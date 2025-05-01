Thoughtful gift ideas for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May. Since 1914, when it was officially recognized as a national holiday by President Woodrow Wilson, families have been gathering to celebrate mothers, and celebrations typically include thoughtful gifts.

The role of mother can be a challenging job. Even though people strive to give moms the accolades they deserve, oftentimes mothers don’t get enough credit or attention. That all changes on Mother’s Day, when Mom is in the spotlight.

Although there is no way to completely pay mothers back for their selfless actions and unwavering love, these gifts can help them feel that much more special.

Special meal: According to a survey by the National Restaurant Association, around 48 percent of people make plans to visit restaurants on Mother’s Day. Since Mother’s Day is so busy for restaurants, it is wise to book reservations early to ensure you get on the list, particularly if there is a specific restaurant Mom wants to visit.

Flowers: Anna Jarvis is credited with starting the push for a national day of recognition for mothers. Jarvis incorporated carnations into the holiday. If you plan to gift Mom a bouquet of flowers, add some carnations to the mix as a subtle nod to the founder of Mother’s Day. An outdoor hanging basket or houseplant is also a nice gift.

Time: Various pronouncements state that 90 percent of the time parents spend with their children happens during their first 18 years of those youngsters’ lives. As children get older, they naturally spend much less time with Mom and Dad, as they are spreading their wings and finding their place in the world. Offering your time as an older child can be the best gift of all on Mother’s Day. Do something Mom loves, and do it together. That can be engaging in a hobby she enjoys, attending a theater show, a movie, or concert, taking a walk through the park, or even planning to cook her a meal on a night apart from Mother’s Day.

Gift of pampering: Mothers have a lot going on in their lives, and most of it involves helping others. Your Mom’s needs and whims likely take a back seat to the demands she places on herself, and that can change on Mother’s Day. Treat Mom to gifts that prioritize rest and relaxation. Put together a gift package that includes a massage, hair styling and a manicure at a local salon. Maybe Mom has been interested in trying acupuncture or an aromatherapy treatment to ease stress?

Mother’s Day offers an opportunity to turn all attention towards Mom and treat her to various amenities and gifts.