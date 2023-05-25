Three Village Farmers Market opens May 26

The Three Village Farmers Market is open for business!

Now in it’s 9th season, the market will reopen on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society (TVHS), 93 North Country Road, Setauket on Friday, May 26 from 3 to 7 p.m. featuring a variety of vendors selling farm fresh produce, artisanal bread and cheese, freshly brewed coffee and tea, local honey, nuts and spices, jams and jellies, baked treats, handcrafted goods, prepared foods, free hands-on activities for children and much more.

Tours of the Bayles-Swezey House circa 1805 featuring two current exhibits Spies! and Chicken Hill: A Community Lost To Time will also be offered free of charge.

The market will be run by the Three Village Historical Society this year, succeeding Linda Johnson, who has served as the market’s manager for the past eight years.

“We look forward to stepping into our new role and continuing to grow this local treasure in the heart of the Three Village community,” said TVHS Director Mari Irizarry. With the continued support of the community and sponsors like Apple Bank, Brookhaven Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, and Miller Mohr & Kelly Design Group, Irizarry knows that the market’s 9th year will stand out as a great one.

The Three Village Farmers Market will be held every Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 1 and then from Sept. 8 to Oct. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. Interested vendors can email [email protected]. For more information, call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.