Three Village holiday parade returns to Main Street

Participants in the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Families wait for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Mickey and Minnie Mouse pose with a crossing guard at the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants line up for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Carmine Inserra and state Assemblyman Steve Englebright wait for the parade to begin. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants line up for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants line up for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants line up for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants line up for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants line up for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Participants line up for the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Rita J. Egan
The Setauket fire department escorted Santa. Photo by Joseph Cali
Participants in the Three Village Holiday Electric Parade. Photo by Joseph Cali
The Grinch showed up at the Three Village Holiday Electric parade. Photo by Joseph Cali

The Three Village Holiday Electric Parade returned to Main Street in East Setauket Sunday, Dec. 12. Last year a drive-thru version of the annual tradition was held at Ward Melville High School to comply with COVID-19 health protocols.

This year, David Prestia, owner of Bagel Express in Setauket, led the 25th annual parade presented by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook. Hundreds lined the street to catch a glimpse of lighted cars and floats, while Ward Melville and Stony Brook University students marched down the street along with Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and members of local organizations and businesses.

Musical and dance performances at the Setauket Firehouse kicked off the early evening festivities, and the parade ended with a visit from Santa escorted by the fire department’s vehicles.

