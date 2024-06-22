Home Police & Fire Three people arrested during SLA check in Huntington Station
Three people arrested during SLA check in Huntington Station
Suffolk County Police last night arrested three people during a New York State Liquor Authority compliance check in Huntington Station on June 21.
Second Precinct Crime Section officers along with Second Precinct Patrol officers, New York State Liquor Authority, Town of Huntington Fire Marshal, and the Town of Huntington Code Enforcement Inspector, conducted an SLA Inspection at Sports Bar El Cuscatleco, located at 137A Broadway, at 11:52 p.m.
Police arrested the following people for the following alleged offenses:
- Miguel Chicas, 40, of Huntington Station, the owner, was charged with Disorderly Premise and
for employing an Unlicensed Security Guard, and was issued two tickets for SLA violations.
- Jean Claudy Camille, 51, of Westbury, a security guard, was charged with Unlicensed Security
Guard.
- Herlin Avila-Cruz, 37, of Huntington Station, a patron, was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree for possessing cocaine.
The Town of Huntington Fire Marshals and Town of Huntington Code Enforcement Inspector issued eleven combined building, fire and code violations to the owner.