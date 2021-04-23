Theatre Three to hold food drive on April 24

Theatre Three Food Drive

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson will hold a Theatre Three Cares food and personal care items drive to benefit the Open Cupboard food pantry at Infant Jesus Church on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please help those in need. The following items are in low supply and greatly appreciated:

FOOD ITEMS: Apple Juice, Peanut Butter, Jelly, Coffee, Sugar, Flour, Maseca Corn Flour, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Ketchup, Cooking Oil, Oatmeal, Pancake Mix, Pancake Syrup, Canned Spinach, Canned Chopped Tomatoes, White and Brown Rice (1# and 2# bags/boxes), Canned Fruit, Ramen Noodles, Healthy Snacks, Fresh Chicken, Fresh Ground Beef, Hot Dogs, Eggs, Bread and Butter TOILETRIES: Shampoo, Conditioner, Soap, Deodorant, Toothbrushes, Toothpaste, Feminine Pads, Toilet Paper, and Razors BABY ITEMS: Diapers Size 4 & 5, Pull Ups Size 4T-5T, Baby Shampoo, Baby Wash, Baby Wipes, Baby Powder, Desitin and Lotion We are also accepting donations of grocery store gift cards and cash to purchase whatever else is needed.

Donations will be collected in the back of the theater on the south side of the building. They are also accepting donations of grocery store gift cards and cash to purchase whatever else is needed. If you prefer, you can remain in your vehicle for a contact-free drop off. For more information, call Brian at 631-938-6464.