Times … and dates: July 17 to July 24, 2025

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

The 60th annual Huntington Summer Arts Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington from Wednesdays to Sundays through Aug. 24. The 8-week festival will feature over 40 live performances including dance, theater and music. Bring seating. Free. Visit www.huntingtonarts.org for full schedule.

Smith Haven Mall Carnival

Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove hosts a Dreamland Amusements Carnival through July 20. Enjoy summer fun for the whole family with exciting midway rides and games for all ages and carnival eats. Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday; noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Visit www.dreamlandamusements.com for ticket information.

Thursday July 17

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Long Island’s largest Fireman’s Fair is held at the Henry L. Stimson Middle School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, and adjoining Peter Nelson Park tonight from 6 to 11 p.m., July 18 from 6 p.m. to midnight, and July 19 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Featuring amusement rides, games, live musical entertainment, food. Fireworks on July 18 and 19 at dusk. P.O.P bracelets for the rides are $40. 631-427-1629, ext. 4.

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook invites the community to join them tonight to experience the Museum after hours. Pack a picnic supper, tour the galleries and enjoy an outdoor musical performance from 5:30 p.m to 7 p.m. with Johnny Cuomo and Brian Chabza. In the event of rain, the concerts will be moved to the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room. www.longislandmuseum.org

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight with David Clark’s All About Joel at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Harborside Concert

Harborside concerts are held at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays with Streetfighter tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-473-4724, www.portjeff.com

SPAC Cabaret Fundraiser

Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 East Main St., Smithtown presents a Cabaret Fundraiser, “Rock & Roles,” featuring powerhouse numbers from Carrie, Rent, Grease, Spring Awakening and more at 8 p.m. Tickets in advance are $21.50, $25 at the door. All proceeds benefit the theater’s scholarship program. www.smithtownpac.org.

Community Band Concert

The Northport Community Band will host concerts at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight, July 24 and July 31 at 8 p.m. Rain location is Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport. www.ncb59.org

Friday July 18

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 17 listing.

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook continues its Third Friday series with a presentation by a representative from The Guide Dog Foundation from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served. No reservations required. 631-751-7707

Musical Moments

Musical Moments returns to Russ Savatt Park, 14 Main St., Kings Park at 7 p.m. tonight with a concert by Sweet Ride (Rock & Roll, Country, Blues & more), courtesy of the Kings Park Civic Association. Bring seating. 516-509-7231

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues their annual Happenings on Main Street, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor Friday evenings at 7 p.m. with a performance by Nine Et Cetera. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

Tribute to Bon Jovi

Don Jovi, the ultimate tribute to the music of Bon Jovi, heads to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson in concert at 8 p.m. Tickets are $65. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday July 19

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

See July 17 listing.

Library Craft Fair

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will hold an outdoor Summer Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover one-of-a-kind treasures from handcrafted jewelry to home décor and gourmet treats. Rain date is Aug. 9. For more information, call 631-588-5024.

Sound Beach FD Parade

The Sound Beach Fire Department, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach will celebrate its 95th anniversary with a parade at 6 p.m. kicking off on Echo Ave. to New York Ave. to the firehouse followed by music by Southbound at 7:30 p.m. 631-744-2151

SBCA Car Show

Join the Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Road, East Setauket for their second annual Car Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with classic cars, bbq, live music, 50/50 and more. $10 entry fee. 631-689-1127

Library Book Sale

North Shore Public Library’s Friends of the Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham will host a Library Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hard cover, soft cover, children’s, large print, DVDs, and CDs. 631-929-4488.

Corn Festival & Pow Wow

Join the Setalcott Nation for their annual Corn Festival & Pow Wow at the Setauket Elementary School, 134 Main St., Setauket today and July 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will feature Aztec, Setalcott and Taino Dancers; storytelling; traditional drums and audience participation. Grand Entry at noon. Bring seating. Free will donation. 917-415-5139, 631-698-5517

Billy Joel Tribute

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents its first Courtyard Concert of the season with We May Be Right, a Billy Joel Tribute Band, at 7 p.m. Pack a picnic and BYO lawn chair. Tickets are $45, $40 members at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

The One Hit Wonderers

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues their summer concert series with The One Hit Wonderers at 8 p.m. Each and every song you will hear was, you guessed it…a number 1 hit! Tickets are $65. To order call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday July 20

Corn Festival & Pow Wow

See July 19 listing.

