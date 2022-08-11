Times … and dates: August 11 to August 18, 2022

Thursday August 11

Huntington Walking Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will host a Centers of Controversy guided walking tour from 6 to 9 p.m. Visits sites in central Huntington that gave rise over the centuries to scandals, lawsuits, and other controversies. Tour ends at Six Harbors Brewing Company. Tickets are $25, $20 members (drinks not included). Tours will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, 228 Main Street, Huntington. Reservations are required. Call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistorical.org

Art of the Guitar Festival

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook kicks off the second annual John Monteleone Art of the Guitar Festival tonight at 6 p.m. with a reception, exhibit viewing and two concerts and continues Aug. 12 and 13. The three day event will feature more than 18 musicians over the days and nights and include performances by Monteleone, Russell Malone Quartet, Anthony Wilson Trio, John Pizzarelli Trio, Tal Yahalom Quartet and Ratko Zjaca Duo with James Commack and a screening of the documentary The Chisels Are Calling. Call 751-1895 or visit www.thejazzloft.org for festival schedule and ticket prices.

Vanderbilt Planetarium lecture

Join the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport for a lecture with Eric K. Washington, a New York City-based independent historian, on the life of James H. Williams from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Washington’s lecture will draw heavily from his years of archival research and from his acclaimed 2019 book Boss of the Grips: The Life of James H. Williams and the Red Caps of Grand Central Terminal (Liveright Publishing). Tickets are $10 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Smithtown Library concert

The Dennis Cannataro Family Summer Concert Series concludes at the Smithtown Main Library, 1 North Country Road, Smithtown tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a performance by The Gold Coast Orchestra (Motown). Bring a chair or blanket for seating. For more information, call 360-2480 ext.150 after 3 p.m.

Harborside Concerts

The Village of Port Jefferson continues its free Harborside Concert series at the Show Mobile at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson with Refugee at 8 p.m. Bring seating. For more information, call-473-4724 or visit www.portjeff.com.

Friday August 12

Art of the Guitar Festival

See Aug. 11 listing.

Happenings on Main Street

The Northport Arts Coalition presents a free concert by the Kerry Kearney Band at the Northport Village Park Gazebo at the harbor at 7 p.m. as part of its Happenings on Main Street Series. Bring seating. Call 827-6827 or visit www.northportarts.org.

Concert at the Library

Emma S. Clark Memorial Library, 120 Main St., Setauket invites the community to an outdoor concerts on the lawn from 6:30 to 8 p.m. featuring jazz, blues and Americana ensemble CB Jacobs and the Say Hey Crew (Claudia Jacobs and musical collaborators Mark Coffey, Dan Weymouth, Kevin Twigg and perhaps a secret guest or two). No registration required. Questions? Call 941-4080.

Tribute to Carole King

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Carole’s Kings — All Male Tribute to Carole King at 8 p.m. With lush orchestrations from the same team as Broadway’s “Beautiful” and a cast of three incredibly talented New York stage veterans, Carole’s Kings is a dynamic act jam-packed with chart-topping sensations such as “The Locomotion,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “You’ve Got A Friend,” and many more. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Comedy In The Café

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave. Huntington presents Comedy in The Cafe with comedian Nick Griffin at 9:30 p.m. A comic for more than 25 years, Griffin’s smart, sarcastic and hilarious style makes him one of the most well-respected in the business. Tickets are $17, $13 members. To purchase tickets in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Saturday August 13

Art of the Guitar Festival

See Aug. 11 listing.

Run on the Farm

Get ready, set, go! The 8th Annual Run the Farm 4-Mile Challenge at Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach will kick off at 9 a.m. (Kids Fun Run at 8:30 a.m.) Friends of Hobbs Farm and Town of Brookhaven Councilman Kevin LaValle invite you to lace up those sneakers and traverse a 4-mile course whose fast start on roughly two miles of flat terrain precedes a mile of rolling hills and two mildly challenging ascents before concluding at the historic grounds of the farm. Registration is $25 in advance, $30 on race day. Proceeds will support the farm’s mission is devoted to servicing local food pantries and food programs. To register, visit www.hobbsfarm.info. Call 451-6647 for more information.

All Souls Poetry Reading

Join All Souls Church in Stony Brook for its Second Saturdays Poetry Reading via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Barbara Segal. An open-reading will follow the featured poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/, For more information, call 655-7798.

European Car Show

Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents its 17th annual Vintage European Sports Car & Motorcycle Show on the front lawn of the church from noon to 4 p.m. with live music by the Barking Men and refreshments. Free admission. Rain date is Aug. 14. Call 751-1097 for more information.

