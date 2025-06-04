The Villas at Oak Run breaks ground in Middle Island

1 of 3

On Friday, May 30, Brookhaven Town Supervisor Daniel J. Panico joined Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Manzella, representatives from The Crest Group, the Middle Island Civic Association, and local residents for the groundbreaking of The Villas at Oak Run, a new 55-and-over rental community located at 599 Middle Country Road in Middle Island.

The project, developed by The Crest Group, will consist of 37 duplex buildings totaling 93,138 square feet. Each two-bedroom, two-bath unit will include a one-car garage. Planned amenities include an indoor fitness center, a half-mile walking path, and an outdoor recreation area featuring pickleball courts. Notably, twenty percent of the townhomes will be designated as affordable and workforce housing, providing reduced monthly rents to qualifying residents.

“This project reflects continued progress in the revitalization of Middle Island,” said Supervisor Panico. “It brings much-needed housing options for our senior population, while also ensuring affordability for a portion of our workforce. I thank The Crest Group for their investment in this community and their efforts to deliver a well-balanced development.”

“Welcome Villas at Oak Run to Middle Island, and congratulations on your groundbreaking today!” said Councilman Michael Loguercio, who represents the area. “This will be a beautiful addition to the community once completed, and I look forward to their Ribbon Cutting in the near future.”