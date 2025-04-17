Times … and dates: April 17 to April 24, 2025

*Please note: Earth Day events will be posted separately.

Thursday April 17

Huntington Walking Tour

Huntington Historical Society presents a Masonic temple tour with Ron Seifried, Chairman, Jephtha Masonic Lodge and Town Historian Robert Hughes at 6:30 p.m. Participants will learn about their history, practices, mission, and historic significance, and will be able to enjoy a drink from the lodge bar. This tour will begin at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Building, located at 228 Main Street in Huntington Village. $25 per person, $20 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Friday April 18

Third Friday at the Reboli Center

The Reboli Center for Art & History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook invites the community to an opening reception of Getting There, an exhibition that delves into the artistic exploration of various modes of transportation and featuring the work of Joseph Reboli, Nelson Medina, Peter Nettesheim, Doug Reina, Marshall Buck, Chris Kelsch and more; and Built by Hand: The Shipbuilding Legacy of Nehemiah Hand curated by the Three Village Historical Society and Museum from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. 631-751-7707

An Evening of Jazz

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook presents the Harry Allen Quartet in concert at 7 p.m. Harry Allen, 2024 inductee into the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame, joins with the great pianist Rossano Sportiello to lead a quartet with Mike Karn on bass and Aaron Kimmel on drums. This swinging quartet will perform selections from the Great American Songbook, the great jazz composers and original compositions. Tickets are $30 adults, $25 seniors, $20 students, $15 children ages 6 and up. To order, visit www.thejazzloft.org.

Open Mic Night

Drop by the Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station for an Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. Whether you’re a poet, musician, singer or comedian, this is your time to shine. All acts welcome. Refreshments will be served. $10 admission. Register at www.waltwhitman.org.

Saturday April 19

Port Jefferson Easter Parade

The Greater Port Jefferson Chamber of Commerce hosts the annual Easter Parade along Main Street in the Village of Port Jefferson at 12:45 p.m. Enjoy an old-fashioned “Easter Bonnet” walking parade from Theatre Three to the Port Jefferson Village Center (all are welcome to wear their Easter best and march) followed by an Easter Egg Hunt on Harborfront Park’s Great Lawn at 1 p.m. for children ages 2 to 8. 631-473-1414

Yard Sale fundraiser

Farmingville Fire Department, 780 Horseblock Road Farmingville hosts a multi-family Yard Sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shop for toys, games, housewares, books, videos, clothing, outdoor items, costumes, small furniture and more. Proceeds benefit the Sachem Flaming Arrows Marching Band.

Walking History Tour

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Ave., Riverhead will hold a Walking History Tour from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Richard Wines and Paul Hoffman will lead a tour of the farm about the Polish migration to Long Island during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. $10 per person, free for members. www.hallockville.org

Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale

Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown will hold an Outdoor Thrift Garage Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. around the double garage in its parking lot. Shop for household items and fun treasures! Proceeds benefit the wildlife center. 631-979-6344

Easter Celebration at the Shoppes

Join the Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River for an Easter Celebration with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shop for last minute Easter gifts while the kids enjoy a bounce house and carousel (fee) and take a free photo with the Easter Bunny. Held rain or shine. 631-929-3500

Easter Celebration in Smithtown

Rescheduled from April 12. Hop over to the Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown for an Easter Celebration from noon to 2 p.m. Enjoy a day of farm fun with spring crafts, an Easter scavenger hunt for a special prize and a special visit from the Easter Bunny. Tickets are $10 per person, $7 members, children under the age of 3 in advance at www.eventbrite.com or at the door.

Sunday April 20

Intro to Wilderness Survival

Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Harbor Road, Huntington presents an Intro to Wilderness Survival program from 9:45 a.m. to noon. Learn how to find food, start a fire and build a shelter. Adults only. $4 per person. Call 631-423-1770 to register.

