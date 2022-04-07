Times … and dates for issue of April 7, 2022

Thursday April 7

Stony Brook Walking Tour

Join the Ward Melville Heritage Organization for a Secrets of Stony Brook Village walking tour at 11:50 a.m. and again at 3:50 p.m. Hear some newly uncovered stories while strolling through the historic village. $10 per person. Reservations required by call 751-2244.

HHS Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series at Encore Luxury Living, 300 Jericho Turnpike, Jericho from noon to 2 p.m. Award-winning author and historian Kerriann Flanagan Brosky will discuss stories intertwined with ghost tales and local history from her latest book, Haunted Long Island Mysteries followed by a book signing. $50 per person includes a gourmet two-course meal. To RSVP, visit www.huntingthistoricalsociety.org.

Volunteer Fair

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport will host a Volunteer Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. Come and speak with representatives from local organizations including the Northport Historical Society, Huntington Historical Society, Island Harvest Food Bank, RSVP Suffolk, Northport Arts Coalition, East Northport Chamber of Commerce, Lewis Oliver Farm Sanctuary and more. To register, call 261-6930.

Art reception

Join Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket for an opening art reception for its latest exhibit, Prolonged Perception by Doug Reina, from 6 to 8 p.m. The solo exhibit highlights the artist’s exploration of obscure, ordinary spaces of contemporary life that are often shielded from view. For more information, call 751-2676 or visit www.gallerynorth.org.

Thankful Thursdays

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will kick off the first of a series of Thankful Thursdays at 7 p.m. in the Reichert Planetarium. The evening will feature a family-friendly planetarium show titled Stars: The Powerhouse of the Universe narrated by actor Mark Hamill. After the show, astronomy educators will invite visitors to look through telescopes at the night sky – weather permitting. The event is free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

Join The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook for an evening of jazz with the 17-member Jazz Loft Big Band at 7 p.m. Led by Jazz Loft founder and trumpeter Tom Manuel, the band will perform jazz standards, original compositions and arrangements written by band members. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, children under 5 free. To order, call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday April 8

Birdwatching at the Vanderbilt

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will offer an early morning birdwatch and architecture tour with the Vanderbilt’s director of curatorial affairs at 8 a.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate in the early dawn hours, when the grounds are still closed but the birds are active. Bring binoculars. $12 per person, members free, To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Fling Into Spring Carnival

Fling into spring and join Newton Shows for a three day carnival at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai today from 6 to 9 p.m., April 9 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and April 10 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with rides, games, food vendors and a children’s magic and illusion show on April 9 and 10 at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fun for the whole family! For advance tickets, visit www.newtonshows.com. For more information, call 509-0882.

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Part Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series with a concert by Rupert Wates, an award-winning singer-songwriter from the UK, from 7:30 to 9 p.m. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 802-2160.

Saturday April 9

Fling Into Spring Carnival

See April 8 listing.

Train Station Cleanup

Bring your gloves, rakes and brooms to the Stony Brook Train Station’s annual cleanup from 9 to 11 a.m. Join the Three Village Civic Association, the Three Village Community Trust, Stony Brook University, Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich and others for this Earth Day event. For more informaton, email [email protected]

Fly-casting clinic

Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown hosts a Trout Unlimited Fly-Casting Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants learn the art of fly casting as well as fly-tying, conservation, and safety techniques. The clinic also offers participants, who must be 16 years and older, tips on equipment and tackle needs. Free but $8 vehicle use fee. To register, call 265-1054.

Putt & Pub Crawl

The Port Jefferson Rotary Club will host the 5th annual Putt and Pub Crawl throughout the Village of Port Jefferson today from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visit nine locations including Billie’s, Barito, Wave Bar at Danfords, Gourmet Burger Bistro, Port Bistro & Pub, PJ Lobster House, Port Jeff Brewing Co., Ruvo, and Tommy’s Place. For more information and to register, visit www.portjeffrotary.org.

Second Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays poetry series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Carmen Bugan. An open-reading will follow; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, call 655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

Gallery North ArTalk

Join Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket for an ArTalk with artist Doug Reina at 6 p.m. Sit down with Reina and Gallery North’s Executive Director, Ned Puchner, for a discussion about Reina’s creative practice and the focus of his recent paintings. Free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served. Call 751-2676 for more information.

Vanderbilt lecture

Best-selling author and historian Betsy Prioleau will speak about her latest book, Diamonds and Deadlines: A Tale of Greed, Deceit, and a Female Tycoon in the Gilded Age, the first major biography of the glamorous and scandalous Miriam Leslie – a titan of publishing and an unsung hero of women’s suffrage, at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport at 6 p.m. The event will be followed by a book signing. Tickets are $20, members free. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Saturdays at Six concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook welcomes Romanian born violinist Joenne Dumitrascu in concert at 6 p.m. Titled “A Musical Trip Around The World,” the program will showcasing works written for solo violin from 18th-century’s most well-known composers of Europe’s royal courts to the rising voices of present-day artists reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic. Call 655-7798 for more information.

