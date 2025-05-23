Calling all little Princes and Princesses! Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for a magical morning of fun at a Princess Tea Party with Snow White on Saturday, June 14 at Griswolds Cafe from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This royal event includes craft time, tea time with cookies from Curtain Call Confections, and a meet and greet with Snow White. Afterwards, head upstairs for that morning’s performance of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Tickets for the Princess Tea Party are $12.Tickets for the children’s show are an additional $12. For more information or to order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.