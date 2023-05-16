The results are in: School budget and BOE votes along the North Shore

North Shore residents stopped by their local polling places throughout the day Tuesday, May 16, voting on school budgets and board of education candidates. Winners are in bold-italic.

This story will be updated as more results come in. Last updated May 16 at 11:45 p.m.

Commack Union Free School District

Comsewogue Union Free School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 499

No – 220

Proposition 2 passed.

Yes – 579

No – 135

Candidates, two seats

James Sanchez – 546

Alexandra Gordon – 553

Cold Spring Harbor Central School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 779

No – 392

Candidates, three seats

Kate Dellicarpini – 617

William Wollman – 616

Lisa Smith – 599

Tara Belfi – 542

Nicholas Cerrone – 535

Elwood Union Free School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 1,278

No – 508

Proposition 2 (capital reserve) passed.

Yes – 1,473

No – 349

Candidates, two seats

Tom Scarola – 1,228

Sara Siddiqui – 1,179

Erin Aebisher – 609

Chris Fox – 458

Harborfields Central School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 1,273

No – 286

Candidates, two seats

Christopher Kelly – 1,146

David Steinberg – 1,085

Rose Wyka – 377

Meghan Grote Shear – 356

Hauppauge Union Free School District

Huntington Union Free School District

Kings Park Central School District

Middle Country Central School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 1,717

No – 705

Candidates, three seats

Kathleen Walsh – 1,580

Doreen Feldmann – 1,456

Deborah Mann-Rodriguez – 1,456

Kimberly Crawford-Arbocus – 866

Thomas Bettua – 854

Bruce Bennett – 731

Miller Place School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 837

No – 291

Proposition 2 (library budget) passed.

Yes – 981

No – 147

Candidates, two seats

John Galligan – 877

Lisa Reitan – 660

Jenna Stingo – 495

Mount Sinai School District

Northport-East Northport Union Free School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 1,839

No – 1,315

Proposition 2 (capital expenditures) passed.

Yes – 2,449

No – 693

Candidates, two seats

Donna McNaughton – 2,275

David Badanes – 2,174

Amanda Cascio – 1,147

Port Jefferson School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 849

No – 537

Proposition 2 (capital bond) rejected.

Yes – 674

No – 708

Candidates, two seats

Shannon Handley – 1041

David Keegan – 1020

Rocky Point Union Free School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 692

No – 225

Proposition 2 (capital reserve) passed.

Yes – 722

No – 181

Candidates, two seats

Jessica Ward – 692

Erin Walsh – 586

Nicole Kelly – 347

Shoreham-Wading River Central School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 568

No – 152

Candidates, three seats

Michael Lewis – 563

Katie Andersen – 546

Henry Perez – 529

Smithtown Central School District

The budget passed.

Yes – 4,236

No – 2,406

Candidates, three seats

Matthew Gribbin – 3,472

Kevin Craine – 3,361

John Savoretti – 3,343

Nicholas DeBello – 3,323

Vladimir Pean – 3,282

Elena Guttieri – 3,177 votes