Three Village Rotary Club presents free concert at the Long Island Museum July 24

On Thursday, July 24th, the Three Village Rotary Club will provide the community with a special summer night of great live music – and more – on the beautiful lawn of the Long Island Museum (LIM). The evening will feature a free outdoor concert featuring premier party band 1 Step Ahead (www.1stepaheadent.com) as well as the opportunity to enjoy tasty treats and cool drinks – all set against the backdrop of the LIM Art Museum’s spectacular lawn.

The free concert will take place on July 24th (rain date July 31st) beginning at 7 p.m. outside at the Long Island Museum’s Art Museum, located at 1200 Route 25A in Stony Brook. 1 Step Ahead is a high-energy band playing a wide variety of music genres, including country, dance, disco, hop-hop, jazz, pop and R&B and rock, and has more than 20 years in the entertainment industry. In addition to great live music, the night will feature delicious food and drinks by The Bench in Stony Brook, as well as Lemonade by Lexi’s Lemonade. The event is being sponsored by People’s Arc of Suffolk, Novus Home Mortgage, State Farm/Billy Williams, and Cleaned to Perfection.

“We are thrilled to be bringing this free concert to the community, and are excited for people to join us for a truly special evening on the lawn of the Art Museum,” says Chris Sokol, Vice President of the Three Village Rotary Club. “It’s sure to be a great night of live music in a truly picturesque location here on Long Island, and promises to be a fun night for people of all ages.”

Concert attendees will also have free admission to view the Long Island Museum’s just-opened new summer exhibitions being held at the Art Museum: Gatsby at 100 and Giants and Gems – which are both opening that day. Gatsby at 100, which is on view until October 19, 2025, celebrates the centennial year of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby, with objects including items from private and public collections related to the book, to the Fitzgeralds’ lives, and the North Shore Jazz Age era; while Giants and Gems, on view until December 21, 2025, juxtaposes the largest and the smallest works from LIM’s collections – with this new perspective lending itself to discovery as the viewer interacts with and views objects in fun and unusual ways.

For more information about the July 24th free outdoor concert presented by the Three Village Rotary Club, visit www.threevillagerotary.com. For additional information about The Long Island Museum, including a complete description of the two new summer exhibitions, visit www.longislandmuseum.org.