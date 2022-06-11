Three Village Artisan and Farmers Market reopens for the season

In the latest hopeful sign that things are returning to normal, the community came out to celebrate the re-opening of the Three Village Artisan and Farmers Market on the grounds of the Three Village Historical Society in Setauket on Friday, June 3 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Market manager Linda Johnson from Chocology Unlimited (with scissor) was joined by Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich, Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn, members of the Three Village Chamber of Commerce, the Three Village Historical Society and vendors in cutting the ribbon.

The market featured an incredible roster of farmers, chefs, craft-makers and many other interesting and enticing vendors, including live music.

In addition to providing space for vendors, the market made room for exhibits from local community organizations such as the Four Harbors Audubon Society, Town of Brookhaven Department of Recycling and Sustainable Materials Management and Cornell Cooperative Extension to round out the experience for visitors.

“I encourage residents to stop down any Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Three Village Historical Society at 93 North Country Road in Setauket. The market is open until October, and you’ll definitely find something to make your day more delicious,” said Councilmember Kornreich.

For more information, call 631-901-7151 or visit www.tvmobilemarket.com.