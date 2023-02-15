Times … and dates: Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, 2023

Thursday Feb. 16

Atelier webinar

Join the Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James for a free zoom lecture and demonstration titled “Is It Watercolor or Acrylic? It’s Gouache!” at 7 p.m. Learn the basics of how to use this versatile medium with instructor Beth Drucker. To register, visit www.theatelieratflowerfield.org.

Vanderbilt Lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with a presentation titled “A Lost Story of the Revolutionary War” at 7 p.m. Noted historian Benjamin Carp will explore the Great New York Fire of 1776. Carp’s book on the devastating fire is forthcoming from Yale University Press. Tickets are $10 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents The Bad Little Big Band, a 12-piece big band featuring vocalist Madeline Kole, directed by composer, arranger, pianist Rich Iacona, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children ages 6 and up. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Friday Feb. 17

Wintertide concert

The Port Jefferson Village Center, 101A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson continues its Wintertide concert series from 7 to 8 p.m with a performance by Safra Levitan (sultry vocals with a jazz flavor) in the Sail Loft Room on the third floor. $5 donation at the door. Questions? Call 473-4778.

Saturday Feb. 18

Superheroes of the Sky

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown presents Superheroes of the Sky rom 11 a.m. to noon. Take a walking tour with Jim while he feeds the Center’s Birds of Prey and tells you about their incredible adaptations that help them survive in the wild. You’ll be seeing and learning about Bald Eagles, Turkey Vultures, owls, hawks and many more. $10 per adult / $5 per child (Under 12y). Visit www.sweetbriarnc.org to register.

Symphony Orchestra concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents the Stony Brook Symphony Orchestra in concert on the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Led by conductor Michelle Merrill, the orchestra brings masterpieces from the 20th century to the present in this amazing concert, opening with Dai Wei’s brilliant and delightfully energetic new work, The Dancing Moonlight. The centerpiece of the evening will be Shostakovich’s powerful Cello Concerto No. 1, featuring cellist Zhihao Wu, and they will conclude with selections from Prokofiev’s beloved Romeo and Juliet. Tickets range from $10 to $20. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday Feb. 19

Huntington Farmers Market

The John J. Flanagan Center, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the Huntington Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through March with over 40 vendors plus guest vendors. Visit www.longislandfarmersmarkets.com.

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market will be held at the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through April 30. Featuring over 20 vendors. Call 631-473-4778.

Hoyt Farm Maple Sugaring

Hoyt Farm Nature Preserve, 200 New Highway, Commack hosts a Maple Sugaring program today from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Learn about the ancient process of making maple syrup/sugar, which was passed down by the Native Americans to the Colonists. Tickets are $5 per person (cash only.) The class is open to both residents and non-residents. It is recommended that guests arrive by 1 p.m. to register. For more information, call 543-7804.

Maple Sugaring at Caumsett

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington presents a Maple Sugaring program from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This interactive program will teach you how to identify and tap a maple tree so you can make real maple syrup at home. You will also learn the culture, historical, economical, and scientific background of this uniquely American Craft. Very short walk. Adults only. $4 per person. Advance registration required by calling 423-1770.

Sunken Meadow Hike

Did you know that the Greenbelt Trail makes it’s northernmost stop in Sunken Meadow State Park? Along its way, the Greenbelt follows the edge of the bluffs, for some amazing views of the Long Island Sound. Join the staff at Sunken Meadow, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park for a venture up through the woods for a walk along some of these high ground trails from 1:30 to 3 p.m. This is a moderate level hike with some hills. Bring water and good walking shoes/boots. Ages 8 and up. $4 per person. To register, visit EventBrite.com. For more information, call 269-4333

LITMA Contradance

Join the Long Island Traditional Music Association for a contradance at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 East Main St., Smithtown from 2 to 5 p.m. with caller Jim Gregory and music by the LITMA Contraband. Basic instruction starts at 1:45 p.m. $15 per person, $10 LITMA members, students half price, children under 16 free with paid adult. Questions? Call 369-7854.

Sunday Street Concert

WUSB’s Sunday Street Series continues in the Carriage Museum’s Gillespie Room at The Long Island Museum 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook with a folk concert featuring Joe Jencks and Rod MacDonald at 3 p.m. Tickets are $ 25 advance sale until Feb. 17 at www.sundaystreet.org; $30 (cash only) at the door.

Monday Feb. 20

Culper Spy Ring lecture

The Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket (or via Zoom) with a presentation titled New Culper Spy Ring Resources Revealed at 7 p.m. Author and historian Mark Sternberg will discuss primary sources related to the Culper Spy Ring he has uncovered in the last few years (including a new reveal). He will also talk about the importance of returning to known sources to find new details historians have missed to obtain the clearest picture yet of the Revolution in our area. Suggested donation, free for members. To register, visit www.tvhs.org or call 751-3730.

Tuesday Feb. 21

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station welcomes guest speaker Dr. Howard Schneider, Executive Director of the Center for News Literacy at Stony Brook University School of Journalism, who will provide insight into “How To Be a Smart News Consumer” at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee among other refreshments will be served. $5 per person, $3 members. Call 928-3737 for more information.