U2 tribute concert

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its Concert in the Courtyard series with a performance by Almost U2 paying tribute to the live experience of the iconic band U2 from 7 to 10 p.m. Held rain or shine. Tickets are $30 per person at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Tribute to the Doobie Brothers

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2022 Summer Concert Series with Doobie Brothers tribute band Doobie Others at 8 p.m. From the jammin’ rock of “Long Train Runnin” to the Grammy award winning pop of “What a Fool Believes,” the Doobie Others recreate the powerful multi-part harmonies of the pop hitmakers with stunning accuracy in a fun-filled high energy performance covering an amazing catalog of hits spanning both the Johnston and McDonald eras. Tickets are $59. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday August 14

Art in the Park

Join the Northport Arts Coalition for an Art in the Park festival at Northport Village Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring music, dance, poetry readings and other performances plus more than thirty artists displaying and selling their original work, this free event in Northport Park is a fun day for the entire family. Visit www.northportarts.org

Wind Down Sundays

The popular summer concert series continues at Hap’s historic Red Barn at Frank Melville Memorial Park, 1 Old Field Road, Setauket tonight with The New Students (Rock, Bluegrass, Americana) at 5:30 p.m. Bring seating. Call 689-6146 or visit www.frankmelvillepark.org.

Summer Concerts on the Green

Summer concerts are back in front of the Stony Brook Post Office at the Stony Brook Village Center, 111 Main Street, Stony Brook from 7 to 9 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 21, courtesy of the Ward Melville Heritage Organization. Tonight’s performance will be by the NY Exceptions, a doo-wop band performing songs from the 50s, 60s and 70s. Free. Bring seating. Call 751-2244 or visit wmho.org.

Monday August 15

Tide Mill Tour

The Huntington Historical Society will lead a tour of the Van Wyck-Lefferts Tide Mill, one of the best preserved 18th century tide mills in the country at 1:30 p.m. The tour begins with a short boat ride from Gold Star Battalion Beach into Puppy Cove, past waterfront mansions with sightings of egrets, ospreys, and visiting waterfowl. Your guide will explain the workings of the mill with some related social history, and each tour participant will receive a comprehensive, illustrated booklet. Ticket are $20 per person, $15 members. To purchase, call 427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Tuesday August 16

Cooking with the Stars

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 Main St., Smithtown continues its Cooking With the Stars series, featuring local culinary pros sharing tips, tecnhiques and a taste to bring the community together, with “Vegging Out” tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Chef Stephen Gallagher of The Trattoira in St. James will prepare two dishes using seasonally fresh vegetables. This is an outdoor event. $25 in advance, $35 at the door (cash or check). Visit www.eventbrite.com to register. For more information, call 265-6768.

Concerts at The Gazebo

Enjoy Tuesday night concerts at The Gazebo, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset through Aug. 30 at 7 p.m., courtesy of the Nesconset Chamber of Commerce. Tonight’s performance TBA. Rain dates are the next day. Bring seating. Questions? Call 672-5197 or visit www.nesconsetchamber.org

Wednesday August 17

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 26. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. Questions? Call 929-3500 or visit www.eastwindlongisland.com

Summerfest Concerts

The Northport Chamber of Commerce continues off its August Summerfest Concert series at the Northport Village Park Bandshell, Northport with a performance by the Little Wilson Band (Funky Rock ‘n Soul, with a little bit of roll) on Aug. 17 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Bring seating. For more info, call 754-3905.

Port Jefferson Sunset Concert

Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council presents Sunset Concerts at Harborfront Park, 101-A East Broadway, Port Jefferson every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 31. Tonight’s performance will be by the Ray Lambiase Band. Bring seating. Call 473-5220 or visit www.gpjac.org.

Thursday August 18

St. Joseph’s Family Festival

St. Joseph Parish, 59 Church St., Kings Park hosts a Family Festival tonight from 6 to 10 p.m., Aug. 19 and 20 from 6 to 11 p.m., and Aug. 21 from 6 to 10 p.m. Enjoy four days of fun with carnival rides, food, raffles, entertainment and more. Fireworks on Aug. 19. Purchase tickets in advance at www.stjoekp.com/festival or at the door.

Film

‘Shark Tale’/’Finding Nemo’

The 5th annual Farmingville Flicks Movie Series continues with Shark Tale on Aug. 11, Finding Nemo on Aug. 18 and Moana on Aug. 25 at the Local Church, 1070 Portion Road, Farmingville at dusk. Presented by Farmingville Hills Chamber of Commerce and Sachem Public Library. Bring seating. Free but registration is required by visiting www.farmingvillechamber.com.

‘Sing 2’

Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mount Sinai continues its Movies in the Moonlight series with a screening of Sing 2 on Aug. 13 at 8:15 p.m. Presented by the North Shore Youth Council and Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker. Free. Bring seating. Questions? Call 403-4846.

‘The Thing’

In celebration of its 40th anniversary, John Carpenter’s The Thing will be screened at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington with new 4K restoration on Aug. 13 at 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 adults, $10 seniors and students, $5 children 12 and under. To order tickets in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Howl’s Moving Castle’

The Cinema Arts Cenre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema For Kids series with a screening of Howl’s Moving Castle on Aug. 14 at noon. Sophie, a quiet girl working in a hat shop, finds her life thrown into turmoil when she is literally swept off her feet by a handsome but mysterious wizard named Howl. The vain and vengeful Witch of the Waste, jealous of their friendship, puts a curse on Sophie and turns her into a 90-year-old woman leading her on a quest to break the spell. Tickets are $12 adults, $5 children. Call 423-7610.