Sea Glass Festival

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor hosts its annual Sea Glass Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The indoor/outdoor event will feature a Sea Glass of the Year contest, glass artist demos, vendors and exhibitors, live music, presentations on glass bottle history and sea glass identification and a fiction writing contest. Admission fee is $15 is advance at cshwhalingmuseum.com or at the door. 631-367-3418, www.cshwhalingmuseum.org

The Spirit of Summer Art Festival

The Spirit of Huntington, 2 Melville Road, Huntington Station presents a Spirit of Summer Art Festival, a day celebrating community in the arts with hand-made goods, food and dessert trucks, raffles, games, music performances, and fun crafts and activities for the whole family from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is July 27. 631-520-1147

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with Dirty Boots tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bring seating. www.frankmelvillepark.org

Slingshot Jam in Concert

Celebrate St. James continues their summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with Slingshot Jam at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-984-0201

Concert on the Village Green

Summer concerts kick off tonight at the Stony Brook Village Center in front of the Stony Brook Post Office, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook with The Rustlers at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Free. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the concerts will be cancelled. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday July 21

Country Line Dancing

Celebrate St. James presents Country Line Dance lessons with Natalie at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 2nd St., St. James from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Come learn the hottest dances! $15 per person at the door. Please RSVP at www.celebratestjames.org. 631-601-5109

Tuesday July 22

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by The Harbormen, terrific group of barbershop singers, at 11 a.m. Bagels and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Summer SWAP Concerts

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook concludes its “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with the Dal Segno Trio w/Tom Manuel & Georgia Heers. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Sponsored by Stony Brook University, Stony Brook Medicine and community businesses. Bring seating, Free. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Community Band Concert

The Smithtown Historical Society hosts the 39th annual Smithtown Community Band concert series, Music from Around the World, on the grounds of the Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-265-6768

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset with Decadia (Ultimate 80’s Experience) tonight at 7 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Rain date is the following day. Presented by Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

The Hambones in Concert

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport continues its Concerts in the Library Courtyard series with The Hambones (classic country and rock ‘n’ roll) at 7 p.m. Rain date is July 23. Open to all. 631-261-6930

Wonderous Stories in Concert

The Greater Middle Country Chamber of Commerce presents Music in the Park at Veterans Park, Boyle Road, Selden with live music at 7 p.m. by Wonderous Stories (70s & 80s Progressive Rock). Rain date is Sept. 2. Sponsored by Suffolk County Leg. Nick Caracappa. 631-681-8708

Wednesday July 23

Terryville Carnival

Terryville Fire Department, 19 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station invites the community to its annual family carnival tonight to July 25 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., July 26 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and July 27 from 5 to 10 p.m. Enjoy rides, games, music and carnival food. $25 entry fee includes all rides. Fireworks on July 25. 631-473-1224

Sunset Concerts

Port Jefferson Arts Council continues their Sunset Concert series on the Jill Russell Stage at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with The Haymakers from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Bring seating. In the case of rain, the event will be moved inside the Port Jefferson Village Center. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Easy Street in Concert

PJS/Terrvyille Chamber of Commerce continues their Summer Concert Wednesdays at the Chamber Train Car Park, 1 Rose Ave., Port Jefferson Station with Easy Street from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. along with food, ice cream, local businesses and more. Bring seating. www.pjstchamber.com

Thursday July 24

Community Band Concert

See July 17 listing.

