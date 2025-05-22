The Wine Connoisseur: Italian wines for summer barbecues

By Bob Lipinski

I’m one of those individuals that doesn’t wait until hot weather to light the barbecue grill. I enjoy grilling most anytime, including during snowstorms and frigid temperatures. However, I draw the line when outside is experiencing heavy torrential downpours.

Like most grill enthusiasts, my menu includes steaks, chops, burgers, hot dogs, ribs, sausage, chicken, pork, shrimp, seafood (especially tuna steaks), potatoes, and so on. I also love to grill most vegetables, including corn, portabello mushrooms, broccoli rabe, radicchio, eggplant, Romaine lettuce, cabbage, green beans, tomatoes, artichokes, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, onions, carrots, and peppers of any type, especially hot chilis. I’ve even grilled kielbasa, mortadella, gnocchi, pineapple, peaches, octopus, clams, and oysters.

While grilling, I enjoy a glass of chilled white or rosé wine. One of my go-to whites is the 2022 Ruffino “Lumina” Pinot Grigio “delle Venezie” DOC, Italy. It’s clean, crisp, easy-to-drink with sliced apple, tangerine, and pear flavors. Dry, with hints of bitter almond, dried flowers, and citrus. I enjoy noshing on some grilled radicchio while sipping this wine.

Here are some others I recommend:

2022 Mezzacorona “Dinotte,” Vigneti delle Dolomiti IGT, Red Blend, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy. (Briefly aged in French oak barrels) Blend of Teroldego, Marzemino, and Merlot grapes. Purple-red with considerable spicy fruit; red currant, cranberry, blueberries, and chocolate-cherry. Dry, with notes of vanilla, spices, and plum. Pair with grilled eggplant brushed with garlic-olive oil.

2023 Bolla Chianti DOCG Tuscany, Italy. Bright ruby with notes of raspberry, spicy morello cherry, chestnuts, violets, and sage. Dry, medium body with flavors of blackberry jam, plum, fennel, and bitter almond. I serve it with grilled teriyaki marinated tuna steaks.

2020 Fiamme Montepulciano d’Abruzzo “Riserva,” DOC, Abruzzo, Italy. Deeply colored with a bouquet and flavor of dark fruit… plums, black cherry, and black currants. Notes of dried herbs, vanilla, tobacco, chocolate, and anise. A plate of grilled spicy Italian sausages with fennel says it all.

2017 Bolla Amarone della Valpolicella “Classico,” DOCG, Veneto, Italy. Full flavors of dried cherries, dark chocolate, figs, black plum, and bitter almonds. Notes of anise, espresso, rosemary, cinnamon, and wild berries. Almost port-like, with sensations of rich spicy fruit. Pair it with a ribeye steak cooked medium rare with smoky mushrooms.

2023 Tre Monti, Vigna Rocca “Albana Secco,” DOCG, Emilia-Romagna, Italy. (Made with 100% organic Albana di Romagna grapes). Light golden with a lively bouquet and taste of apricot, melon, yellow plum, and bitter almonds. Hints of orange rind, honeysuckle, and dried flowers. I pair this with grilled pineapple and peaches.

Bob Lipinski is the author of 10 books, including “101: Everything You Need To Know About Whiskey” and “Italian Wine & Cheese Made Simple” (available on Amazon.com). He consults and conducts training seminars on Wine, Spirits, and Food and is available for speaking engagements. He can be reached at www.boblipinski.com OR [email protected]