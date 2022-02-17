Three Village Historical Society announces online lecture series line-up for 2022

Meet the first woman to secretly serve in the military at TVHS living history event

By Melissa Arnold

If you could spend an hour with any historical person, who would it be?

Many people have answered this question as part of an ice breaker or an online survey. It’s a fun dream to consider.

But what if you actually could meet and talk to someone who left a significant mark on American history? On Feb. 21, the Three Village Historical Society will welcome “Deborah Sampson,” a daring woman who bound her chest and hid her identity to serve in the Revolutionary War. Sampson, played by Judith Kalaora, will share her dramatic and captivating story and take questions from the audience about life in the 18th century.

Kalaora is the founder and artistic director of History At Play, a living history performance group. She has made it her life’s mission to connect people in personal, immersive ways to fascinating historical figures. But for Kalaora, who holds a Bachelor in Fine Arts degree in Acting from Syracuse University, it’s about so much more than entertainment.

“I’ve always believed that theater is a wonderful teaching tool. I had phenomenal teachers growing up who utilized role playing and activities like Mock Trial, and that’s all acting. It became very clear to me that there was an avenue to explore and that I wanted to teach, but I wasn’t sure what. I was drawn to history because it’s all about stories, and ultimately became a historical interpreter in Boston right out of college.”

A historical interpreter is highly educated in a particular period of history, and teaches by wearing the fashions of the era and playing the role of a historical figure, whether that is a specific person or just a common citizen.

For that first job, Kalaora chose to portray a woman named Deborah Sampson, a self-educated indentured servant who chose to disguise her identity and join the American military. Sampson fought under the alias Robert Shurtlieff and later became the first woman to be honorably discharged.

“She is the official heroine of Massachusetts, but I never learned about her when I was in grade school,” Kalaora explained. “I was always a tomboy, really interested in the military and weaponry from a young age. And as I looked through history books trying to decide who I would portray, I fell in love with Deborah’s life.”

Tourists of all ages and nationalities were fascinated by Deborah’s story as well, and it inspired Kalaora to write a one-woman play called “A Revolution of Her Own.” Since its debut in 2010, she has taken the show from coast to coast for more than 2,000 performances, including on 42nd Street in New York City.

When the pandemic shut down theater performances around the world, History at Play had to get creative. Thanks to Zoom, audiences can meet Deborah Sampson and learn from her in the comfort of their living rooms. The event is a part of the Three Village Historical Society’s (TVHS) monthly Lecture Series, which hosts prominent and emerging historians, authors, genealogists, archeologists and storytellers from around the nation.

“The first lecture at TVHS was in 2003, and happened occasionally. It officially became a monthly offering in early 2006,” said TVHS executive director Mari Irizarry. “TVHS has proudly offered an average of nine monthly lectures to the public for nearly 16 years with the intention of furthering the mission of the Society by educating the public about our rich history.”

The historical society was introduced to Kalaora thanks to historian Margo Arceri, who runs Tri-Spy Tours which offers walking, biking and cycling tours around the Three Village area.

“This will be our first living history performance! We’re very excited about introducing this as a new offering from the Society,” Irizarry said. “The event is perfect for the entire family, and we hope that our younger audience attends this online presentation as well. The story of Deborah Sampson is largely unknown and we believe that our audience will be awe-inspired by her legacy.”

“A Revolution of Her Own! Deborah Sampson, Immersive Living History” will be presented online via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21. The evening is free for members of the Three Village Historical Society, and a suggested donation of $5 is requested for all others. For more information or to register, visit www.tvhs.org/lecture-series or call 631-751-3730.

———————————————————————————————————————————

TVHS lecture series line-up for 2022

All lectures begin at 7 p.m.

MONDAY, FEB. 21

“A Revolution of Her Own! Deborah Sampson, Immersive Living History”

Presented by Artistic Director of History at Play Judith Kalaora

Sponsored by Tri-Spy Tours

MONDAY, MARCH 21

“History of the LIRR with a North Shore Perspective”

Presented by Railroad Museum of Long Island President Don Fisher

MONDAY, APRIL 18

“A New York Experience: A Constant Affair”

Presented by art historian Louise Cella Caruso

MONDAY, MAY 23

“A School with a Vision: Celebrating 100 Years of The Stony Brook School”

Presented by Stony Brook School History Faculty David Hickey

MONDAY, JUNE 13

“The Drafting of a Radical Idea – The Declaration of Independence”

Presented by Stony Brook University Senior lecturer & Faculty Director Tara Rider

MONDAY, JULY 18

“Winning Votes for Women on Long Island and the Nation”

Presented by author and professor Emerita Natalie Naylor

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

“Mafia Spies: The Inside Story of the CIA, Gangster, JFK and Castro”

Presented by author, journalist and television producer Thomas Maier

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14

“William Sidney Mount’s Long Island and the People of Color”

Presented by authors Katherine Kirkpatrick and Vivian Nicholson-Mueller

The evenings are free for members of the Three Village Historical Society, and a suggested donation of $5 is requested for all others. For more information or to register, visit www.tvhs.org/lecture-series or call 631-751-3730.