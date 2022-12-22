Times … and dates: Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2022 Arts & EntertainmentCalendarCommunityHolidays by Heidi Sutton - December 22, 2022 0 37 The Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show at Smith Point County Park runs through Dec. 30. Ongoing Festival of Trees Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Call 473-4778. Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley will host the 19th annual Girl Scout Holiday Light Show daily from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24 and 25) from 5 to 9 p.m. The drive-thru event features more than a mile of illuminated holiday-themed displays. This year, the Girl Scouts of Suffolk County have added 5 exhibits that were conceptualized by local, award-winning Girl Scouts. $25 per car. Tickets can be purchased at the gate with a credit card or visit www.gssclightshow.com. Thursday Dec. 22 Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its third annual holiday event, Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season, from 5 to 8 p.m. Thousands of warm-white lights will create holiday magic inside and outside the Mansion and illuminate trees, wreaths, garlands, guest rooms, walkways, and the Vanderbilt Library. The event will include Candlelight Tours of the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion, visits with Santa and friends in his workshop, a children’s scavenger hunt, and a 15-minute Holiday Laser show in the Reichert Planetarium. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children ages 12 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. Riverhead Holiday Light Show Splish Splash Water Park, 2549 Splish Splash Drive, Calverton hosts its 5th annual Riverhead Holiday Light Show through Dec. 31. The 25-minute drive-thru event features hundreds of dazzling, never-before-seen holiday themed displays, and music sync’d to lights. Hours are tonight from 5 to 10 p.m., Dec. 23 and 24 from 5 to 11 p.m., and Dec. 25 to 31 from 5 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 per car. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.com or call 727-3600. Live Nativity One night only! Caroline Church of Brookhaven, One Dyke Road, Setauket will host a live nativity with animals at the Carriage Shed from 5 to 8 p.m. with hot beverages and Christmas carols. Free. All ages welcome. Call 941-4245 or visit www.carolinechurch.net. Native American Drumming All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 to 8:45 p.m Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Call 655-7798. Jazz Christmas Party The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents Nicole Zuraitis’ Jazz Christmas Party from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Grammy nominated vocalist Nicole Zuraitis appears backed by a big band ensemble to present classic holiday chestnuts. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org or call 751-1895. Friday Dec. 23 Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 22 listing. Happy Holidays Concert The Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, and Museum 97 Main St., Stony Brook presents its 1st annual Happy Holidays Afternoon Concert at 12:30 p.m. featuring performances by Rorie Kelly, Pete Mancini & The Hillside Airmen and Gene Casey. The event is free with paid admission to the museum. For more information and for future events, visit www.limusichalloffame.org/museum/ or call 689-5888. Winter Lantern Festival The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Dec. 24 and 25 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. Call 265-6768. Saturday Dec. 24 Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 22 listing. Winter Lantern Festival See Dec. 23 listing. Sunday Dec. 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS! Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 22 listing. Winter Lantern Festival See Dec. 23 listing. Monday 26 Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 22 listing. Tuesday 27 Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 22 listing. Wednesday 28 Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 22 listing. Thursday 29 Riverhead Holiday Light Show See Dec. 22 listing. Whale Boat Chats The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its new monthly “Whale Boat Chats” surrounding the star of the museum’s permanent collection, the 19th century whaleboat Daisy, at noon and again at 1 p.m. These educator-led gallery talks around the whaleboat will share the story of whaling on Long Island and in Cold Spring Harbor specifically. Visitors will learn that people have been hunting whales here on Long Island for thousands of years. Free with admission to the museum of $6 adults, $5 children and seniors. Call 367-3418. Theater ‘A Christmas Carol’ “I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com. ‘A Christmas Story’ The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com. ‘Mostly True Things’ The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main St., Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Things on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, the show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com. * All numbers are in (631) area code unless otherwise noted.