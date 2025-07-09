Theatre Three presents ‘The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins’ July 11 to July 26

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson continues its 2025 Children’s Theatre season with ‘The Fantasmix: A Superhero Journey Begins’ from July 11 to July 26.

Get ready. Get set. Let’s go! Come help the world’s newest superheroes, Lightning Lass and Bolt Boy, as they embark on an epic journey to save our planet… and all of its water! This electrifying brother-and-sister duo discovers that, together, they have what it takes to save the world.

We all know water and electricity don’t mix… but they sure make a terrific show!

AND…..Join Theatre Three for a SUPER afternoon of fun with Bolt Boy & Lightning Lass on July 26 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Spend an hour with the Super Siblings, enjoy some snacks, play some games, and even get some Super Hero Lessons! There will also be some craft time as well as a chance fora Photo Op with Bolt Boy & Lightning Lass!!

Children’s theatre continues with:

‘THE FROG PRINCE’

August 1 – August 9, 2025

When the pompous Prince Darnay runs afoul of two wily enchantresses, it takes the strong-minded Princess Madrigal to deliver him from his soggy fate in the wacky world of the frog pond. The Frog Prince is a hilarious musical about accepting people—“warts and all!”

‘JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH’

September 27 – October 18, 2025

When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that results in a tremendous peach… and launches a journey of enormous proportions. Suddenly, James finds himself in the center of the gigantic peach – among human-sized insects with equally oversized personalities – but, after it falls from the tree and rolls into the ocean, the group faces hunger, sharks, and plenty of disagreements. Thanks to James’ quick wit and creative thinking, the residents learn to live and work together as a family. The dangerous voyage is a success, but the adventure takes a whole new twist once they land on the Empire State Building.

‘BARNABY SAVES CHRISTMAS’

November 22 – December 27, 2025

Come join Santa, Barnaby, Franklynne and all of their friends for a wonderful holiday treat. As our littlest elf and his reindeer friend set off on their journey to save Christmas, they meet some new friends along the way and learn the true meaning of Christmas, Hanukah, and the holiday season. BARNABY SAVES CHRISTMAS celebrates its 21th anniversary!

**SENSORY SENSITIVE PERFORMANCES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CHILDREN’S SHOWS**

For more information, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.