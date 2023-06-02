Three Village students place in statewide math competition

The Three Village Central School District made its mark in Albany at the First in Math Statewide Math Tournament. Nassakeag Elementary School students Catherine Hu, Talinn Kim and Easton Tang came in first place for all of third grade in New York State, whereas W.S. Mount Elementary School students Aurna Chakraborty, Michael Gerber and Isaac Wang came in second place for first grade.

Back in March, these students won the First in Math Regional Contest for their respective grade levels, which qualified them to advance to the in-person state competition.

At the state contest, the first graders competed with a “ten-wheel game” and third graders competed with a “factor wheel game.” All Three Village students made it to the final round, where they had to make a presentation using precise mathematical language to present the strategies they used while making the wheels. They also had to model the equations they used to make 10 or find a common factor.

The district congratulates these students on their achievements and for representing Three Village at the state level.