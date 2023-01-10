Three Medford men indicted for thefts of catalytic converters

Defendants Charged with Stealing Catalytic Converters in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 10 the indictments of Medford residents James O’Brien, Daniel Labbe and Jason Labbe for allegedly stealing catalytic converters from trucks and vans in Rocky Point, Holbrook, and Bellport. O’Brien was also indicted on separate charges of alleged Robbery in the First Degree and Burglary in the Second Degree.

“Catalytic converter thefts have caused significant financial loss and tremendous inconvenience to the residents of Suffolk County,” said District Attorney Tierney. “These arrests are a significant step in my commitment to reduce the scourge of catalytic converter thefts by holding criminals responsible for their actions. The separate allegations that O’Brien brazenly committed crimes of robbery and burglary indicate a disturbing pattern of criminal behavior, which not be tolerated.”

James O’Brien, 45, was arraigned on January 5, 2023 before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable John B. Collins on an indictment, including charges of Robbery in the First Degree for allegedly robbing a Yaphank gas station on November 2, 2022, while displaying what appeared to be a firearm, and Burglary in the Second Degree for allegedly burglarizing a residence in Yaphank on December 15, 2022. 2 Justice Collins set bail on that indictment in the amount of $50,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond. O’Brien was also indicted on the following charges after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a work van in Bellport on September 5, 2022:

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree;

One count of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree;

One count of Auto Stripping in the Third Degree;

and One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree.

O’Brien was arraigned on that indictment before Justice Collins as well. Justice Collins ordered his bail set at $5,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $50,000 partially secured bond on those charges. O’Brien is represented by Eric Besso, Esq. His next court date is February 15, 2023.

Previously, Daniel Labbe, 43, was indicted on the following charges after allegedly stealing two catalytic converters from a work truck in Rocky Point on October 22, 2022:

One count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree;

One count of Auto Stripping in the Second Degree;

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree;

One count of Possession of Burglar Tools;

and One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree.

Daniel Labbe was arraigned on the indictment on November 10, 2022, before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Timothy P. Mazzei, who remanded him without bail. Daniel Labbe had previously pleaded guilty to Auto Stripping in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny in a separate case and is awaiting sentence. He is represented on the new indictment by Scott Zerner, Esq. His next court date is January 13, 2023.

Additionally, Jason Labbe, 45, was indicted on the following charges after allegedly stealing a catalytic converter from a van outside a doctor’s office in Holbrook on August 24, 2021:

One count of Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree;

Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree;

One count of Petit Larceny;

and One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree.

Jason Labbe was arraigned on the indictment on December 8, 2022, after being returned on a warrant. County Court Judge and Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Steven A. Pilewski rejected the prosecutor’s request for bail and, rather, released Jason Labbe to the Supervised Release Program and required that he wear a GPS tracker while the case is pending. Jason Labbe has additional pending cases, including two which involve the alleged theft of catalytic converters. He is represented on this indictment by Danielle Papa, Esq. His next court date is January 17, 2023.

Catalytic converters are a part of a vehicle’s exhaust device and use precious metals in their center to reduce pollutants from a vehicle’s engine. These precious metals, which include palladium, platinum, and rhodium can be more valuable than gold and make catalytic converters a target for theft. They can be stolen from underneath a vehicle in only a few minutes using a reciprocating saw and typically have no unique identification features, which make them difficult to trace to a lawful owner.

These cases are being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Blythe C. Miller of the Financial Crimes Bureau, and James O’Rourke of the Major Crime Bureau.

Criminal complaints and indictments are merely accusatory instruments.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty. No one is above the law.