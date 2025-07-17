Theater Review: Everybody, cut loose with the Engeman’s ‘Footloose’

1 of 7

By Julianne Mosher

Let’s hear it for the cast and crew of the Engeman Theater’s latest production, Footloose the Musical.

Based on the 1984 hit movie of the same name, the stage version is just as fun, funky and will have you dancing at your seat with 80s hit songs including “Let’s Hear It for The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!”

Directed by Tommy Ranieri, the show starts off when Ren McCormack (Tanner Gleeson) prepares to leave his hometown of Chicago with his mother, Ethel (Jennifer Byrne). Things have been different in the McCormack household since Ren’s dad left, so they decided to move to Bomont — a small town in the middle of America where Ethel’s sister, Lulu (Madeline Raube), and brother-in-law, Wes (Richard Chaz Gomez), live.

Ren is unhappy. He doesn’t want to move there, but there’s a glimmer of hope at church where he meets his new classmate, the preacher’s daughter, Ariel Moore (Karina Gallagher). A church-going-good-girl by day, she’s actually quite the rebel when her father, Reverend Shaw (Dan Fenaughty) and mother, Vi (Larissa Klinger), aren’t looking.

We meet the rest of the high school gang including Ariel’s friends Rusty (Grace Ellis Solomon), Urleen (Olivia Hellman) and Wendy Jo (Channing Weir). Her boyfriend, bad boy Chuck Cranston (Brooks Andrew), dropped out of school and has a bad reputation, but she goes out with him to rebel against her God-fearing parents.

Ren doesn’t fit in — at all — and is a target of bullying (even though the girls drool over his cool city swagger). He luckily makes one friend, Willard (Ryan Bronston), who is a lovingly dimwitted cowboy with two left-feet. But we can’t talk about that — it’s against the rules.

Dancing in Bomont is illegal, since the accident that claimed the lives of a few high schoolers coming back from a party several years back. One of them was the reverend’s son, and Ariel’s brother, Bobby.

Ren takes it upon himself to go against the town council in hopes to change the rule and let the kids have fun, again.

With music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford and additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman, the songs that you know, you’ll sing along to but the original ones from the show including “The Girl Gets Around,” “Learning to Be Silent” and “Dancing is Not a Crime,” are just as good.

Choreography, by Trent Soyster, however was not a crime and was, in fact, so professionally done you’d think you’re watching a show on Broadway.

With a majority of the cast making its Engeman debut, each actor shines bright on stage. Standout performances go to Gleeson and Gallagher, but the supporting cast brings a whole new level of talent, as well. The harmonies between Solomon, Hellman and Weir during “Somebody’s Eyes” is hauntingly beautiful and Bronston’s “Mama Says” is a fun catchy tune that makes the audience fall for the cute Willard.

Other phenomenal cast members include Paul Chamberlain, Molly Samson, Alan Chandler, Chance K. Ingalls, Scott Silagy, Conor Barton, Carson Zoch, Isaiah Baston, Emily Ann Stys, Phoenix Assata LaFreniere.

The set, designed by Kyle Dixon, is basic, with a wooden barn that transforms into the Moore house, high school and dance clubs but becomes exceptionally colorful with the fun 80s and 90s costumes designed by Dustin Cross.

So, kick off your Sunday shoes and head to Northport for this fantastic and fun show.

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport presents Footloose The Musical through Aug. 24. For tickets or more information, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.