Blockbuster Broadway

The John W. Engeman, 250 Main St., Northport presents Blockbuster Broadway at 8 p.m. Come experience all the show-stopping tunes you love from Broadway’s biggest hits! Spend an evening with songs from Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, Annie, Jersey Boys, The Sound of Music, Chicago, CATS, The Lion King and A Chorus Line performed by some of New York’s top vocalists. It’s the ultimate show tune extravaganza! Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday Feb. 22

Rock Legends Live!

Join Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington as they celebrate Black History Month with a special tribute to the 1960s music legend Jimi Hendrix at 7:30 p.m. This special event celebrating Hendrix’s legendary achievements will include rare film clips of Hendrix in concert as well as a lecture by famous Hendrix expert historian and musician Jimy Bleu, who has spent a lifetime keeping the Hendrix legacy alive. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Thursday Feb. 23

Port Talks with Andrew Fortier

The Space at Port Jefferson, 234 Traders Cove Port Jefferson, hosts a Port Talks live podcast with songwriter/storyteller Andrew Fortier at 6:30 p.m. Come hear Fortier’s unique perspective to life, love and music, get creatively inspired and take part in a live Q&A. Tickets are $10. Pre-register at www.portjefftalks.com.

Art reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket invites the community to an opening reception for its latest exhibit, Inhabitations: Recent Work by Lautaro Cuttica, from 6 to 8 p.m. The exhibit runs through April 9. For more information, call 751-2676.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798 for more information.

Theater

‘Side By Side By Sondheim’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Side By Side By Sondheim from Feb. 18 to March 18 showcasing the early works of Broadway’s greatest composer, Stephen Sondheim. Featuring songs from Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, West Side Story, Gypsy, and many others, get ready to laugh, cry, and fall in love with this delightful musical revue. Unforgettable songs from this dazzling creator and his collaborators include “Send in the Clowns,” “I’m Still Here,” “Another Hundred People,” “Maria,” “Tonight,” “Anyone Can Whistle,” and “Broadway Baby.” Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St.. Northport presents Dirty Rotten Scoundrels from Jan. 19 to March 5. Con artist Lawrence Jameson is a longtime resident of a luxurious coastal resort, where he enjoys the fruits of his deceptions–that is, until a competitor, Freddy Benson, shows up. When the new guy’s lowbrow tactics impinge on his own work, Jameson resolves to get rid of him. Based on the uproarious movie, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels boasts a jazzy-pop score by David Yazbek, who also wrote the music for The Full Monty. Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Festival of One-Act Plays

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents the 24th annual Festival of One-Act Plays from February 25 through March 25 at The Ronald F. Peierls Theatre, on the Second Stage. Selected from over 250 submissions world-wide, these seven cutting-edge premieres are guaranteed to entertain and engage. Directed by Jeffrey Sanzel, the plays will feature Steve Ayle, Tamralynn Dorsa, Antoine Jones, Brittany Lacey, Phyllis March, Evan Teich, Steven Uihlein, Sean Amato, Ava Andrejko, Angelo DiBiase, Samantha Fierro, Jason Furnari, Melissa Norman, Danielle Pafundi, and Tristan Prin. Please Note: Adult content and language. All tickets are $20. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Tape’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of Tape by Stephen Belber in Theatre 119 in the Islip Arts Building on March 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18 at 7:30 p.m. and March 12 and 19 at 2 p.m. After 10 years apart, three disparate people come together to play out the unresolved drama of their final days in high school. Suspense builds as each character is provoked into revealing his or her true nature and motivation as they choose which cards to play and which cards to hold. Mature content. General admission is $14. For tickets, call 451-4163.

‘Seussical’

Mount Sinai High School, 110 North Country Road, Mt. Sinai presents the musical Seussical on March 23 and 24 at 7 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. This special Theater for Young Audiences version of the Broadway hit has been rewritten and streamlined to engage audience members from age 4 to 94. Tickets are $15, $12 seniors and students at www.Ludus.com/MountSinaiPerformingArts. Questions? call 870-2882.

Phone numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.

Vendors Wanted

■ First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn hosts an Indoor Yard Sale in CE Hall on Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Snow date March 4) Do you have things kicking around your garage/basement/attic/closets, but not enough for a full-blown yard sale? Rent a table and two folding chairs for $35 and sell your treasures. For more information, call 631-261-2150.

■ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its annual Community Wide Yard & Antiques Sale on May 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Rain date May 21) Each 10×10 space is available for patrons to rent to sell their own garage sale/flea market/thrift shop items. Fee is $40, $25 for TVHS members. For more information or to register, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.

■ Art League of Long Island, 107 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills is accepting applications for its 53rd annual Art in the Park at Heckscher Park in Huntington on June 3 and 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The juried show is open to all artists, crafts people, photographers and printmakers. Original art work only. Deadline to register is May 15. For more information, visit www.artleagueli.org.

■ Hallockville Musem Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead seeks vendors for its annual Fleece & Fiber Festival on May 20 (rain date May 21) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring fiber arts and crafts by independent artisans. Deadline to register is April 15. To apply, visit hallockville.org/fiberfest/

■ Vendor applications are now available for the Three Village Farmers and Artisan Market on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket each Friday from May 26 to Sept. 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. and Sept. 8 to Oct. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. The market features produce, crafts, food trucks, live music and more. Market fee is $550 for 10×10 space for 22 weeks, $50 for one day pop-up. For further details, visit www.tvhs.org or email [email protected]

