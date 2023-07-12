Times … and dates: July 13 to July 20, 2023

Ongoing

Huntington Summer Arts Festival

Heckscher Park’s Chapin Rainbow Stage, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Arts Council’s 58th annual Summer Arts Festival with music, theater and dance Wednesdays through Sundays from July 1 to 30. Free. Bring seating. For the full schedule, visit www.huntingtonarts.org. 631-271-8423

Thursday July 13

Summer SWAP Concert

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook continues its free “Summer Stage With a Purpose” (Summer SWAP) concerts on its front lawn from 6 to 8 p.m. with Nikos Chatzitsakos Big Band with Alexandria DeWalt on vocals. Guests may purchase refreshments in the Basie Garden beside the venue. Bring seating. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Author Talk at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will host an Author Talk with Art Shamsky from 6 to 8 p.m. Join the former NY Met and 1969 World Series Champion for a talk and signing of his 2019 New York Times best selling book, After the Miracle: The Lasting Brotherhood of the ’69 Mets. This event is free but registration is preferred at www.longislandmuseum.org. 631-751-0066.

Art History Lecture

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a free art history lecture with award winning artist and Art History enthusiast, Kevin McEvoy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. McEvoy will discuss Brunelleschi and the creation of Duomo. Light snacks will be served for your enjoyment. No reservations required. 631-751-7707

Music Behind the Barn

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead hosts a free outdoor concert featuring the Yazoo Brothers at the historic Naugles Barn from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Enjoy the music and the beautiful North Fork sunset over the farm fields. Guests are encouraged to bring their own picnics, blankets, and chairs to set out on the field. No registration required. 631-298-5292

Northport Fireman’s Fair

The Northport Volunteer Fire Department will hold their 97th annual Firemen’s Fair today through July 15 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the fire department grounds on Steers Ave, off of Ocean Ave in Northport. The six day event will feature carnival rides by Blue Sky Amusements, festival food, games and more. 631-261-7504

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by Any Way You Want It tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its annual Harborside concerts at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with a performance by the Bangos. Bring seating. 631-473-4724

Northport Community Band

The Northport Community Band will host a concert at the Robert W. Krueger Bandshell in Northport Village Park tonight, July 20 and July 27 starting at 8:30 p.m. Bring seating. Rain location is Northport High School. www.ncb59.org

Friday July 14

Northport Fireman’s Fair

Happenings on Main Street

Northport Arts Coalition continues its Happenings on Main Street series, free concerts at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m., with a performance by Christine Sweeney & The Dirty Stayouts. Bring seating. 631-261-1872, www.northportarts.org

An Evening of Opera

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 109 Browns Road, Huntington welcomes Opera Night Long Island for a concert featuring arias from popular operas at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will follow. $10 donation, students free. 631-261-8808

Psychic Medium Robert Hansen

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson welcomes Psychic Medium Robert Hansen to the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Hansen will share with the audiences his psychic gifts of communication with loved ones that have crossed over to the other side. Messages of love will be randomly demonstrated to the audience and sensitively shared. Tickets are $49. 631-928-9100, www.theatrethree.com

Travel Back to the 80s Experience

Join the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown for a Travel Back To The 80s Experience at 8 p.m. Immerse yourself in the fun, the fashion, and the sounds of the 80s! Meet familiar characters and personalities while being thrown back in time to a story straight out of the 80s, all set to the tunes you know and love. Arrive dressed up to enjoy yourself to the max! Featuring a live performance by Guilty Pleasures. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $35 (each ticket includes one drink from the bar). Call 1-800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org to order.

Saturday July 15

Northport Fireman’s Fair

Summer Craft Fair

Time to shop! Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point will hold a Summer Craft Fair today from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and July 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The indoor event will feature handmade crafts, unique gift items and home and holiday decor. 631-924-8143

Port Paws Dog Festival

Come see dogs fly as the second annual Port Paws Dog Festival heads to the Joe Erland Baseball Field, Caroline Ave., Port Jefferson today and July 16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The two-day festival will feature a Dock Dogs® aquatic competition, canine vendors, food trucks, activities, live music and more. Tickets are $12 per adult at www.portpawsdogfest.com, kids under 12 and canines are free. Questions? Text 516-939-8960.

Sunflower Festival

Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville hosts a Sunflower Festival today and July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission to the festival area is $10 per person, children ages 2 and under free, and includes live music, strolls through a sea of sunflowers, 5 oz. tasting, vendors, toddler play area, petting zoo, jumbo garden games, unique photo opportunities, food trucks, artisan vendors, face painting, other children and teen activity vendors, hayrides, u-pick, and jumbo garden games. 631-591-3592.

Sherwood-Jayne House Tour

Preservation Long Island will host tours of the Sherwood-Jayne House (c. 1730), 55 Old Post Road, Setauket at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a self-guided tour at noon. The house contains period furnishings and features original late eighteenth-century hand-painted floral wall frescoes. Tickets are $10, $5 children ages 6 to 15, under age 6 free at www.preservationlongisland.org/tours.

Pop Up Saturdays

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization hosts a Pop-Up Saturdays event in Stony Brook Village’s Inner Court (by Crazy Beans and/or the Waterfall Garden) from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Come enjoy live R&B, Roots, Blues and Contemporary Acoustic music from Brenda & Burke, as well as Caricatures by Marty. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org.