‘So This Is Paris’

As part of its Anything But Silent series, the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Ernst Lubitsch’s So This Is Paris (1926) on Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. with live theatre organ accompaniment by Ben Model. Tickets are $17, $12 members. To order tickets in advance, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘The Goonies’

Join the Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach for an Under the Stars Movie Night free screening of The Goonies on Aug. 17 from 8 to 10 p.m. As this movie will be held outside, patrons should bring their own chairs and blankets. In the event of rain, the program will be rescheduled for Aug. 25. Food truck will be on hand beginning at 7 p.m. Questions? Call 585-9393.

‘Spider Man: No Way Home’

St. James Chamber of Commerce invites the community to Deepwells Farm County Park, 497 Route 25A, St. James for a screening of Spider Man: No Way Home on Aug. 18 at 7:45 p.m. (rain date is Aug. 25). Free. Bring seating. No pets. Call 584-8510.

‘Encanto’

Northport-East Northport Community Drug and Alcohol Task Force will host a Family Movie Night at Northport Village Park on Aug. 18 at 8:30 p.m. with a free screening of Disney’s Encanto. Bring seating. First 50 attendees will receive a free lawn blanket. Call 516-361-6540 for more info.

Theater

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents the Long Island premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage Sundays at 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28. You’re seven years old. Your mother is in the hospital. Your father said she’s “done something stupid.” So, you begin a list of everything that is truly wonderful about the world — everything worth living for. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘On Your Feet!’

Extended! The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan from July 14 to Sept. 3. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything. On Your Feet! takes you behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making, and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet. Get ready to get on your feet, and dance to the smash hits “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” “1-2-3,” “Live For Loving You,” “Conga,” and many more. Tickets range from $75 to $80 with free valet parking. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Carriage House Players continues its annual Shakespeare Festival at the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport with The Comedy of Errors from July 29 to Aug. 24 on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 7 p.m. Performances take place outdoors on stage in the courtyard, where the Spanish-Mediterranean architecture adds a touch of timeless charm and magic. Bring a picnic dinner to enjoy before the show and bring your own lawn chair. Inclement weather cancels. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children ages 12 and under. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘I Love You, You’re Perfect …’

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents the hit musical I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change from Aug. 4 to Aug. 14. This hilarious revue pays tribute to those who have loved and lost, to those who have fallen on their face at the portal of romance, to those who have dared to ask, ‘Say, what are you doing Saturday night?’ Tickets are $45 adults, $40 seniors. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org. Read review on page B22.

Class Reunion

Port Jefferson (ELVHS) Class of 1972’s 50th reunion is planned for September 9 and 10, 2022. Please spread the word, and visit Facebook page “Port Jefferson(ELVHS) Class of 1972 50th Reunion” for details or e-mail [email protected]

Vendors Wante

◆ Nesconset Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for its Nesconset Day street fair along Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset on Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 631-672-5197 for more information.

◆ Davis Town Meeting House Society seeks vendors for its Yard Sale & Craft Fair on Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Davis House, 263 Middle Country Rd., Coram. Rain date is Sept. 11. $25 per table. For an application, call Maryanne at 631-804-2256 or email: [email protected]

◆ Port Jefferson Lions Club seeks vendors for its 1st annual Car Show at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Rain date is Sept. 25) Call Warren at 631-258-6165.

◆ Caroline Episcopal Church of Setauket is sponsoring a Fall Craft Fair & Barn Sale on the Setauket Village Green (Main St. and Caroline Ave.) on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rain date is Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Limited spaces still available on the Village Green (10’x10’) and covered Carriage Shed (9’x18’). Reserve your spot at depasmarket.com. Questions? Call 631-806-4845.

◆ Stony Brook Community Church, 216 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is seeking vendors for its Apple Festival on Oct.1 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (rain date Oct. 2). Spots (10’ x 10’) are $40 each; vendors can call or text 631-252-0777 for an application.

◆ St. Thomas of Canterbury, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown seeks craft or new merchandise vendors for its Craft Fair and Car Show on Oct. 8 (rain date is Oct. 15 for craft fair only) $50/space. Visit www.stthomasofcanterbury.net or call 631-265-4520 to obtain an application..

◆ Northport Arts Coalition seeks artists and musicians for its annual ArtWalk on Oct. 9 from 1 to 5 p.m. ArtWalk turns the entire Village of Northport into an immersive art experience. Artists in this juried event exhibit and sell their work in shops and offices while musicians serenade visitors on the streets. Artists will need to submit samples of their work to be considered for entry, and musicians will need to submit videos or recordings of live performances. The deadline to submit is Aug.21 and you’ll be notified by Sept. 1 if you’ve been accepted. Visit www.NorthportArts.org/ArtWalk.

◆ Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25a, Rocky Point seeks vendors to be a part of their annual October Festival on Oct. 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The fee for vendor participation of new items, no raffles is $35 per 10’ x 10’ space. Must supply own table and chairs. Visit www.thefishchurch.com Festivals and Events page.

◆ Suffolk County Farm & Education Center, 350 Yaphank Ave., Yaphank seeks vendors for its annual Fall Family Dog Day on Oct. 23. Contact Vicki Fleming at [email protected] for details.