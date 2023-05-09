Three arrested for selling vape products to minors in Huntington

Suffolk County Police arrested three people on May 9 for selling vape products to persons under 21 during

compliance checks at businesses in the Second Precinct.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of vape products during which five businesses were checked for compliance with the law.

During the investigation, three businesses were found to be selling e-nicotine products to minors. The following people were arrested and charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child:

• John O’Brien, 20, of Huntington, an employee of Huntington Village Vapes, located at 4 Elm

St., Huntington.

• Jorge Valles, 20, of Huntington, an employee of Its Lit Smoke Shop, located at 341 New York

Ave., Huntington.

• Patel Pahilkumar, 34, of Queens Village, an employee of E Smoke and Cigar, located at 312

Main St., Huntington.

All three were released on Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court

in Central Islip on a later date.