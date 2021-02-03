Three Village Civic Association updates elusive vaccine situation

By Chris Cumella

Three Village Civic Association hosted an online informational meeting Feb. 1, designed to address details about the COVID-19 vaccine with current and future plans for distribution and administration for the general public. There were over 40 participants Monday evening.

“We recognize that there is a lot of frustration from people trying to obtain vaccines,” said George Hoffman, acting TVCA president. “This is an opportunity to hear from Suffolk County. They’ll explain what the plans are for the distribution.”

First, a representative from Stony Brook Children’s Hospital gave details of the vaccine, including dismissing preconceived notions about its effects and clarifying plans for major distribution moving forward.

Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at SBCH and director of the office of clinical trials at Renaissance School of Medicine, offered her expertise on infectious diseases, immunizations and the coronavirus by highlighting the efficacy of three different types of vaccines.

“There have been no deaths from the COVID treatment arms,” she explained to the virtual audience, about the lack of fatalities from the group of vaccine participants. She noted that there were deaths recorded of those that were treated with a placebo.

Nachman illustrated the details of three different types of vaccines being implemented in clinical trials of treatment for COVID-19. Among them were the mRNA vaccine being utilized and distributed by pharmaceutical giants Moderna and Pfizer; the nonreplicating viral vector vaccine created by the English-based pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca; and the protein plus vaccine developed by Novavax — an American vaccine development corporation.

With each explanation, she walked the listeners through the process of how the vaccines are administered, their chemical components and any complications or potential side effects.

According to SBU, the most common symptoms shown in those who received both doses of the Pfizer vaccines were fatigue and headache.

“Information is available on the Stony Brook website if anyone is interested in enrolling,” Nachman said. “However, the clock is ticking. We’re enrolling about 5,000 patients per week.”

The sense of urgency comes following the New York State mandate of vaccine distribution, which according to Assistant Deputy County Executive Vanessa Baird-Streeter, has caused a flagging distribution rate toward those in need of the vaccine in Long Island.

She said about 90,000 Suffolk County residents eligible in the “essential” 1a group received their vaccines in late December. Plans are in progress to distribute 600,000 more to the 1b group, including those 65 and over.

“We do believe that as time continues, we will see an expedited rate of distribution of doses,” she said. “New York State is only receiving 250,000 vaccines per week, and that is for the entire state.”

Jay Gardiner award

TVCA took the opportunity to recognize one of its longtime members, Jay Gardiner — former Setauket fire commissioner and chairman of the board, who is set to retire this month after 50 years of service.

During his years with the fire department, Gardiner amassed an impressive résumé of reputable deeds. These included teaching medical professionalism at Stony Brook Hospital, carrying out emergency medical services throughout the Long Island area and delivering eight newborn babies.

“To everybody I ever taught, and more importantly from everyone I ever learned from, I want to thank you,” Gardiner said to the virtual audience. “There is an excitement to be in emergency services. I’m confident that my brothers and sisters in the department are out there doing the job tonight helping those who need medical attention.”

TVCA awarded Gardiner a plaque for his services throughout the years which his wife presented to him in a surprise during the call. He said that with his newfound free time, he will be getting back to his passions of “Scotch, cigars and golf.”

The meeting was described as a “very timely and important forum” by Hoffman.

He is currently heading the TVCA in place of president Jonathan Kornreich, who is running for Brookhaven Town Council in a special election in March.

Recording secretary Charles Tramontano said now is the time to be involved with the civic association.

“If anyone is interested in becoming a board member, all you have to do is reach out and send us your contact information on our website,” he said. “We welcome all people who want to get involved with our association.”