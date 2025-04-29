Theatre Three hosts special screening of ‘Gotta Dance’

1 of 3

On April 27, Theatre Three, in collaboration with the Greater Port Jefferson Arts Council, held a screening of Gotta Dance, the documentary which is the basis of their upcoming production Half Time The Musical, in its New York premiere. The evening opened with the cast of Half Time presenting “A Number,” the opening of the show. Following the documentary, Artistic Director Jeffrey Sanzel led a talkback with the documentary’s producer/director Dori Berinstein.

From the creators of The Wedding Singer, The Drowsy Chaperone, The Prom and Legally Blonde, Half Time is based on the incredible true story of ten determined dreamers who audition to dance at halftime for a major basketball team. They have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Only after making the cut, do they learn they won’t be dancing tap, salsa or swing – instead they will bring down the house with hip-hop!

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Half Time on the Mainstage from May 24 to June 22. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 Wednesday matinees and children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.