Theatre Three to hold open cast call for ‘Annie’

Leapin’ lizards! Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold open auditions for strong singer/actor/dancers ages 8 to 12 for Annie on Sunday, June 22 at 10 a.m. and Monday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Adults auditons for ages 16 and older will be held on Tuesday, July 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 6 at 7 p.m. All roles are open. Rehearsals begin in mid-July and performances will be held on the Mainstage from Sept. 14 to Oct. 19.  For full details, visit theatrethree.com/auditions. 

