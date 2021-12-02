Theatre Three hosts Toy and Gift Drive Arts & EntertainmentCommunityHolidaysKidsPort Times Record by Press Release - December 2, 2021 0 7 Metro photo Just in time for the holidays, Theatre Three in Port Jefferson hosts its 2nd annual Toy and Gift Drive for Open Cupboard at Infant Jesus R.C. Church on Sunday, Dec. 5. Please note new drop off location! They will be collecting unwrapped toys and gifts at the old Infant Jesus Convent Building at 110 Hawkins Street, Port Jefferson from 9 a.m. to noon. Examples of needed items include puzzles, board games, dolls (baby, Barbie, Frozen), soccer balls, basketballs, arts and crafts, Legos, Paw Patrol, LOL Surprise, jewelry making kits and Beyblades. Call 631-938-6464 for further details.