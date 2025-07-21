Thirteen people arrested during Fight Club contest in Shirley
Seventh Precinct Patrol officers responded to 20 Frances Landau Place following a report of possible shots fired at approximately 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a scuffle had broken out among several people who were attending an unauthorized fight club event. One of the people had brandished and discharged a blank firing gun during the scuffle which injured a 17-year-old male and a 19-year-old male. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. A total of thirteen people were arrested.
Seventh Squad detectives charged Devine Brown, 25, of Mastic Beach with Assault 2nd Degree, Menacing 2nd Degree, Prohibitive Use of a Weapon, and Unlawful Assembly. He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on July 21.
The following people were charged with Unlawful Assembly and were issued either Field Appearance or Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date:
- Jason Alvarez, 18, of Riverhead. Desk Appearance Ticket
- Henry Thompson, 18, of Moriches. Desk Appearance Ticket
- Lorenzo Whyte, 18, of Shirley. Desk Appearance Ticket
- Tariq Nix, 20, of Mastic. Desk Appearance Ticket
- Kyron Deer, 18, of Coram. Field Appearance Ticket
- Thomas Zuzierla, 18, of Mastic. Field Appearance Ticket
- Malachi Leftenant, 19, of Shirley. Field Appearance Ticket
- Devin Black, 20, of Mastic Beach. Field Appearance Ticket
- Alejandro Hightower, 20, of Holbrook. Field Appearance Ticket
- Jehsiah Williams, 23, of Mastic. Field Appearance Ticket
- Honest Thompson, 19, of Middle Island. Field Appearance Ticket
Additionally, a 16-year-old male, whose name is being withheld due to his age, was issued a Desk Appearance Ticket, and is scheduled to appear in Family Court on a later date.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Seventh Squad at 631- 852-8752