Times … and dates: April 13 to 20, 2023

Ongoing

Flip Circus heads to Lake Grove

The circus is coming to town! As part of its 2023 national tour, FL!P Circus will put down stakes at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove from April 14 to 24. Ringmaster Arthur Figueroa serves as host of this new circus adventure which will feature audience favorites Stiv and Roni Bello, Italy’s “siblings of silliness”; a trapeze act by Carolina Vazquez; and the Duo Vanegas on the rotating Wheel of Steel. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets start at $25 for children and $40 adults with senior/military/handicap discounts available. For tickets and additional information, visit www.FlipCircus.com. Tickets will also be available in person at the box office during each engagement. For more information, call 877-829-7839.

Thursday April 13

Atelier art reception

The Atelier at Flowerfield, 2 Flowerfield, Suite #9, St. James hosts an opening reception for its’ latest exhibit, WOW! You’ve Got to See This! by Kirk Larsen in Atelier Hall at 5:30 p.m. The exhibit runs through May 25. For more info, call 631-250-9009.

Vanderbilt Planetarium lecture

At 7 p.m. the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum’s Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport welcomes Dr. David Munns, professor of history at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, for an evening lecture on the diverse technical systems needed to support life in space. Munns’s lecture will draw heavily from his 2021 book Far Beyond the Moon: A History of Life Support Systems in the Space Age. Tickets are $10, free for members, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Avalon Astronomy event

The Observatories at Avalon Nature Preserve, Shep Jones Lane, Stony Brook will be hosting a live observing session (weather permitting) focusing on Venus, Mars, and various deep sky objects from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Outdoor event, dress for weather. Free. Call 631-689-0619 for more information.

Friday April 14

Fling Into Spring Carnival

Kick off Spring at the annual Fling into Spring Carnival at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Road, Mt. Sinai tonight from 6 to 10:30 p.m., April 15 from 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and April 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Come out for a weekend of fun featuring exciting rides for all ages by Newton Shows, plenty of mouth watering eats and treats, carnival games & prizes, children’s magic shows on Saturday and Sunday, and so much more! Admission to the carnival is free. Pay one Price ride wristbands, good for unlimited rides on the day of purchase, are $40 at the door, or $32 in advance at www.newtownshows.com.

Third Friday at the Reboli

The Reboli Center for Art and History, 64 Main St., Stony Brook hosts a free art history lecture with award-winning artist Kevin McEvoy from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. as part of its Third Friday series. Light refreshments will be served, no reservations are required to attend. Call 631-751-7707.

A Night of Opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport hosts a concert by Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy an entertaining assortment of vocal excerpts from famous and beloved operas. Refreshments will be served. $10 donation, students free. Visit www.operanight.org.

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at Stony Brook, 380 Nicolls Road, East Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds concert featuring James O’Malley with special guests The Mountain Maidens and 3 of Hearts at 8:45 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with an open mic at 8 p.m. Light refreshments for sale. Tickets are $15 per person, available in advance at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. Questions? Call 631-751-0297.

Saturday April 15

Fling Into Spring Carnival

See April 14 listing.

Birdwatch-Architecture Tours

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will offer an early morning Birdwatch and Architecture Tour with the Vanderbilt’s director of curatorial affairs at 8 a.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate in the early dawn hours, when the grounds are still closed but the birds are active. Sturdy hiking footwear is strongly suggested. Participants are asked to bring their own binoculars. Tickets are $12 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Art in Bloom

The Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington presents its 4th annual Art in Bloom today and April 16 from noon to 5 p.m. The event features 12 floral arrangements from the museum’s four garden club partners — Asharoken Garden Club, Dix Hills Garden Club, North Suffolk Garden Club (Stony Brook), and South Side Garden Club (Bay Shore), that draw inspiration from artworks on view in Viewfinders: Photographers Frame Nature and Raise the Roof: The Home in Art. Visit www.heckscher.org.

Sunday April 16

Fling Into Spring Carnival

See April 14 listing.

Art in Bloom

See April 15 listing.

Car Show & Swap Meet

Long Island Cars will present their “Super Swap Sunday” Car Show and Swap Meet at Flowerfield Fairgrounds off Route 25A in Saint James from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.. with classic and collectible automobiles including show cars from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s, one-of-a-kind custom cars, antiques, exotics, street rods, muscle cars and imports, live music by The Fugitives, fun fair food and more. Rain date is April 23. Admission is $10, children 12 and under are free. Call 631-567-5898 or visit www.LongIslandCars.com.

Caumsett Hike

Join the staff at Caumsett State Historic Park Preserve, 25 Lloyd Ave., Huntington for an adult hike, Nature on the Move, from 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. Enjoy a slow to moderate pace for 4 miles while you observe and discuss the fields and woods in Caumsett. $4 per person. Reservations are required by calling 631-423–1770.

