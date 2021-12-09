1 of 3
It’s back!!! The Three Village Holiday Electric Parade returns to Setauket on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m. Celebrating its 25th year, the parade will take place along Main Street/ Route 25A and feature festive holiday floats to kick off the season. Presented by the Stony Brook Rotary Club, this year’s Grand Marshal will be David Prestia. The Setauket Firehouse will host pre-parade festivities at 4 p.m. with music and performances by Ward Melville High School Students and Shine Dance Studio with complementary cookies, hot chocolate, candy canes and glow sticks. Visit 3Vholidayparade.com for further information.