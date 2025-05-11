Three Village Home Watch earns third-year accreditation from NHWA

Three Village Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the third year. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for Home Watch and absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org).

Home Watch is a visual inspection of a home or property, looking for obvious issues, which means that it is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. All principals of NHWA Accredited Member companies are background-checked, insured, and bonded.

After decades of success in the electronic security monitoring industry, Tony Saunders wanted to spend more time in the field and less time behind a desk. This led him to launch Three Village Home Watch, which provides Home Watch and concierge services to busy professionals, frequent travelers, and homeowners with multiple residences, including “snowbirds” who travel to their residences in the South each winter. The company is bonded and insured specifically for Home Watch services.

Saunders graduated from the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp and has earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional (CHWP), placing him among the industry’s elite Home Watch providers. The CHWP designation and Boot Camp training exemplify Tony’s commitment to Home Watch excellence.

Three Village Home Watch serves the Three Village area on Suffolk County’s North Shore, including Belle Terre, Crane Neck, East Setauket, Head of the Harbor, Nissequogue, Old Field, Old Field South, Poquot, Port Jefferson, Port Jefferson Station, Setauket, South Setauket, St. James, Stony Brook, Stony Brook Shores, Strongs Neck, and Terryville. For more information, call 631-689-5683 or at [email protected]. Learn more from his website, at https://threevillagehomewatch.com.