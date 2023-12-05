Three Village Holiday Electric Parade returns to Setauket Dec. 10

Save the date! The Three Village Holiday Electric Parade returns to Setauket on Sunday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Presented by the Rotary Club of Stony Brook, the procession will begin at the Setauket Elementary School on Main Street and march down Route 25A to Setauket Pond Park. Holiday floats will light up the night with a spectacular display of dazzling lights along with bands, clubs, businesses and of of course Santa! For more information, visit www.3vholidayparade.com.