Monday April 21

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series via Zoom at 7 p.m. with a presentation by author Mark Torres titled Long Island and the Legacy of Eugenics. Join them for a compelling and eye-opening discussion on the dark history of eugenics and its deep ties to Long Island. Advance registration required at www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday April 22

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to concert by singer and guitarist Johnny Whimple at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

North Democratic Club Meeting

New location! The North Brookhaven Democratic Club monthly meeting tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. has been moved to the Small Activity Room at the North Shore Public Library, 250 Route 25A, Shoreham. For more information contact [email protected].

Wednesday April 23

Northport Volunteer Fair

Northport Public Library, 151 Laurel Ave., Northport will hold a Volunteer Fair from 10 a.m. to noon. Speak with representatives from over 20 local organizations that are actively seeking volunteers. No registration required. Questions Call 631-261-6930.

Arbor Day Celebration

Village of Port Jefferson invites the community to its 2nd annual Arbor Day Celebration in front of Village Hall on West Broadway from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a flag-raising ceremony designating the Village as a Tree City USA community, speeches from elected officials, the reading of a poem from a local school student, a tree planting in front of Village Hall and give-aways of native tree and shrub “whips.” Hosted by the PJV Tree Committee. All are welcome. Held rain or shine. 631-473-4724

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River kicks off a Cruise Night Car Show tonight and every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Homemaker’s Spring Auction

The Miller Place Homemakers will hold a Spring Auction featuring handmade items and beautiful baskets at Miller Place High School, 15 Memorial Drive, Miller Place at 6:30 p.m. Complimentary coffee, tea and refreshments. $10 entrance fee plus a non-perishable food item includes a door prize ticket and 25 auction tickets.

Trivia Night at Curry Club

Join the Curry Club @ SaGhar, 111 West Broadway, Port Jefferson for a Night of Trivia at 7 p.m. Enjoy a fun evening of questions, answers, and mouthwatering masala! Prizes for the winning team, fun for everyone. Free to play with purchase. Hosted by Think Inc. Trivia. For reservations, call 631-751-4845.

Thursday April 24

Winds & Whales lecture

Join the Whaling Museum in Cold Spring Harbor for an online lecture, Winds & Whales, at 6 p.m. Rhianna Bozzi from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will speak about recent progress in offshore wind and to sort out fact from fiction when it comes to the effects this development has on local whale populations. Free. $10 donation appreciated. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Church Rectory, 5 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook hosts an evening of Native American Drumming Meditation from 7 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Free. 631-655-7798

Vanderbilt Book Talk

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its lecture series with Dr. John T. Tanacredi, Ph.D., Professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences and Former Director of CERCOM (Center for Environmental Research and Coastal Oceans Monitoring), at Molloy University, who will give a talk on his latest book, The Redesigned Earth: A Brief Review of Ecology for Engineers, as if the Earth Really Mattered, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. To RSVP, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Next Chapter book signing

Join The Next Chapter Bookstore, 204 New York Ave., Huntington welcomes former New York Mets and author Art Shamsky from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Shamsky will be speaking and signing copies of his book, Mets Stories I Only Tell My Friends. Free admission. www.thenextchapterli.com

Walt Whitman Birthplace lecture

Walt Whitman Birthplace, 246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station presents a lecture titled How Leaves of Grass Influenced Modern Day Self-Healing at 7 p.m. Museum curator Margaret Guardi and Curator Assistant Derry Schafer will discuss how Whitman’s fan and close friend Dr. Richard Maurice Bucke and his magnum opus Cosmic Consciousness. Tickets are $!0. To register, visit www.waltwhitman.org.

An Evening of Comedy

The Comedy Club returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. with another outrageous night of live stand-up featuring Paul Anthony, John Larocchia and Joe DeVito. Come early and enjoy a beverage from Griswold’s Bar. Tickets are $40. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Film

‘The Lady of the Lake’

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook kicks off its Local Filmmakers Series with a screening of The Lady of the Lake on April 19 at 1 p.m. Based on the Native American folklore of the Princess of Lake Ronkonkoma, the movie was filmed in the actual childhood home of the Ronkonkoma-raised filmmaker, Maria Capp. The event is free with general admission ticket purchase. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org

‘The Here Now Project’

