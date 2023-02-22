Times … and dates: Feb. 23 to March 2, 2023

Thursday 23

Port Talks with Andrew Fortier

The Space at Port Jefferson, 234 Traders Cove Port Jefferson, hosts a Port Talks live podcast with songwriter/storyteller Andrew Fortier at 6:30 p.m. Come hear Fortier’s unique perspective to life, love and music, get creatively inspired and take part in a live Q&A. Tickets are $10. Pre-register at www.portjefftalks.com.

Art reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an opening reception for its latest exhibit, Inhabitations: Recent Work by Lautaro Cuttica, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit runs through April 9. For more information, call 751-2676.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Friday 24

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series from 7 to 8 p.m with a performance by the classical guitar duo Harris Becker and Laura Lessard in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

Poets in Port

First Presbyterian Church, 330 Main St., Northport will host Poets in Port at 7:30 p.m. Featured poets will be John and Elizabeth Todras. An open reading will follow. Free tickets available at www.eventbrite.com.

Friday Night Face-Off

Friday Night Face Off, Long Island’s longest running Improv Comedy Show, returns to Theatre Three’s Second Stage, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson tonight at 10:30 p.m. Using audience suggestions, FNFO pits two teams of improvisers against each other in an all-out championship! Recommended for ages16 and up, due to adult content. Tickets are $15 at the door – cash only. Call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Saturday 25

Indoor Yard Sale

First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn hosts an Indoor Yard Sale in CE Hall on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Snow date March 4) Come shop for treasures! Something for everyone. For more information, call 261-2150.

Author Talk

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead continues its Historic North Fork Tales series with a visit from Southold historian, Amy Kasuga Folk who will discuss her latest book, Rumrunners in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. $30 per person, $20 members. Register at www.hallockville.org.

An Evening of Comedy

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host an evening of comedy at 8 p.m. Hosted by Paul Anthony of the LI Comedy Festival, featured comedians will include Maria Walsh and Rob Falcone. Tickets are $35, $25 members and includes free admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Sunday 26

Hoyt Farm Maple Sugaring

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, 200 New Highway, Commack hosts a Maple Sugaring program today from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Learn about the ancient process of making maple syrup/sugar, which was passed down by the Native Americans to the Colonists. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only.) The class is open to both residents and non-residents. It is recommended that guests arrive by 1 p.m. to register. For more information, call 543-7804.

MJT in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by MJT featuring David, Matt and Jordan Godfrey from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday 27

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday 28

Holbrook Job Fair

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook hosts a Job Fair sponsored by the Suffolk County One-Stop Employment Center from 10 a.m. to noon. Representatives from Amazon, American Regent, Biocogent, LLC, NYS Solar, East/West Industries, Well Life Network, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, Winters Bros Waste Systems and more will be on hand to discuss job opportunities. Bring your resume and dress for success. Call 585-5844 for more information.

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes a representative from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office who will discuss community services and relationships at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Earring Workshop

Join the Huntington Historical Society at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington for an Earring Workshop from 6 to 8:30 p.m. During this class students will get to design and create their own pair of earrings. They will choose from a variety of natural gemstone beads and will learn valuable wire wrapping techniques. This is a great intro to jewelry making or just a fun day out as you learn a new skill. All materials and tools included. Fee is $55, $50 members. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

SBU Family Orchestra Concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the annual Family Orchestra Concert by the University Orchestra on the Main Stage at 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme – “Musical Surprises!”– features music that intrigues the listener and displays a variety of orchestral sounds of the strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion with surprises in dynamics, tempos, moods, and orchestration with featured soloist violinist Elvina Liu. Free. No tickets required.

Music of the Knights

The John W. Engeman, 250 Main St., Northport presents Music of the Knights, a celebration of three of Britain’s most legendary songwriters — Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Elton John and Sir Paul McCartney — at 8 p.m. Enjoy songs like “Memory,””I Don’t Know How to Love Him,””Don’t Cry for Me, Argentina,””The Phantom of the Opera,””Circle of Life,””Can You Feel the Love Tonight,””Your Song,””Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me,””Yesterday,””Hey Jude” and many more! Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday 1

No events listed for this day.

Thursday 2

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the Jazz Loft Big Band in concert from 7 to 9:30 p.m. featuring a 17-piece bit band directed by Tom Manuel. Tickets are $30, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children, under 6 years old free. For reservations, visit www.thejazzloft.org. For more info, call 751-1895.

Theater

‘Side By Side By Sondheim’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Side By Side By Sondheim from Feb. 18 to March 18 showcasing the early works of Broadway’s greatest composer, Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others, get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with this delightful musical revue. Unforgettable songs from this dazzling creator and his collaborators include “Send in the Clowns,” “I’m Still Here,” “Another Hundred People,” “Maria,” “Tonight,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” and “Broadway Baby.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 250 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Please Note: Adult content and language. All tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Tape’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of Tape by Stephen Belber in Theatre 119 in the Islip Arts Building on March 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. After 10 years apart, three disparate people come together to play out the unresolved drama of their final days in high school. Suspense builds as each character is provoked into revealing his or her true nature and motivation as they choose which cards to play and which cards to hold. Mature content. General admission is $14. For tickets, call 451-4163.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things, a game wrapped in a storytelling show, on the theme “Bad Match” on March 11 at 7 p.m. The show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. It is a combination of comedy, heart and community that is truly a unique experience. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, featured storytellers include Jack Canfora, Carla Katz, Vernon Payne, and Sue Barnum. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). For more info, visit www.mostlytruethings.com.

‘Seussical’

Mount Sinai High School, 110 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai presents the musical Seussical on March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. This special Theater for Young Audiences version of the Broadway hit has been rewritten and streamlined to engage audience members from age 4 to 94. Tickets are $15, $12 seniors and students at www.Ludus.com/MountSinaiPerformingArts. Questions? call 870-2882.

Film

‘Random Harvest’

Celebrate St. James kicks off its Classic Movie Series with a screening of “Random Harvest” (1942) starring Ronald Colman and Greer Garson at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James on Feb. 26 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person, $20 seniors and members at www.celebratestjames.org. For further information, call 984-0201