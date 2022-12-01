Times … and dates: Dec. 1 to Dec. 8, 2022
Ongoing
Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show
The 19th annual Girl Scouts Holiday Light Show and Enchanted Forest show returns to Smith Point County Park, 1 William Floyd Parkway, Shirley from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30. All proceeds from the drive-through show benefit Girl Scout programs & families across Long Island. For more information, visit www.holidaylightshow.org or call 543-6622.
Festival of Trees
Visit the Festival of Trees, a month long extravaganza to kick off the holiday shopping season, on the second floor of the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson Dec. 1 through Jan. 2, 2023 (except Dec. 25) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Free. Call 473-4778.
Thursday Dec. 1
Bedlam Street Bash
Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor in celebrating the village’s past with a Bedlam Street Bash fundraiser at 7 p.m. celebrating the rowdy history of Cold Spring Harbor’s Main Street, once nicknamed Bedlam Street. Guests will enjoy delicious bites from local restaurants, rum tastings, historic then & now presentations with historian Robert Hughes, a presentation about the history of rum with Dr. Jennifer Anderson, craft-making, scavenger hunt and live music. For ages 21 and over. Advance tickets are $40 per person, $50 at the door. Call 367-3418 or visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.
Nutcracker Holiday Show
The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the Nutcracker Holiday Show, the Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn arrangement of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker Suite, one of the most often performed jazz versions of the holiday classic, tonight, Dec. 2 and Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The show will feature The Jazz Loft’s 17-piece Big Band, led by Tom Manuel, and Danny Bacher on vocals. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 students and $10 children. Visit www.thejazzloft.org or call 751-1895.
Friday Dec. 2
Nutcracker Holiday Show
See Dec. 1 listing.
Christmas Festival
St. Gerard Majella Church Parish Hall, 300 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station hosts its annual Christmas Festival tonight from 4 to 9 p.m., and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. with unique holiday crafts, vendors, photos with Santa, holiday decor, kids crafts and games, raffles, food, desserts, kids shopping with free wrapping and much more. Call 473-2900.
Winter Lantern Festival
The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Dec. 3 and 4 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. Call 265-6768.
First Friday at the Heckscher
The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington continues its First Friday series from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Explore the exhibitions during extended viewing hours and enjoy a special performance by the East End Trio at 7 p.m. Free admission. Call 380-3230.
Saturday Dec. 3
Nutcracker Holiday Show
See Dec. 1 listing.
Christmas Festival
See Dec. 2 listing.
Winter Lantern Festival
See Dec. 2 listing.
Breakfast with Santa
The Magic Circle Nursery School of Union United Methodist Church, 1018 Pulaski Road, East Northport invites the community to its 41st annual Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring the whole family for a real holiday treat filled with fun, food and vendors. Remember your camera for the perfect holiday picture with Santa. Donation of $8 adults, $4 children. Call 631-754-5567.
Greenery Boutique
The Three Village Garden Club presents its annual Greenery Boutique at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main Street, Setauket from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shop for beautiful fresh greenery designed by members including wreaths, Boxwood table trees, table centerpieces, swags and so much more. Questions? Call 813-5390.
Rocky Point PTA Holiday Boutique
Rocky Point Middle School, 76 Rocky Point Landing Road, Rocky Point hosts the Rocky Point PTA Holiday Boutique from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring craft vendors, music, silent auction, face painting, concessions, crafts, gift wrapping station and a visit from Santa. Free admission. Call 744-1603.
Charles Dickens Festival
The Village of Port Jefferson will play host to the 26th annual Charles Dickens Festival today and Dec. 4 as it magically transforms into the Dickensian era with streets filled with a troupe of Dickens Street Characters magic shows, a gingerbread house contest, carriage rides, music, ice skating, street performances and much more. Opening parade kicks off today on East Main Street at 11 a.m. Free, fee for some activities and events. Visit www.portjeff.com/dickens/ for full schedule of events.
