the Guitar Festival

The 5th annual John Monteleone Art of the Guitar Festival kicks off at the The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook tonight with an opening reception at 6 p.m. and runs through July 26. The festival will feature Hot Club of Cowtown, Tuck & Patti, special guest Johnny Farina, a workshop with John Monteleone and Steve Salerno and more. Visit www.thejazzloft.org/monteleone for the full schedule. 631-751-1895

1 Step Ahead in Concert

Join the Three Village Rotary Club at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a free outdoor concert featuring premier party band 1 Step Ahead as well as the opportunity to enjoy tasty treats and cool drinks at 7 p.m. Concert attendees will also have free admission to view the museum’s new summer exhibitions in the Art Museum. Bring seating. Rain date is July 31. www.threevillagerotary.com

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation led by Ric Statler from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight with Radio Active (Hits of the 80s, 90s & 2000s) at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Community Band Concert

The Northport Community Band will host concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight and July 31 at 8 p.m. Rain location is Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport. www.ncb59.org

Friday July 25

Terryville FD Carnival

See July 24 listing.

Art of the Guitar Festival

See July 24 listing.

Special Recycling Event

Brookhaven Town Supervisor Dan Panico will host a special E-Waste/Paper Shredding/Drug Take Back event at Brookhaven Town Hall’s South Parking Lot, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limit of five banker-sized boxes of personal documents per household. Please remove binders, clips, plastic covers, or any electronics/batteries. Sharps and liquid medications cannot be accepted. For further details, call 631-451-8696.

Vanderbilt Walking Tour

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts an Architecture & Collections Tour at noon and again at 1:15 p.m. Learn about the history of the Eagle’s Nest estate, Warren & Wetmore’s design and exterior architectural details of the 24-room Spanish Revival mansion, and visit the marine, natural history, and cultural artifact collections. Tickets are $16 adults, $15 seniors/students, $15 children ages 5 to 17. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Musical Moments

Musical Moments returns to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park at 7 p.m. tonight with a concert by Day Trippers (Best of the Beatles), courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Bring seating. 516-509-7231

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues their annual Happenings on Main Street, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at 7 p.m. with a performance by The Hambones. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Tribute to the Eagles

Eagles tribute band, The Fast Lane, heads to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson in concert at 8 p.m. Featurings hits “Hotel California,” “Lying Eyes,” and “Peaceful Easy Feeling.” Tickets are $65. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Friday Night Face-Off

Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, Friday Night Face-Off, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages 16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door, cash only. 631-928-9100

Saturday July 26

Terryville FD Carnival

See July 24 listing.

Art of the Guitar Festival

See July 24 listing.

Sand Street Beach Cleanup

Help keep our coastlines clean! Join Coastal Steward for a cleanup of Sand Street Beach in Stony Brook Village from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gloves, bags and pickup sticks will be provided. Community service credit will be given. Questions? Call 631-941-6528.

Deuces Wild Car, Truck & Bike Show

The Maples, 10 Ryerson Ave., Manorville hosts the Deuces Wild Car & Truck Show & Sock Hop today and July 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hosted by The Rescue Vixens. $5 admission for spectators. [email protected]

Free Rabies Clinic

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services in conjunction with the Town of Brookhaven will offer free rabies vaccinations for dogs, cats and ferrets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter located at 300 Horseblock Road in Brookhaven. Although the clinic is available to all Suffolk County residents, the quantity of vaccine is limited and available only while supplies last. All dogs must be on leashes and all cats and ferrets must be in carriers. No reservations required. Call 631-451-6950 for more info.

Garage Sale Fundraiser

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale fundraiser in its parking lot from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come shop for household items and fun treasures! Money goes back into the wildlife center. 631-901-5911

Veterans’ Resource Fair

New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Kassay and Long Island Cares co-host a Veterans’ Resource Fair at Concern for Independent Living, 1599 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and their families will receive helpful resources from a variety of vendors, veterans organizations and nonprofits and food to take home from Long Island Cares’ farm truck. For more information, call 631-751-3094.

Sherwood Jayne House Tours

Sherwood-Jayne Farm House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket will be open for tours at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., courtesy of Preservation Long Island. This guided tour explores the first and second floors of the house. Tickets are $10 adults, $5 ages 10 to 18, free for children ages 9 and under. To reserve your spot, visit www.preservationlongisland.org/tours/.

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents a Superheroes of the Sky program from 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim as he feeds the Center’s birds of prey. You’ll be seeing and learning about bald eagles, turkey vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult, $5 per child under the age of 12. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org. 631-979-6344

Steeple Showcase Concert

Mt. Sinai Congregational Church, 233 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai will hold a Steeple Showcase concert from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with music by the Blue Grass Buddies and Eddie & Bob, raffles, food trucks and more. Bring seating, Free. 631-473-1582

Country Barn Dance

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a Country Barn Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Kick up your heels at this family-friendly event with live music and traditional dancing in the recently restored Naugles Barn led by famed caller Chart Guthrie! Admission is $35 ages 13 and up, $10 ages 5-12, children under 5 are free. Register at www.hallockville.org.

The Brooklyn Bridge in Concert

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues their summer concert series with The Brooklyn Bridge at 8 p.m. Featuring hits “16 Candles,” “The Worst that Could Happen,” “Welcome Me Love,” “Blessed is the Rain,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and more. Tickets are $65. To order call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday July 27

Terryville FD Carnival

See July 24 listing.

