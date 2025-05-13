The Shoppes at East Wind to host Family Health & Wellness Day May 17

Get ready for a day of family fun, fitness, and community wellness as The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River presents their first annual Family Health & Wellness Day, a motivating FREE event designed to inspire healthy living and bring our community together, on Saturday, May 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This exciting event blends health education with hands-on experiences for all ages. Enjoy high-energy fitness classes, soothing mindfulness sessions, and expert insights into healthy living—all while exploring the offerings of local health and wellness providers.

“We’re inspired to launch this inaugural event at The Shoppes,” said Charlotte Coté, Marketing Director at East Wind. “It’s about living well, supporting local businesses, and showing families all the incredible health resources right here in our own backyard.”

Highlights Include:

Live CPR & safety demos with the Wading River Fire Department

Narcan training by East End THRIVE

Meet representatives from the North Fork Breast Health Coalition

Learn natural calming techniques for kids from Wellspring of Life Acupuncture

FITNESS SESSIONS SCHEDULE:

11:00 AM – Pure Barre Pop-Up Class

12:30 PM – Family Yoga with Margot

1:30 PM – Singing Bowls & Meditation with Andrea

2:30 PM – Acupressure for Kids: Live Demo

SPECIAL GUESTS:

The Wading River Fire Department will be onsite with a full ambulance, offering demonstrations and valuable family-focused safety education. “We’re proud to support this community event,” said Denis Gluck, 3rd Assistant Chief. “It’s an opportunity to connect with families and share lifesaving skills like CPR and water safety.”

Don’t miss this energizing day of wellness, discovery, and connection! Whether you’re looking to boost your fitness routine, explore holistic health options, or just enjoy a fun day out with the family, Family Health & Wellness Day is the place to be.

Rain date is May 18.

For more information, visit https://eastwindlongisland. com/event/family-health-and- wellness-day-at-the-shoppes/

About the Shoppes at East Wind

The Shoppes at East Wind opened in October of 2016 with 28 free standing specialty shoppes connected by brick-paved walkways. The quaint walking village features a variety of local merchants, including jewelers, artisan goods, custom clothing, yoga instruction, an ice cream parlor, pizza shop, bakery, candy store and full-service restaurant. A custom-made indoor pavilion serves as the centerpiece of the courtyard, housing a stunning, one-of-a-kind carousel with hand-carved horses and fantasy figures. EastWindLongIsland/Shoppes