In honor of Earth Day, The Nature Conservancy will screen The Here Now Project at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on April 23 at 6:30 p.m. Built out of thousands of hours of in-the-moment footage, the film transforms the ordinary act of shooting a cell phone video into the radical act of bearing witness, capturing both the simultaneous, global nature of climate change itself and the deeply human resilience, resourcefulness, and courage needed to confront it. Followed by a panel discussion. Free. To RSVP, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Front Row’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series closes its spring season with Front Row at the First United Methodist Church, 603 Main Street, Port Jefferson on April 24 at 7 p.m. The film showcases the Ukrainian National Ballet’s poignant company tour as it performs far from the frontlines and invites a soldier who lost his legs to partake in a singular performance. Followed by a discussion about the film and Ukraine with Professor Juliette Passer of Stony Brook University. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

‘Pink Floyd at Pompeii’

A screening of Pink Floyd at Pompeii – MCMLXXII, the groundbreaking 1972 film directed by Adrian Maben, now digitally re-mastered in 4K from the original 35mm footage with enhanced audio, will be held at the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington on April 24 at 7:30 p.m. and April 27 at 7 p.m. Set in the haunting ruins of the ancient Roman Amphitheater in Pompeii, it showcases Pink Floyd performing an intimate concert without an audience. The film includes stunning visuals, behind-the-scenes moments, and unforgettable tracks like “Echoes” and “One of These Days” along with additional Abbey Road Studios documentary segments covering the recording of 1973’s The Dark Side of the Moon. Tickets are $18, $12 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Theater

‘Waitress The Musical’

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Waitress The Musical from March 13 to April 27. Based on the 2007 movie, it tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. To order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

‘Wait Until Dark’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its Mainstage season with Wait Until Dark from April 18 to May 11. One of the American theatre’s greatest suspense plays, Jeffrey Hatcher’s gripping new adaptation of Frederick Knott’s classic sets the action in 1944 Greenwich Village. Susan, a woman who recently lost her vision, is imperiled by con men searching for a mysterious doll. Trapped in her apartment, Susan draws on new depths of resourcefulness as the story builds to its extraordinary, breath-taking conclusion. Contains adult situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Priscilla, Queen of the Desert’

Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden presents Priscilla, Queen of the Desert — The Musical in the Shea Theater in the Islip Arts Building April 17 to 19 and April 23 to 26 at 7:30 p.m. and April 27 at 2 p.m. Based on the smash-hit movie, the play is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. Featuring hits like “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife.” General admission is $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. SCCC students with current ID get one free ticket. To order, call 631-451-4163.

(mostly) TRUE THINGS

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 East Main St., Port Jefferson presents a (mostly) TRUE THINGS Storytelling Show on April 26 at 7 p.m. Join them for a compelling evening of true stories – with a twist on the theme GAME ON! Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, the show will feature Marc Abbott, Aaron Foss, Cyndi Zaweski, and Jezrie-Mercano-Courtney. Tickets are $20 online at www.mostlytruethings.com, $25 at the door (cash only).

‘South Pacific’

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Main Stage season with South Pacific from May 15 to June 29. This beloved musical takes place on a South Pacific island during World War II where two love stories are threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Spring-time,” and “There Is Nothin’ Like A Dame,” South Pacific’s lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. For more information and to order, call 631-261-2900 or go to www.engemantheater.com.

Class Reunions

— Ward Melville High School Class of 1975 will hold its 50 year reunion at St George Golf & Country Club in East Setauket on June 14 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. $126.00 per person includes hors d’oeuvres, Prime Rib buffet dinner and open bar. Contact Cary Fichtner-Vu at 703-861-8259 or [email protected] for tickets by June 2. No walk-ins.

Farmers Markets

Huntington Farmers Market

Spirit of Huntington Art Center, 2 Melville Road North, Huntington Station hosts the Long Island Winter Farmers Market every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Jan. 5 through April 27. 631-470-9620

Port Jefferson Farmers Market

The Port Jefferson Winter Farmers Market returns to the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101 E. Broadway, Port Jefferson on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Jan. 12 through April 27. 631-802-216

