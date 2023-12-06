Three people wanted for Medford robbery

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Medford store last month.

Two men and a woman allegedly stole more than $4,500 in merchandise, including more than $3,000 worth of Mackage winter jackets, from TJ Maxx, 2799 Horseblock Road, Medford on Nov. 26. During the incident one of the suspects displayed a knife when confronted by store management. They fled in what appears to be a black Nissan or Infiniti sedan with aftermarket rims.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.