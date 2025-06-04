Three Village Historical Society launches inaugural Historic Barn & Garden Tour fundraiser

The Three Village Historical Society and Museum (TVHS) in Setauket has announced the launch of their first Historic Barn and Garden Tour — a brand-new fundraising event in support of the ongoing construction of The Dominick-Crawford Barn Education and History Center.

This unique event, to be held on Saturday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is the first of its kind in the Three Village area in many decades.

“The Three Village Historical Society + Museum has long been known for ushering in the winter holiday season with our beloved Candlelight House Tour for 45 years. Now, we’re delighted to introduce what we see as its springtime cousin, an outdoor celebration that welcomes the summer season with beauty, history, and community spirit,” said Mari Irizarry, Director of the TVHS.

This exciting initiative has officially become a challenge grant fundraiser, thanks to the generous support of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation, which has pledged to match every dollar raised, up to $10,000. “That means together, we can raise up to $20,000 to help bring The Barn to completion!” said Irizarry.

With the help of sponsors TBR News Media, Howard Hanna | Coach Realty and Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, this tour will take you to four beautifully preserved historic barns and six stunning gardens, where you’ll hear captivating stories of the area’s agricultural past.

“Barns are iconic symbols of our farming heritage, and we’re honored to partner with property owners who have lovingly stewarded these historic structures for generations. The gardens you’ll explore are just as special, many of them carefully curated and nurtured by their homeowners over decades, reflecting a deep love of the land and dedication to beauty and sustainability,” said Irizarry.

Your day doesn’t end there. Visit TVHS headquarters at 93 North Country Road, Setauket, to be among the first to explore their brand new art gallery, sponsored by Cathy Minuse, opening with a “Barn and Garden” themed exhibit, and enjoy guided tours of TVHS’s ReWild Community Garden, packed with inspiration for sustainable gardening and backyard biodiversity.

In addition, Four Harbors Audubon Society will hold a Native Plant Sale on the front lawn of the historical society from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring plants for a bird-friendly garden; an assortment of native shrubs and herbaceous perennials, some of which are deer and/or shade resistant; educational exhibits; and live music for kids.

“Join us as we celebrate the beauty of the land, the legacy of our barns, and the spirit of community, all while supporting a transformative new space for education and history at TVHS,” said Irizarry.

Tickets are $50 per person, $40 members. To order, visit www.tvhs.org/barnandgarden. For more information, please call 631-751-3730.