Terryville Carnival

See July 23 listing,

Art of the Guitar Festival

The 5th annual John Monteleone Art of the Guitar Festival kicks off at the The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook tonight with an opening reception at 6 p.m. and runs through July 26. The festival will feature Hot Club of Cowtown, Tuck & Patti, special guest Johnny Farina, a workshop with John Monteleone and Steve Salerno and more. Visit www.thejazzloft.org/monteleone for the full schedule. 631-751-1895

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 631-655-7798 for more information.

1 Step Ahead in Concert

Join the Three Village Rotary Club at the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for a free outdoor concert featuring premier party band 1 Step Ahead as well as the opportunity to enjoy tasty treats and cool drinks at 7 p.m. Concert attendees will also have free admission to view the Long Island Museum’s new summer exhibitions in the Art Museum. Bring seating. www.threevillagerotary.com

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight with Radio Active (Hits of the 80s, 90s & 2000s) at 7:30 p.m. Free. Bring seating. Sponsored by Suffolk County Legislator Robert Trotta. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Film

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the 30th annual Stony Brook Film Festival from July 17 to July 26. A total of 36 features, documentaries and shorts will be screened in the main theater followed by Q&A sessions will filmmakers. Passes and individual tickets available. 631-632-2787, www.stonybrookfilmfestival.com

‘Last Breath’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station to watch Last Breath starring Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu, and Finn Cole on July 23 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. To reserve your seat, call 631-928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org

‘Wicked’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Wicked on July 17 and Moana on August 14 at dusk. Bring seating. Free. 631-584-8510

‘Twisters’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai continues its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Twisters on July 18 at dusk. Free. Bring seating. 631-403-4846

Theater

‘Footloose The Musical’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Footloose The Musical from July 10 to Aug. 24. When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the musical contains all of the hit songs including “Let’s Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!” For tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. See review on page B3.

‘Othello’

The Carriage House Players at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum in Centerport continues their 36th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Othello from July 11 to Aug. 3. Performances are held on the Vanderbilt mansion courtyard stage on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children under age 12. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Much Ado About Nothing’

The Minstrel Players present William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing at Trinity Episcopal Church, Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on July 19 and July 26 at 8 p.m. and July 20 and July 27 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, all 516-361-7232 or visit www.theminstrelplayersinc.org.

Class Reunion

— Rocky Point High School Class of 1975 will hold their 50 year reunion at East Wind in Wading River on September 12 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. $150.00 per person includes reception, hors d’oeuvres, buffet dinner, open bar and dessert. Contact Andrea at 631-774-2474 or [email protected]

Farmers Markets

Hauppauge

The Suffolk County Farmers Market at the H. Lee Dennison Building in Hauppauge will be open to the public every Thursday at the facility’s north parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 2. 631-853-2047

Huntington

Elm Street parking lot at 228 Main St., Huntington on Sundays from June 1 through Nov. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-944-2661

Lake Grove

Southwestern quadrant of Smith Haven Mall parking lot along Middle Country Road year-round on Saturdays (pickles, honey) and full market with vendors on Sundays. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. 516-444-1280

Northport

Cow Harbor Park parking lot, at the corner of Main Street and Woodbine Ave. in Northport on Saturdays from June 7 through Nov. 22 (except Sept. 20) from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 631-662-7244

Port Jefferson

Harborfront Park, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from May 18 through Nov. 23. 631-802-2160

Rocky Point

The Rocky Point Farmers Market returns to the corner of Broadway and Prince Road, Rocky Point every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from July 17 through mid-November. [email protected]

St. James

St. James Lutheran Church, 230 2nd Ave., St. James hosts a farmers market in its parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May 31 through October 25. 631-403-7711

Setauket

Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Fridays from May 16 through September (except Sept. 19) from 3 to 7 p.m. and October from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 631-751-3730

CALENDAR DEADLINE is Wednesday at noon, one week before publication. Items may be mailed to: Times Beacon Record News Media, P.O. Box 707, Setauket, NY 11733. Email your information about community events to [email protected]. Calendar listings are for not-for-profit organizations (nonsectarian, nonpartisan events) only, on a space-available basis. Please include a phone number that can be printed.