St. Baldrick’s fundraiser

Join the Three Village Dads Foundation for a St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser to conquer children’s cancer at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 3054, 8 Jones St., Setauket from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Rockabilly Barbers East will be shaving the heads of the brave volunteers raising money, food, raffles, comedy, music and much more. $25 per person at the door. For more information, call 631-371-3239 or visit 3vdfoundation.org.

Spring Appreciation Day

Spring Appreciation Day returns to the Stony Brook Village Center, 97 Main St., Stony Brook with live music, a car show, a petting zoo and scavenger hunts with prizes from noon to 3 p.m. Featuring a petting zoo, Mustang and Shelby Club of Long Island car show, music by Brenda and Burke, scavenger hunts and more. The Stony Brook Grist Mill, 100 Harbor Road, Stony Brook will also be open for tours ($4 for adults, $2 for children, cash only) from 1 to 4 p.m. For more information, call 631-751-2244.

Living History lecture

Celebrate St. James continues its Living History series at the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, 176 Second St., St. James with a visit from Richard Smith, Mayor of Nissequogue and 10th generation descendant of Richard “Bull” Smith at 1 p.m. Explore what life was like in Smithtown during the time of the Revolutionary War and hear the real “bull” story. Tickets are $25, $20 members at www.celebratestjames.org. Call 631-984-0201 for more information.

Northport Walking Tour

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for Parading Down Main Street, a lively and informative walking tour of Northport’s historic Main Street business district led by Dan Sheehan, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. All ages welcome. Tickets are $7 per person at www.northporthistorical.org.

LITMA Contradance

Long Island Traditional Music Association will host a Contradance at the Frank Brush Barn, 215 E. Main St., Smithtown at 2 p.m. with basic instruction at 1:45 p.m. With caller Bob Isaacs and live music by Torrent playing a lively mix of Irish, Scottish, French Canadian and traditional New England tunes. $15 general admission, $10 LITMA members, students half price, children under 16 free with paid adult. Call 631-369-7854 for further information.

The Como Brothers in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by The Como Brothers from 3 to 4 p.m. Free with admission to the museum. For more information, call 631-689-5888 or visit www.limusichalloffame.org.

Ridotto concert

Huntington Jewish Center, 510 Park Ave., Huntington hosts a Ridotto concert, Capriccio, at 4 p.m. A program inspired by the Capriccios of Tiepolo and Goya. Natasha Farny, violoncello solo plays Capricci by Abaco, Bach’s Cello Suite No. 2, and music by Shaw. Kinga Augustyn, violin solo, in music by Biber and Capriccios by Grazyna Bacewicz. Francisco Roldan, guitar, plays Tarrega and Albeniz. Tickets are $35, $30 seniors, $25 members, $12 students. For reservations, call 631-385-0373, or email [email protected]

Monday April 17

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket or via Zoom with Born in Brookhaven with Brookhaven Town Historian Barbara M. Russell at 7 p.m. Born in Brookhaven features people who were born in the Town of Brookhaven and are renown nationally or internationally for their contributions. Attendees will be able, at the conclusion, to suggest additional names for consideration. Suggested donation, free for members. To register, visit www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday April 18

Long Island Graveyards lecture

Frank Melville Memorial Park hosts a lecture at the Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket titled Long Island Graveyards & Cemeteries at 7 p.m. Join Park Manager Robert von Bernewitz in learning about Setauket area gravesites, notable people buried on Long Island, different types of cemeteries, types of burial markers and more. Tickets are $10 per person at www.frankmelvillepark.org.

An evening of Swing Dance

Swing Dance Long Island, a non-profit social dance club, holds weekly dances every Tuesday evening at the Huntington Moose Lodge, 631 Pulaski Rd. Greenlawn with beginner swing lessons at 7:30 p.m. and dancing from 8 to 10:30 p.m. Singles and beginners are welcome. No partner necessary. Admission is $15 on DJ night, $20 on band night on the third Tuesday of the month. Call 516-521-1410.

The Prodigals in concert

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with a concert featuring The Prodigals at 8 p.m. The band combines original lyrics and melody with a genuine passion for the traditional music of Ireland and a funky energy that is pure New York. The roots of the music are unmistakably traditional Irish; the branches that shoot off delve into rock, worldbeat, jazz and punk, and the result has been called “the best Irish trad-rock band. Tickets are $45 per person. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday April 19

Garden Club program

Wading River Congregational Church, 2057 North Country Rd, Wading River will host a meeting by the Shoreham-Wading River Garden Club at 7 p.m. Club member Annika Shapiro will speak on the fascinating topic of medicinal plants. Admission is free, light refreshments will be served and all are welcome. For more information, call 631-987-3733.

