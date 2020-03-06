1 of 19
Northport senior Tess Maline shoots for three in the Section XI championship game against Westhampton at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Tess Maline drains a three pointer against Westhampton in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Sophia Yearwood looks for a rebound after a free throw in the Section XI championship game against Westhampton at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Sophia Yearwood battles in the paint in the Section XI championship game against Westhampton at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Sophia Yearwood hits for three in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Senior forward Kerry Dennin shoots for Northport in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Senior forward Kerry Dennin scores 2 of her 13 points for Northport in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Senior forward Kerry Dennin battles down low for Northport in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Kerry Dennin looks for a rebound after a free throw in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Northport sophomore Sophia Bica hits for three in the Section XI championship game against Westhampton at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior guard Kelly McLaughlin drives to the basket against Westhampton in the overall Section XI championship game Mar. 5 at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior guard Kelly McLaughlin lays up for 2 against Westhampton in the overall Section XI championship game Mar. 5 at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior guard Kelly McLaughlin with a jumper against Westhampton in the overall Section XI championship game Mar. 5 at Ward Melville High School. Bill Landon photo
Northport junior Hannah Morawski looks for a rebound after a free throw in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior forward Ella Stahl looks for a rebound after a free throw in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton. Bill Landon photo
Northport senior Danielle Pavinelli lays up for 2 of her team high 19 points in the Section XI championship game Mar. 5 against Westhampton at Ward Melville High School. Photo by Bill Landon
The Northport Tigers hit the ground running against Westhampton for the overall Section XI title game. The team was leading from the start to finish, beating the Hurricanes 72-45 March 5 at Ward Melville High School.

Senior Danielle Pavinelli led the way for the Tigers with three triples, four from the floor and a pair of free throws for a team high 19 points. Kerry Dennin, a senior, followed with 13 as did sophomore Sophia Yearwood. Teammate Sophia Bica netted 11 and senior Kelly McLaughlin banked 10.

Northport retakes the court for the Class AA Long Island championship round to take on the Nassau County champion at St. Joseph’s College March 15. Tickets are $10.00 at the door or $8.00 on line here: https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAAXI

Game time is 4:00pm.