Concert in the Park

Wildwood State Park, 790 Hulse Landing Rd, Wading River welcomes The East End Trio in concert at 7 p.m. Come enjoy songs you know by heart with music from the 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, and 2000’s. $10 vehicle fee. 631-929-4314

The Brooklyn Bridge in concert

Back by popular demand, The Brooklyn Bridge returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. Enjoy such hits as “Sixteen Candles,” “Trouble In Paradise,” “Step By Step,” “The Wanderer,” “Runaround Sue,” and many others. All seats are $59. 631-928-9100, www.theatrethree.com

Sunday July 16

Summer Craft Fair

Port Paws Dog Festival

Sunflower Festival

Mazarin in Concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Mazarin from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket with Rod Borrie and Free Range at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. 631-689-6146, www.frankmelvillepark.org

Common Ground in Concert

Celebrate St. James continues its summer concert series at Celebrate Park, 369 Lake Ave., St. James with music by Common Ground from 6 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-984-0201, www.celebratestjames.org

Summer Concert on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 8:30 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 20, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. This week’s concert features Country Rhythms. Free. Bring seating. 631-751-2244, www.wmho.org

Monday July 17

Tuesday July 18

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a presentation on the Long Island Coastal Environment by a representative from the Department of Environmental Conservation in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

The Art of Gardening

Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket continues its summer programs series with The Art of Gardening at 11 a.m. Master gardener Haig Seferian will answer your questions about your vegetable and flower gardens. He may even have a few bonus plants to share with you. Meet at Hap’s Red Barn. Event is held rain or shine. Free. 631-689-6146

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Long Island’s largest Fireman’s Fair heads to the Henry L. Stimson Middle School, 401 Oakwood Rd., Huntington Station, and adjoining Peter Nelson Park today to July 22 from 6 to 11 p.m. (Parade on July 19 at 7:30 p.m.) Featuring amusement rides, games, food and gambling. Fireworks Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights. P.O.P bracelets for the rides are $35. 631-427-1629, ext. 4.

Northport Harbor Family Nights

The Northport Chamber of Commerce hosts a Northport Harbor Family Night from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Village of Northport’s Main Street will be closed to traffic from Gunther’s to Skippers. Enjoy live music, outdoor dining, vendor sidewalk sales and antique cars. 631-754-3905

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 15, courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s concert will feature Pump (Aerosmith tribute band) at 7 p.m. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. 631-672-5197, www.nesconsetchamber.org

Concert in the Courtyard

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport continues its Concerts in the Library Courtyard at 7 p.m. with a performance by Just Sixties. Rain date is July 19. No registration required. Seating will be provided.

Community Band Concert

The Smithtown Community Band continues its 37th annual concert series, By Land, Sea, & Sky, on the grounds of the Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 8 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-275-0443

Wednesday July 19

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

St. James Summer Nights

For the 5th year, St. James Elementary School, 580 Lake Ave., St. James hosts a St. James Summer Night from 5 to 9 p.m. featuring live music, food and vendors and musical acts. It’s a perfect family outing and a chance to mingle with your neighbors and community under the summer stars. 516-220-8217

Sunset Concerts

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council continues its Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with a performance by Arbutus & Vine. Held rain or shine. Bring seating. 631-473-5220, www.gpjac.org

Summer Concert Wednesdays

Join the Port Jefferson Station-Terryville Chamber of Commerce for a Luau Night at the Chamber Train Car Park, corner of Nesconset Highway and Route 112, Port Jefferson Station with live music by One Step Ahead from 7 to 9 p.m. Free. Bring seating. 631-821-1313, www.PJSTChamber.com

Thursday July 20

Northport Community Band

Huntington Manor Fireman’s Fair

Summer Thursdays at the LIM

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook presents a free family show, Bash the Trash, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Pack a picnic supper, enjoy the show and view the latest exhibits at the Art Museum. In the case of rain, concert will be held in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room. 631-751-0066 See more events for children on page B22

Dennis Cannataro Concert Series

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series returns to the Smithtown Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown with a concert by One Step Ahead tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a preshow at 7 p.m. Bring seating. 631-360-2480 ext. 150

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its annual Harborside concerts at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson on Thursdays at 7 p.m. with a performance by Southbound. Bring seating. 631-473-4724

Theater

‘Macbeth’

The Carriage House Players continue their 34th annual Summer Shakespeare Festival in the mansion courtyard of the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with Macbeth on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. from July 7 to Aug. 6. Tickets are $20, $15 children under 12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Escape to Margaritaville’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Escape to Margaritaville from July 13 to Aug. 27. This upbeat and energetic new musical features all your favorite Jimmy Buffett classics including “Volcano,” “Fins,”,“Cheeseburger in Paradise,” and of course “Margaritaville.” Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Laughter on the 23rd Floor’

Minstrel Players presents Neil Simon’s Laughter on the 23rd Floor at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on July 22 and 29 at 8 p.m. and July 23 and 30 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order call 516-361-7232.

‘Pippin’

Community Playhouse of Northport presents a Bucket List Production of Pippin at Harborfields High School Auditorium, 98 Taylor Ave., Greenlawn on July 21, 22, and 23 at 7:30 p.m. with a July 22 matinee at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 at www.communityplayhousenorthport.org. 631-683-8444

Film

Stony Brook Film Festival

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host the 28th annual Stony Brook Film Festival from July 20 to July 28. Line-up includes 36 feature films and shorts from over 26 countries. Opening night includes a screening of feature film Sea of Time and the short film The Red Suitcase at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15, $13.50 seniors at wwww.stonybrookfilmfestival.com. 631-632-2787

Movies on the Harbor

Village of Port Jefferson presents its Movies on the Harbor at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson Tuesdays at dusk with Here Today on July 18; Dream Horse on Aug. 1; and In the Heights on Aug. 8. Rain date is the next evening. 631-473-472