The Queen’s Cartoonists

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook welcomes The Queen’s Cartoonists to its Recital Hall at 7 p.m. See projected cartoon classics paired with a tour-de-force of the Swing Era’s zaniest and most creative music, written and or adapted for classic cartoons. Fun for the whole family! Tickets are $52 to $60. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday April 10

Fling Into Spring Carnival

See April 8 listing.

Port Jeff Winter Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson through April 25. This year’s vendors include Brownies N’ Stuff, Joann’s Desserts, Farm Fresh Potions, Mello Munch Awesome Granola, O Honey Bee Farm, Sweet Melissa Dip, Springbrook Hollow Farm Distillery, Spilt Milk Macarons and many more. For more information, call 802-2160.

Open House & Tour

The St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James will hold an open house and tour of its facility from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with a reception for its latest art exhibit celebrating music and musicians for Jazz Month from 1 to 2 p.m. All are welcome. For further details, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Antiques Roadshow

Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington will host an Antiques Roadshow from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Do you wonder how much your family heirloom is worth? Do you own a special piece and want to know its value? Three antique/collectible experts will be on hand to give you a verbal appraisal on your items. $18 per item at the door (2 items max per person. Please no large items. For more information, call 421-5835, ext. 206.

Maritime History Walking Tour

Join the Three Village Historical Society for a maritime history walking tour titled Down the Ways, the Wooden Ship Era at 2 p.m. Led by Historian Beverly C. Tyler, guests will learn about shipbuilders, ship captains, and families prominent in Setauket’s maritime history. The walking tour explores the Dyer’s Neck-East Setauket Historic Shipbuilding District where coast-wise and ocean-going ships were built and where these local families, lived, worked and died. You will see the carpenter shop where the construction planning took place and visit the area where completed ships wintered over and where the bones of these ships rest today. Tours leave from the Brookhaven Town Dock, 58 Shore Road, East Setauket. $20 per person. Walk-ins welcome, but reservations are strongly recommended by visiting www.tvhs.org. Walk-ins MUST pay in cash at the start of tour. For more information, call 751-3730.

Ridotto concert

The Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington will host a Ridotto concert, concerts “with a touch of Theatre” titled Where Eagles Fly at 4 p.m. The program will highlight music from Armenia, Spain and Argentina. Vibrant music by Komitas, Guastavino, DeFalla and others for Mezzo-soprano, Violin, Cello and Piano is performed by Solange Merdinian, voice, Sami Merdinian, violin, Yves Dhar, cello and Philip Fischer, piano. Tickets are $30 general admission, $25 seniors, $20 members, and $12 students. To order, call 385-0373 email or [email protected]

Monday April 11

Virtual Movie Trivia Night

Do you know a lot about movies? Well here’s your chance to prove it! Join the Cinema Arts Centre in Huntington for a virtual Movie Trivia Night at 8 p.m. Hosted by Dan French, the winning team will get up to four CAC Gift Cards (1 per team member) and bragging rights. Tickets are $10 per team, $7 members. Visit www.cinemaartscentre.org to register. Questions? Email [email protected]

Civic Association Meeting

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a general meeting at the Sound Beach Firehouse, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. For more information call 744-6952.

Tuesday April 12

Indoor Gardening program

Join Celebrate St. James for a Little Green Indoor Gardening program at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Horticulturist Jean Dowling will lead you through an exploration of succulent plants and terrarium environments. Create your own mini-plant design to take home! A fun afternoon to tune up your green thumb for spring. Donation of $15, $10 seniors. To register, call 984-0201 or visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Garden Club Meeting

The Three Village Garden Club will hold its monthly meeting at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 10 a.m. Following the regular business meeting, a program titled “Invasive Plants” will be presented by Sue Avery. New members welcome. Call 751-2743.

Wednesday April 13

Poetry at the library

Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station will host a live poetry reading from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Poet David Mills will read from his recent collection “Boneyarn,” the first book of poems about slavery in New York City. Registration is required, Call 928-1212 or visit www.cplib.org.

Audubon lecture

The Huntington Oyster Bay Audubon Society will present a virtual lecture titled Recent Discoveries About Bird Song via Zoom at 7 p.m. Dr. David Lahti, professor from Queens College, will share the latest revelations about bird songs, thanks to our modest house finch which was introduced here from California in the 1940s. In the last decade his laboratory has contributed to this bird’s research prominence with studies of house finch song in New York, California, and Hawaii. This research has resulted in various interesting discoveries that will be discussed in this lecture. To register, visit www.hobaudubon.org.

