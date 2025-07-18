The Wine Connoisseur: Sake — Timeless as the Far East

By Bob Lipinski

Sake is NOT a rice wine. It is brewed like beer and not distilled nor fermented like wine. A symbolic interpretation of the word sake (sah-kay) means “the essence of the spirit of rice.” Sake is made in many countries including the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Korea, Norway, Taiwan, Vietnam, and Japan. There are about 1,400 sake breweries (kura or sakagura) in Japan today.

The history of sake extends back several centuries. Although the precise origins are a matter of debate, the earliest known reference to sake in Japan is found in a third-century Chinese document. However, it was approximately 1,000 years ago that sake, as it is recognized today, began to be produced.

Sake is produced using four ingredients: rice, water, yeast, and koji (an enzyme that converts starch in the rice to sugar). There are more than 120,000 types of rice grown globally, with 100 varieties specifically cultivated for sake production. Sake rice contains more starch, and less fat and protein compared to regular rice.

It is typically aged for six months to enhance its flavor. Before bottling, sake is diluted with water to reduce the alcohol content to 16 percent, slightly higher than that of wine. Most sake is pasteurized twice and contains no preservatives or sulfites. With one-third the acidity of wine, sake offers a smooth taste.

The most common types of sake are Junmai, Ginjo, Daiginjo, Honjozo, Nama, Nigori, and Tokubetsu.

Store sake in a cool, dark place away from strong light. Refrigeration is only necessary for unpasteurized sake, though colder temperatures slow aging. Unlike wine, sake does not improve with age and should be refrigerated and consumed within six weeks once opened. It’s best to drink sake soon after purchase for maximum freshness.

It can be served warm, chilled, or on-the-rocks with lemon. Sake can replace vodka, gin, rum, and tequila in drinks or be used in cooking like white wine. It is also a great substitute for dry vermouth in a martini, called a “saketini” or “sakini.”

Sake’s color can vary from clear and pale straw to gold and amber. Its aroma and taste are typically fragrant, fruity, herbal, vegetal, earthy, and slightly bitter with rice undertones. Brown, amber hues, or cloudiness suggest oxidation due to age or prolonged exposure.

When purchasing sake or enjoying it at a restaurant, it is advisable to request “Ginjo” or “Daiginjo” sake. “Ginjo” refers to premium sake, while “Daiginjo” signifies ultra-premium sake.

*In next month’s column, Bob will discuss how to pair different types of sake with food.

Bob Lipinski is the author of 10 books, including “101: Everything You Need To Know About Whiskey” and “Italian Wine & Cheese Made Simple” (available on Amazon.com). He consults and conducts training seminars on Wine, Spirits, and Food and is available for speaking engagements. He can be reached at www.boblipinski.com OR [email protected].