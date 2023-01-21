Three people arrested in connection with multiple commercial burglaries in Suffolk County

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on Jan. 20 in connection with burglaries at Dunkin and other commercial establishments that have occurred since December. A pair allegedly broke into Dunkin, located at 1105 Horseblock Road in Farmingville, stole cash and fled to a waiting vehicle at approximately 3:40 a.m. A short time later, detectives pulled over the vehicle and arrested the driver, Michael Gruber, and passengers Kristen Osmolia and Christopher Volpe.

A further investigation by Major Case Unit detectives determined Gruber and Volpe were also responsible for the following burglaries during which money was stolen:

 Dunkin Donuts located at 411 Furrows Road in Holbrook, on January 3

 Dunkin Donuts located at 235 West Main St. in Smithtown, on January 20

 Dunkin Donuts located at 430 North County Road in Saint James, on December 29

 Dunkin Donuts located at 5050 Nesconset Highway in East Setauket, on December 27

Osmolia, 51, of 139 St. Charles St., Holbrook, was charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree for the Dunkin burglaries that occurred in January in Farmingville, Holbrook and Smithtown. She was charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd Degree. Additionally, she was charged with Burglary 3rd Degree for a burglary at Sunoco in Hauppauge on December 15.

Gruber, 54, and Volpe, 44, both of 139 St. Charles St., Holbrook, were charged with five counts of Burglary 3rd Degree. Volpe was also charged with two counts of Burglary 3rd Degree for a burglary at Sunoco in Hauppauge on December 15 and Toast in Port Jefferson Station on December 3 as well as nine domestic-related warrants. Gruber was additionally charged with Burglary 3rd Degree for a burglary at Toast in Port Jefferson Station on December 3.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.