Emerson Quartet in concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook present the Emerson String Quartet in concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. The program will include Haydn’s “Seven Last Words of Christ” and Beethoven’s Op. 132. Tickets range from $52 to $56. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Thursday April 14

Vanderbilt lecture

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will welcome Heather J. Lynch for the inaugural lecture in museum’s “Ecology and Climate Change Lecture Series” titled Mapping Penguins, with Satellites, Drones, and Other Technologies at 7 p.m. Professor Lynch will share insights from her innovative research into the population dynamics of penguins on the Antarctic Peninsula due to climate change, tourism, and fishing. Tickets are $6 per person. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Theater

‘Steel Magnolias’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Steel Magnolias from April 9 to May 7. Come on down to Truvy’s Louisiana beauty shop where six strong women share their hopes and dreams. Beginning on the day of debutante Shelby’s wedding, the play traces this eccentric and lovable cast of characters as they support each other through life’s many challenges. Stop by for some great laughs and unforgettable friendship. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

‘A Bronx Tale’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents A Bronx Tale from March 24 to May 8. Based on Chazz Palminteri’s classic movie, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s—where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be. Featuring a doo-wop score, A Bronx Tale is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Shakespeare’s ‘Henry V’

Suffolk County Community College’s Ammerman Campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents Henry V by Shakespeare at the Shea Theatre, Islip Arts Building on April 13, 14, 15, 16, 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 p.m. and April 24 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $14, students 16 years of age or younger $9.75, veterans and Suffolk students with current ID receive one free ticket. To order, call 451-4163.

‘Kinky Boots’

Up next at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport is Kinky Boots from May 19 to July 3. With songs by Cyndi Lauper and book by Harvey Fierstein, this ‘dazzling, sassy and uplifting musical celebrates a joyous story, inspired by true life events, taking you from the factory floor of a men’s shoe factory to the glamorous catwalks of Milan! Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Mamma Mia!’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson closes its 2021-2022 with Mamma Mia! from May 21 to June 25. ABBA’s timeless hits tell the enchanting story! On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island paradise they last visited twenty years ago. Featuring such chart toppers as “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” and “Dancing Queen,” this is a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget. Contains adult themes and situations. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and older. To order, call 928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

Film

Italian Film Series

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, Room E-4340, Melville Library, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a series of film screenings of Alice Rorwacher movies introduced and discussed by Graduate Fellow Antonio Fideleo including Corpo Celeste (2011) on April 11, Le Meraviglie (2014) on April 18, Lazzaro Felice (2018) on April 25 and Omelia Contadina (2020) on May 2. Films are in Italian with English subtitles. All screenings begin at 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 632-7444.

‘The Automat’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Spring Series continues on April 11 with a screening of “The Automat” at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 7 p.m. Chock-full of rich archival footage of old Philadelphia and NYC, this everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-automats film is a lighthearted trip through the history of Horn & Hardart’s iconic and innovative eateries. Led by the irrepressible Mel Brooks, the film also features an impressive roster of celebrities (Colin Powell, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Carl Reiner, to name a few) waxing nostalgic on their experiences at the nickel-driven restaurants and their dreamy lemon meringue pie. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Director Lisa Hurwitz moderated by Tom Needham, Host of The Sounds of Film at WUSB radio. Tickets are $10 per person at the door or at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Calling all makers, artisans and crafters! Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes vendors for its annual Easter Egg Hunts on April 16 and 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $50 per day or $80 both days for a 10’ by 10’ spot. Call 631-689-8172 or email [email protected] for further info

◆ Huntington Historical Society will hold its annual “Antiques in April” sale on the grounds of the Daniel Kissam House, 434 Park Ave., Huntington on April 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $100 registration fee for vendors. Visit www.huntingthistoricalsociety.org for an application or call 631-427-7045, ext. 401.

◆ The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor seeks antique vendors for its outdoor Spring Antique Sale on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For an application, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-367-3418.

◆ Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach seeks vendors for its Spring Craft Fair on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date May 22). $50 for a 10X10 spot. Food trucks also wanted. For more information, email Alex at [email protected]

◆ Smithtown Historical Society, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown seeks vendors for its Spring Farm Festival on May 15 from noon to 4 p.m. Call 631-265-6768 for more information.

◆ Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn is looking for craft vendors for its annual outdoor Friends of the Library Craft & Flea Market on May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. The non-refundable fee for a 10X10 space is $35. To apply, visit www.harborfieldslibrary.org/friends.

◆ East End Arts, 133 E. Main St., Riverhead will host the 26th annual Community Mosaic Street Painting Festival in Downtown Riverhead on May 29 from noon to 5 p.m. Craft/artisan vendors and food/beverage vendors may visit www.eastendarts.org for an application or call 631-727-0900.