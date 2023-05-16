The results are in: School budget and BOE votes along the North Shore
North Shore residents stopped by their local polling places throughout the day Tuesday, May 16, voting on school budgets and board of education candidates. Winners are in bold-italic.
This story will be updated as more results come in. Last updated May 16 at 11:45 p.m.
Commack Union Free School District
Comsewogue Union Free School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 499
No – 220
Proposition 2 passed.
Yes – 579
No – 135
Candidates, two seats
James Sanchez – 546
Alexandra Gordon – 553
Cold Spring Harbor Central School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 779
No – 392
Candidates, three seats
Kate Dellicarpini – 617
William Wollman – 616
Lisa Smith – 599
Tara Belfi – 542
Nicholas Cerrone – 535
Elwood Union Free School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 1,278
No – 508
Proposition 2 (capital reserve) passed.
Yes – 1,473
No – 349
Candidates, two seats
Tom Scarola – 1,228
Sara Siddiqui – 1,179
Erin Aebisher – 609
Chris Fox – 458
Harborfields Central School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 1,273
No – 286
Candidates, two seats
Christopher Kelly – 1,146
David Steinberg – 1,085
Rose Wyka – 377
Meghan Grote Shear – 356
Hauppauge Union Free School District
Huntington Union Free School District
Kings Park Central School District
Middle Country Central School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 1,717
No – 705
Candidates, three seats
Kathleen Walsh – 1,580
Doreen Feldmann – 1,456
Deborah Mann-Rodriguez – 1,456
Kimberly Crawford-Arbocus – 866
Thomas Bettua – 854
Bruce Bennett – 731
Miller Place School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 837
No – 291
Proposition 2 (library budget) passed.
Yes – 981
No – 147
Candidates, two seats
John Galligan – 877
Lisa Reitan – 660
Jenna Stingo – 495
Mount Sinai School District
Northport-East Northport Union Free School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 1,839
No – 1,315
Proposition 2 (capital expenditures) passed.
Yes – 2,449
No – 693
Candidates, two seats
Donna McNaughton – 2,275
David Badanes – 2,174
Amanda Cascio – 1,147
Port Jefferson School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 849
No – 537
Proposition 2 (capital bond) rejected.
Yes – 674
No – 708
Candidates, two seats
Shannon Handley – 1041
David Keegan – 1020
Rocky Point Union Free School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 692
No – 225
Proposition 2 (capital reserve) passed.
Yes – 722
No – 181
Candidates, two seats
Jessica Ward – 692
Erin Walsh – 586
Nicole Kelly – 347
Shoreham-Wading River Central School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 568
No – 152
Candidates, three seats
Michael Lewis – 563
Katie Andersen – 546
Henry Perez – 529
Smithtown Central School District
The budget passed.
Yes – 4,236
No – 2,406
Candidates, three seats
Matthew Gribbin – 3,472
Kevin Craine – 3,361
John Savoretti – 3,343
Nicholas DeBello – 3,323
Vladimir Pean – 3,282
Elena Guttieri – 3,177 votes