Holiday Bazaar
Time to kick off your holiday shopping! Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point will hold a Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring handmade crafts, unique gifts, home & holiday décor, food, bake sale and much more! Call 744-9355.
Snowflake Craft Fair
Christ Lutheran Church, 189 Burr Road, East Northport presents its 42nd annual Snowflake Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for handmade crafts, bake shop, raffles and lunch. Call 499-4655.
Boyle Road PTA Vendor & Craft Fair
Boyle Road Elementary School PTA, 424 Boyle Road, Port Jefferson Station will host its 19th annual Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with 70 local vendors and crafters selling everything you need for the holiday season! Come for holiday decor, wreaths, and ornaments. Get all the beauty products you need to look and feel your best. Find delicious pickles, BBQ sauce, jams, cookies, and more! Call 474-8140.
Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair
Time to shop till you drop at the 10th annual Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair, Smithtown East High School, 1 School St., St. James today and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 exhibitors fill the school gymnasium with predominantly hand crafted work with a few select gift items. Expect to see some exquisite jewelry, artisanal, vintage and new. Decorative wreaths, homemade candies, organic soaps, holiday décor and much more. Free admission. Call 846-1459.
Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair
The Art League of Long Island, 107 East Deer Park Road, Dix Hills will present their 57th annual Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair in the Art League’s galleries and studios today and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. featuring an eclectic variety of one-of-a-kind art and craft work created by over 60 exhibitors. Call 462-5400 or visit www.artleagueli.org.
Mt. Sinai PTO Holiday Craft Fair
It’s back! Mount Sinai Middle School, 114 North Country Road, Mount Sinai will host the Mount Sinai PTO’s Craft Fair & Holiday Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring local vendors and artists selling handcrafted and unique items, stocking stuffers, 50/50 raffle, refreshments and photos with Santa. Call 870-2700.
Holiday Gift Fair
Join the Farmingville Residents Association for their annual Holiday Gift Fair at Gabino Catering Hall, 2005 Route 112, Medford from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with over 50 vendors, Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle, live music, and a visit from Santa Claus. Call 260-7411.
St. Nicholas Bazaar
Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport hosts its annual St. Nicholas Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The bazaar includes homemade goodies for sale, outside vendors, fresh wreaths, pictures with Santa, the Mouse House (where young children can buy gifts for their parents), the bottle table, raffles, and lunch prepared and served by parishioners. Call 261-7670.
Outdoor Thrift Market
Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Outdoor Thrift Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come shop for antiques, household items, knicknacks, collectibles and more to help raise money for the Center’s wildlife. Call 979-6344.
Mistletoe Lane Craft Fair
First Presbyterian Church, Main Street and 107 South St., Port Jefferson presents a Mistletoe Lane Craft Fair today and Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring craft vendors, homemade soups, children’s activities and musical performances at 1 p.m. Call 473-0147.
TVHS Candlelight House Tour
The Three Village Historical Society closes out the year with the 43rd annual Candlelight House Tour from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year’s event will take place in the historic neighborhood of Old Field. Five homes will be expertly decorated for the holiday season and guests will tour each home learning about the historical architecture and design. Tickets are $70 per person. To order, visit www.tvhs.org.
Christmas Party with Santa
Give Kids Hope Thrift & Donation Center, 1506 Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a Christmas Party with Santa & Mrs. Claus from noon to 4 p.m. with a holiday shopping extravaganza, complimentary refreshments, treats and holiday crafts. Bring your letters for Santa. Call 631-538-5287 for more information.
Whale Boat Chats
Join the Whaling Museum, 301 Mai St.. Cold Spring Harbor for a drop-in Whale Boat Chat on Saturday, Dec. 3 at noon and again at 1 p.m. Learn about the star of the museum’s collection: the whaleboat, the only fully equipped whaling vessel with its original gear on display in New York. Discover the who, what, and whys of whaling, imagine what a Nantucket Sleighride was like, and touch a harpoon. Adults and kids welcome. Free with admission fee. No reservations needed. Questions? Call 631-367-3418.
Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt
The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its third annual holiday event, Bright Lights: Celebrate the Season, tonight and Dec. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. Thousands of warm-white lights will create holiday magic inside and outside the Mansion and illuminate trees, wreaths, garlands, guest rooms, walkways, and the Vanderbilt Library. The event will include Candlelight Tours of the decorated Vanderbilt Mansion, visits with Santa and friends in his workshop, a children’s scavenger hunt, and a 15-minute Holiday Laser show in the Reichert Planetarium. The event continues Saturdays and Sundays, through Dec. 18, and on Dec. 22. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children ages 12 and under at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.
Candlelit Piano Concert
Setauket Presbyterian Church, 5 Caroline Ave., Setauket invites the community to a candlelight piano concert by Quinn Nenninger from 5 to 6 p.m. The pianist has returned recently from performing through Portugal and Spain and will perform his new compositions on an 1875 Steinway. The program will feature classical, new age and soothing piano music in a friendly and warm atmosphere. All are welcome. Free. Donations appreciated. Call 941-4271.
Holiday Light Spectacular
Brookhaven Town’s Holiday Spectacular, an indoor, walk-through holiday light show, kicks off tonight at the Holtsville Ecology Site, 249 Buckley Road, Holtsville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Walk through the winter wonderland of lighted, festive displays, before stopping to take a photos with Santa in his workshop. Admission to this event is $10 per adult; $8 for seniors, veterans and children under 12; children 3 and under are free. Tickets must be purchased in advance at www.brookhavenny.gov. All proceeds benefit the Holtsville Ecology Site. The show continues Fridays and Saturdays 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Sundays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through Dec. 18. Call 451-5330.
Christmas Concert at All Souls
All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook invites the community to a Christmas concert featuring Stony Brook University soprano Heidi Schneider to tell the Christmas story in readings and song at 6 p.m. Local musician Bill Clark and his Brave Trio will also perform. All attending will be invited to sing Come All Ye Faithful and Hark the Herald Angels as All Souls organist Dan Kinney plays the church’s 1855 Tracker Organ. Free. Call 655-7798.
Drive-Thru Live Nativity
Stony Brook Christian Assembly, 400 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Drive-Thru Live Nativity tonight, Dec. 4, 9 and 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. See the Christmas story come to life with costumed characters and the use of multi-media. Free. Call 689-1127.
Huntington Men’s Chorus concert
St. Francis of Assisi R.C, Church 29 Clay Pitts Road, Greenlawn hosts a holiday concert by the Huntington Men’s Chorus at 7 p.m. Conducted by Henry McDonagh III, the concert will feature mezzo-soprano Leslie Valentine. Tickets are $18 adults, $16 seniors and students in advance at www.huntingtonchorus.org, $20 at the door.
Sunday Dec. 4
Winter Lantern Festival
See Dec. 2 listing.
Charles Dickens Festival
See Dec. 3 listing.
Smithtown Craft & Gift Fair
See Dec. 3 listing.
Holiday Fine Art & Craft Fair
See Dec. 3 listing.
Mistletoe Lane Craft Fair
See Dec. 3 listing.
Bright Lights at the Vanderbilt
See Dec. 3 listing.
Holiday Light Spectacular
See Dec. 3 listing.
Drive-Thru Live Nativity
See Dec. 3 listing.
Christmas Craft Fair
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 800 Portion Road, Ronkonkoma will hold its annual Christmas Craft Fair in the Parish Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with crafts, gifts, Christmas items, refreshments and raffles. Call 737-4388.
