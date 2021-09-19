Theatre Three to hold open auditions for ‘A Christmas Carol’

!Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold young people’s auditions (ages 12 to 17) for its 37th annual production of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol on Tuesday, September 21 at 7 p.m.

They will be double-casting nine roles (for a total of eighteen young people). Readings are provided [download them here]. A Christmas carol (“Christmas Is Coming”) will be taught. Rehearsals begin late September and are weeknights (beginning at 7 p.m.); Saturdays (mornings or afternoons); and Sundays (mornings, afternoons, or evenings). Performances will be held from November 10 to December 26, on the Mainstage. Young people must appear in half of the performances, including the student matinees.

Please note: Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and our ever-changing public health safety environment, Theatre Three is only casting fully vaccinated young people.