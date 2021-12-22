Three Village Inn to reopen after flooding BusinessVillage Times Herald by Press Release - December 22, 2021 0 51 Photo from The Ward Melville Heritage Organization The Grinch decided to make an early stop in Stony Brook village this year: Cracking the water main and flooding the basement of the Three Village Inn and Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern, causing Santa’s Brunch to be canceled. Despite the damage done, the Three Village Inn’s employees and contractors are performing a herculean effort, working around the clock to have the inn and restaurant back up and running for dinner on Thursday, Dec. 23. The Three Village Inn and Mirabelle Restaurant and Tavern is located at 150 Main Street in Stony Brook village. Reservations can be made by calling 631-751-0555.