Deuces Wild Car, Truck & Bike Show

See July 26 listing.

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $9.31 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Huntington Lighthouse Tour

The Huntington Lighthouse Preservation Society hosts guided tours of the historic Huntington Lighthouse. One hour boat tour leaves from Gold Star Battalion Beach, 324 West Shore Road, Huntington continuously starting at 11 a.m. Last boat departs at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 children ages 5 to 12. Register at www.huntingtonlighthouse.org/tours. 631-421-1985

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with Free Range featuring Cathy Rose Salit tonight at 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring seating. www.frankmelvillepark.org

Lisa Polizzi Band in Concert

Celebrate St. James continues their summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with the Lisa Polizzi Band at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Concert on the Village Green

Summer concerts kick off tonight at the Stony Brook Village Center in front of the Stony Brook Post Office, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook with NuGroove at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Free. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Harry Chapin Tribute Concert

Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts the annual “Just Wild About Harry” Chapin tribute concert at 8 p.m. Nearly three dozen of Long Island’s top musicians and songwriters will take to the stage that bears his name to honor the late Grammy Award-winning songwriter, humanitarian and anti-hunger activist. Presented by the Huntington Arts Council and Folk Music Society of Huntington, it is part of the 60th Huntington Summer Arts Festival. Bring seating. 631-425-2925, 631-271-8423

Monday July 28

Sound Symphony Concert

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts an outdoor concert featuring the Sound Symphony Orchestra, guest conducted by Scott Stickley with vocal soloist Christine Cornell, at 7 p.m. Program will include Pirates of the Caribbean, The Entertainer, Stars and Strips Forever, The LIberty Bell and more. Free. Bring seating. www.soundsymphony.org

Sky Room Talk at the CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Sky Room Talk, Looney Tunes — A Loud and Funny History, at 8 p.m. Film historian Glenn Andreiev presents a history of the Warner Brothers cartoon factory whose output was always manic but seldom cute. Tickets are $18, $12 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday July 29

Three Village Garden Club meeting

Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket will host a meeting by the Three Village Garden Club at 10 a.m. The community is invited to a horticultural workshop on Landscape Troubleshooting presented by Alice Raimondo from the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Free. For more information, call 631-377-0797.

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes Rachel Callard and Elizabeth Hatkin from the Developmental Disabilities Institute at 11 a.m. who will discuss “Exploring Autism.” Bagels and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Music Under the Stars

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach continues its Music Under the Stars concert series in the parking lot featuring Southbound (Country, line dancing) at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa. 631-585-9393

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset with That 70s Band tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Rain date is the following day. Presented by Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Easy Street in Concert

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport closes its 2025 Concerts in the Library Courtyard series with The Band Easy Street (music from the 60s to today) at 7 p.m. Rain date is July 30. Open to all. 631-261-6930

Community Band Concert

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 39th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, Music from Around the World, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-265-6768

Wednesday July 30

Farmers Market Pop-Up

Hauppauge Public Library, 1373 Veterans Highway, Hauppauge will host a Pop-Up Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Stock up on fruits, vegetables, fresh baked goods, and handcrafted items. 631-979-1600

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Sunset Concerts

Port Jefferson Arts Council continues their Sunset Concert series on the Jill Russell Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Cole Fortier and Friends from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside the Port Jefferson Village Center. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Summerfest Concert

The Northport Chamber of Commerce presents kicks off its Summerfest Concert Series at the Robert Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park from 7:30 to 9 p.m. with music by the Liverpool Shuffle. Bring seating. 631-754-3905

Thursday July 31

Community Band Concert

See July 24 listing.

Harborside Concert

Harborside concerts are held at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays with Eagles tribute band Fastlane tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight with Boardwalk Nights (Tribute to the Jersey Shore) at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Film

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the 30th annual Stony Brook Film Festival from July 17 to July 26. A total of 36 features, documentaries and shorts will be screened in the main theater followed by Q&A sessions will filmmakers. Passes and individual tickets available. 631-632-2787, www.stonybrookfilmfestival.com

‘Legally Blonde’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai continues its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Legally Blonde on July 25 at dusk. Free. Bring seating. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Chad Lennon. 631-403-4846

‘It’s Love Bro’

As part of its Local Filmmakers Series, the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame will screen George Massimillo’s feature film It’s Love Bro on July 26 at 1 p.m. Followed by a Q&A. $10 at the door, or free with admission to the museum. For more information, visit www.limehof.org.

Theater

‘Footloose The Musical’

Currently at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Footloose The Musical from July 10 to Aug. 24. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the musical contains all of the hit songs including “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!” For tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Othello’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Othello from July 11 to Aug. 3. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Minstrel Players present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Trinity Episcopal Church, Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on July 26 at 8 p.m. and July 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, all 516-361-7232 or visit www.theminstrelplayersinc.org.

Class Reunions

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

Farmers Markets

Hauppauge

The Suffolk County Farmers Market at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge will be open to the public every Thursday at the facility’s north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 2. 631-853-2047

Huntington

Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Southwestern quadrant of Smith Haven Mall parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport on Saturdays from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

Rocky Point

The Rocky Point Farmers Market returns to the corner of Broadway and Prince Road, Rocky Point every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 17 through mid-November. [email protected]

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October 25. 631-403-7711

Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-3730