Three arrested in Selden massage parlor raids

Suffolk County Police have arrested three people during a massage parlor raid in Selden on May 8.

In response to numerous community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction

with the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, Building Inspector, and Town Investigators conducted an

investigation into two massage parlors in Selden and arrested three employees.

The following people were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession:

• Jia Rongcai, 46, of Flushing, an employee of LD Foot Spa, located at 1320 Middle Country

Road, Selden.

• Xiaoyong Chen, 45, of Flushing, an employee of Fang Foot Spa, located at 280 Middle Country

Road, Unit A2, Selden.

• Li Zheng, 43, of Flushing, an employee of Fang Foot Spa, located at 280 Middle Country Road,

Unit A2, Selden.

The Town of Brookhaven issued multiple summonses to both businesses. Rongcai, Chen, and Zheng were all issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.