Eco Printing workshop

Huntington Historical Society continues its adult workshop series at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington with Eco Printing workshop from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Using natural sources of dye, make a scarf using an eco print of leaves and flowers. $55 per person, $50 members. Register at www.huntingtonhistorialsociety.org or call 631-427-7045.

MP-MS Historical Society seminar

Miller Place-Mount Sinai Historical Society presents a seminar titled Enrico Fermi: Voyage to a New World at the Rose Caracappa Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai at 7 p.m. Presenter Edward A. Sierra will discuss the life and work of Nobel Prize winner physicist Enrico Fermi. Free and open to all. Call 631-476-5742.

Miller Place Homemakers Auction

Miller Place High School, 15 Memorial Drive, Miller Place hosts the Miller Place Homemakers annual auction at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Entrance fee is $5 and a food pantry item and includes a door prize ticket and 25 auction tickets. Raffle baskets, refreshments and 50/50 raffle also. Proceeds benefit community service projects.

Thursday April 20

Gallery North reception

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket hosts an opening reception for its latest exhibit, Tell Me Something Back: Abstractions by Tom Brydelsky, a selection of recent works by Tom Brydelsky, from 6 to 8 p.m. The show is on view from April 13 to May 21 with an ArTalk on April 29 and a collage and painting workshop on May 7. Details can be found at www. gallerynorth.org.

Theater

‘[email protected]’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, presents the Long Island premiere of Pride @ Prejudice from April 7 through May 6. Watch Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy fall in love all over again — this time filtered through the world of the internet. Modern voices interject and build on this classic love story in the form of blog posts, chat room discussions, quotes from film adaptations, and even letters from Ms. Austen herself to create a delightfully postmodern view of 19th century England. Five actors play nearly two dozen roles in this hilarious and moving homage to Jane Austen’s most beloved novel, Pride and Prejudice. Tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 and up. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit theatrethree.com.

‘The Scarlet Pimpernel’

The swashbuckling musical adventure The Scarlet Pimpernel heads to the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport from March 16 to April 30. Percy Blakeney, a proper Englishman, takes on a sword fighting and dashing double identity as The Scarlet Pimpernel to save French citizens from the blood-hungry guillotine. His exploits soon become the talk of Paris, however, the fanatical Agent Chauvelin will stop at nothing to catch the Pimpernel and send him to the guillotine. For ticket info, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Comedy of Errors’

The Theatre at Suffolk County Community College, Ammerman campus, 533 College Road, Selden presents a production of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare in the Shea Theatre in the Islip Arts Building on April 13, 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. Mature content. General admission is $15. For tickets, call 631-451-4163.

‘(Mostly) True Things’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St, Port Jefferson presents (Mostly) True Stories With A Twist “A Rough Start,” a game wrapped in a storytelling show that features true stories, with a twist, on April 15 at 7 p.m. This show features 4 true stories but 3 of them include subtle little lies. In the second act, the audience questions the storytellers, then votes for the person they think told it straight. Winners get a tote bag, and the whole truth about each story is shared before the end of the evening. It is a combination of comedy, heart and community that is truly a unique experience. Hosted by Jude Treder-Wolff, performers will include Nina Lesiga and David Lawson. Tickets are $15 online at Eventbrite or $20 at the door (cash only). Visit www.mostlytruethings.com.

Film

‘All is Lost’

Join Comsewogue Public Library, 170 Terryville Road, Port Jefferson Station for a screening of All is Lost starring Robert Redford as a man lost at sea on April 13 at 2 p.m. This film is part of the Long Island Reads Film Series. Open to all. Call 631-928-1212 to reserve your seat.

NY Dog Film Festival

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts the 7th annual NY Dog Film Festival, a collection of short films celebrating the love between dogs, their people and the animal welfare groups that bring them together, on April 17 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Long Island Jewish Film Festival

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington hosts its first Long Island Jewish Film Festival from April 14 to 16. The three-day celebration of Jewish cinema and culture will feature documentaries, dramas and historical significant films curated by David Schwartz. For a full line-up, visit www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Bobi Wine: The People’s President’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues on April 17 with a screening of Bobi Wine: The People’s President at John F. Kennedy Middle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station at 7 p.m. First-time co-directors Christopher Sharp and journalist Moses Bwayo tell the story of Bobi Wine, the musician-turned-politician leading the opposition to the 35-year regime in Uganda. Withstanding arrests, torture, and violence from the government, Bobi Wine and his wife Barbie risk their own lives and the lives of their children to lead their country towards freedom. Guest speakers via Zoom will be Co-Directors Christopher Sharp and Moses Bwayo. Tickets are $10 at the door or at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com.

On the Waterfront

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Best of the Big Screen series with On the Waterfront on April 18 at 7 p.m. with an introduction by Philip Harwood. Marlon Brando gives the performance of his career as the prizefighter-turned-longshoreman, Terry Malloy, in this masterpiece of urban poetry. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.