Holiday Toy & Gift Drive
In the spirit of the season, a Holiday Toy and Gift Drive will be held at Infant Jesus Church food pantry, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson from 9 a.m. to noon. The community is asked to drop off unwrapped toys for children ages 3 to 13, such as soccer balls, dolls, Barbies, Legos, basketballs, Paw Patrol, board games, remote controlled cars, etc. Unwrapped gifts for children ages 14 to 18 such as lotions, hair accessories, hats, gloves, socks, toiletries, men’s cologne and gift cards are also welcomed. Sponsored by “Call-Brian” Senior Services.
Pearl Harbor Ceremony
American Legion Wilson Ritch Post #432 invites the community to join them for a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park on West Broadway in Port Jefferson (across from Village Hall) beginning at 10 a.m. Call 473-9774.
Messiah Sing-Along
Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Recital Hall, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host the University Orchestra’s annual Messiah Sing-Along at 3 p.m. with vocal soloists, guest conductors and the audience as the chorus performing Handel’s Messiah. Free Admission. Vocal scores will be available for purchase for $10 cash at the door. Call 632-7330.
WMHO Holiday Festival
The 43rd annual Ward Melville Heritage Organization’s Holiday Festival will be held at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main St., Stony Brook from noon to 6 p.m. Visitors will enjoy a Promenade of Trees, carolers, live holiday music, “Legends & Spies” puppet parade, and a visit from Santa Claus. Stay for the holiday tree lighting on the Village Green at 5:30 p.m. Free. Call 751-2244 or visit www.wmho.org.
Historic Christmas at Hallockville
Experience old-fashioned North Fork holiday traditions during the Historic Christmas event at Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead from noon to 3:30 p.m. Holiday displays in three historic residences on the 28-acre preserved farm will be staffed by costumed docents welcoming guests and sharing stories of past holiday celebrations. Free. Call 298-5292 for more information.
Silver Chords Holiday Concert
The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket hosts a classic holiday concert by the Silver Chords Chorus titled Joy at 2 p.m. Featuring traditional and new favorites including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,”“Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas” and more with raffle baskets. Free admission. Call 235-3593.
Pianist Ying Li in recital
Ridotto, concerts with a ‘touch of theater’ presents pianist Ying li in recital at the Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington at 4 p.m. Program will include Schumann Op.17; Mozart, QiGang Chen, Haydn, and the exciting Stravinsky ‘Firebird’ suite. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. To order, call 385-0373 or email [email protected]
Monday Dec. 5
Live reading of ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Cinema Arts Centre presents Gerald Dickens, the great-great grandson of Charles Dickens in an extraordinary performance in his one-man play of the classic Christmas story, depicting all of the individual characters with clarity and a mesmerizing energy. He is able to communicate the fear and angst of Scrooge, while offering us a poignant glimpse into the Cratchit family’s life. And, of course, Gerald infuses bits of laughter throughout the play. A perfect holiday celebration for us all. Tickets are available at www.cinemaartscentre.org.
Tuesday Dec. 6
No events listed for this day.
Wednesday Dec. 7
No events listed for this day.
Thursday Dec. 8
Vanderbilt lecture
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a lecture titled Incorrigibles and Innocents: Children and Change in the Progressive Era at 7 p.m. Lara Saguisag, a heralded comics and children’s literature scholar from NYU will speak on the visual culture of childhood at the turn of the century. $10 per person. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.
Theater
‘A Christmas Carol’
“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.
‘A Christmas Story’
The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.
‘Nutcracker’
A perennial favorite, Seiskaya Ballet’s Nutcracker returns to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts Main Stage, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook for five performances from Dec. 17 to 19. The cast will be led by Seiskaya Ballet’s award winning Principal Dancer Maya Butkevich and 1st Soloists Vivian Ye, Madeleine Martufi, Nina Zhang and Kaede Urso. Tickets range from $34 to $40. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.
‘A Christms Carol’
The Ministrel Players will present their annual holiday production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, the story of Ebenezer Scrooge who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come, at Trinity Episcopal Church’s Houghton Hall, 130 Main St., Northport on Dec. 9 and 10 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, email [email protected] or text 516-361-7232.