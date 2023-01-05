Times … and dates: Jan. 5 to Jan. 12, 2023

Thursday Jan. 5

Disaster Preparedness program

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport will host a Disaster Preparedness program by the New York National Guard’ Citizen Preparedness Corps at 6:30 p.m. New York National Guard service members will discuss developing a family emergency plan, what to do in the case of an active shooter situation, stocking up on supplies, and registering for NY-Alert, the free, statewide emergency alert system. Participants will receive the knowledge and tools to help prepare for emergencies, respond accordingly, and recover as quickly as possible. Open to all. Register by calling 261-6930.

Friday Jan. 6

Game Day at the Library

New! Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will now be offering Game Days for adults every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon. The Library provides the space, tables, and chairs, and participants may bring their friends and a favorite board or card game to the Vincent R. O’Leary Community Room on the Library’s lower level to play. The Library also has 2 Mahjong sets available upon request (you must supply your own cards). No registration required. Questions? Email [email protected] or call 631-941-4080.

Winter Lantern Festival

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Jan. 7 and 8 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. Call 265-6768.

Saturday Jan. 7

Winter Lantern Festival

See Jan. 6 listing.

Caleb Smith Hike

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a New Year’s hike to explore the meandering trails of the park from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Bring a camera for some winter wonderland pictures. Dress for the weather. $4 per person. Call 265-1054 for reservations.

Whaleboat Chats

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its new monthly “Whale Boat Chats” surrounding the star of the museum’s permanent collection, the 19th century whaleboat Daisy, at noon and again at 1 p.m. These educator-led gallery talks around the whaleboat will share the story of whaling on Long Island and in Cold Spring Harbor specifically. Visitors will learn that people have been hunting whales here on Long Island for thousands of years. Free with admission to the museum of $6 adults, $5 children and seniors. Call 367-3418.

Sunday Jan. 8

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market kicks off today at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held every Sunday through April 30. For more information, call 473-4778.

Huntington Farmers Market

The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.

Caumsett Park Hike

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington hosts a 5-mile hike through the center section of the park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $4 per person. Call 423-1770 for reservations.

Randy Jackson in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook welcomes Randy Jackson Randy Jackson from the band Zebra in concert at 2 p.m. Jackson will be performing to kick off the New Year performing a solo acoustic set on the main stage in the Exhibition Hall. Free for members; non-members is included with regular admission ticket; no extra charge. More details and for tickets visit: https://www.limusichalloffame.org/tickets-and-gift-cards/

Ridotto concert

Ridotto (concerts with a touch of theater) continues its 31st season at the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington with a performance of Beethoven’s Kreutzer Sonata by virtuoso violinist Filip Pogady and pianist Vassily Primakov with narration and slides by Margaretha Maimone at 4 p.m. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors, $25 members $12 students. For reservations, call 385-0373, or email [email protected]

Monday Jan. 9

Community Blood Drive

Got a little time to spare? Spend it saving lives! Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Community Blood Drive today from 2 to 8 p.m. Call 421-5835 or email [email protected] for more information.

Film Noir Classics

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a screening of the Film Noir Classic, Where the Sidewalk Ends (1950) with a post-film discussion hosted by Professor Foster Hirsch at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $17 at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Tuesday Jan. 10

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes Dr. Sara Danzi, Associate professor of Biology at Queensborough Community College in Bayside, to the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Dr. Danzi will provide a beginner’s view of the Human Genome and human origins. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Weaving with Wine

The Huntington Historical Society will hold a Beginner Weaving workshop at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ​In the era before the advent of factories, skilled weavers spun flax and wool into yarn for clothing. This fun program offers a chance to learn to weave using a traditional manual table loom. At the end of class, you will have a piece of fabric to bring home. You supply the wine, they will provide the weaving, glasses and light refreshments. $45 per person. To register, call 427-7045 x 404 or email [email protected]

Wednesday Jan. 11

No events listed for this day.

Thursday Jan. 12

Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society kicks off its Lunch & Learn series in the new year with Reflections on Women in Long Island at Encore Luxury Living, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho from noon to 1:30 p.m. Dr. Natalie Naylor will present an overview of Long Island women’s roles in colonial settlements, the Revolution, religion and community activities. Lunch will be served. $50 per person, $45 members. RSVP by Jan. 9 at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Movie Trivia Night

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 7 p.m. Casual film lovers and buffs are invited to join the museum staff online for a night of cinematic fun. From Seinfeld to Star Wars, enjoy trivia about people, places, music, and famous maritime moments inspired by TV and film. Work solo, or form a team for the chance to win Narwhal Ball tickets and guest passes. $10 suggested donation. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Sky Room Talk

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington for a Sky Room Talk titled Elvis Movies: A Closer Look at 8 p.m. Could you see Elvis Presley cast as Hamlet or Abraham Lincoln? The words “Elvis Movie” conjures up images of a Technicolor Elvis singing for surfer girls, children and animals. Elvis Presley’s better films display memorable, stellar filmmaking, and some remarkable, often believable performances by the King of Rock and Roll. Film historian Glenn Andreiev returns to the Cinema with a fresh look at those enjoyable and sometimes surprising Elvis Presley movies. Tickets are $17. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘Mostly True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, the show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com.

‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with The Sweet Delilah Swim Club from Jan. 14 to Feb. 4. This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Film

‘The Mummy’

As part of its Night Owl Cinema series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington presents a screening of The Mummy (1999) on Jan. 6 at 9:30 p.m. Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz star in the cult classic that follows adventurer Rick O’Connell (Fraser), who discovers the hidden ruins of Hamunaptra. Returning with an archaeological expedition, the mummy of High Priest Imhotep wakes after 3,000 years and begins to wreak havoc as he searches for the reincarnation of his long-lost love. Tickets are $15 per person. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Jerry & Marge Go Large’

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport will screen Jerry & Marge Go Large on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. Based on the true story about long married couple Jerry and Marge Selbee who win the lottery and use the money to revive their small town. Starring Bryan Cranston and Annette Bening. Rated PG-13. To register, call 261-6930.

* All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.